Gaoth Dobhair look really impressive as they brush aside Killybegs in Magheragallon

Gaoth Dohair cruised to an easy victory over Killybegs in Maghergallon.

Gaoth Dobhair 3-13

Killybegs 0-6

Killybegs, without the influential Hugh McFadden, were no match for the Gaoth Dobhair side, who looked really sharp in front of their home fans.

Gaoth Dobhair were early on the board through Dáire Ó Baoill, as they played into the slight breeze (an unusual occurrence in Maghergallon).

A minute later they had the ball in the net when a shot from Ethan Harkin for a point dropped short. Kevin Cassidy broke the ball and then seemed to fall over the Killybegs 'keeper. Referee Mark Dorrian spread his hands for a penalty and Odhrán Mac Niallais accepted the gift.

Christopher Murrin got Killybegs on the board but MacNiallais from a free was followed by a second Gaoth Dobhair goal on 14 minutes. Niall Friel cut through; his effort was well saved by Michael Mullin but the ball broke to Cian Mulligan to first time home.

Cian Mulligan set up Neil McGee for another point, the pass something of the hospital variety, but it didn't bother McGee as he collected and fired over.

After the water break Killybegs hit two points, Shaun Gorrell from long range and Jack McSharry from a free.

But Gaoth Dobhair finished the half well with points Michael Carroll (blazing just over after a great run) and Cian Mulligan.

Half-time: Gaoth Dobhair 2-5, Killybegs 0-3.

Three minutes into the new half Donal Mac Giolla Bhride availed of a rebound to fist a point. Kevin Cassidy also got on the scoreboard for the home side. The third goal should have arrived on 38 minutes after Michael Carroll availed of a ball over the top to drive forward. He found Ethan Harkin in support but his drive came back off the crossbar to safety.

The inevitable third goal arrived on 43 minutes when a great ball from Niall Friel found Dáire Ó Baoill, who was not content to take a point, but turned inside and fired low to the net.

Ethan Harkin added a quick point before the water break and then Paul Cunningham deflected the ball to the Gaoth Dobhair net but it was ruled out for a square ball.

Naoise Ó Baoill was the next Gaoth Dobhair man to get on the board as the game trundled to a conclusion. Niall Friel became Gaoth Dobhair's 11th scorer while Jack McSharry had his third for Killybegs while Eamonn Collumn finished the scoring from a forward mark.

Scorers - Gaoth Dobhair: Odhrán Mac Niallais 1-1,pen,f; Dáire Ó Baoill 1-1; Cian Mulligan 1-1; Eamonn Collum 0-2,1fm; Neil McGee, Niall Friel, Donal Mac Giolla Bhride, Michael Carroll, Naoise Ó Baoill, Kevin Cassidy 0-1 each.

Killybegs: Jack McSharry 0-3,1f; Christopher Murrin 0-2; Shaun Gorrell 0-1.

GAOTH DOBHAIR: Christopher Sweeney; Gary McFadden, Neil McGee, Eamon McGee; Niall Friel, Donal Mac Giolla Bhride, Dáire Ó Baoill; Michael Carroll, Odhrán Mac Niallais; Cian Mulligan, Ethan Harkin, Naoise Ó Baoill; Odhrán McFadden Ferry, Kevin Cassidy, Eamonn Collum. Subs: James Boyle for Harkin; Gavin McBride for Mulligan; Neasan Mac Giolla Bhride for D Mac Giolla Bhride, all 49;

KILLYBEGS: Michael Mullin; Cillian Gildea, Ciaran Conaghan, Michael Callaghan; Michael Statham, Jon Bán Gallagher, Ryan Carr; Evan Broderick, Eoghan Bán Gallagher; Shaun Gorrell, Jack McSharry, Christopher Murrin; Donal McGuire, Paul Cunningham, Daniel Breslin. Subs: Brendan McGuire for Breslin 41; Niall Campbell for D McGuire 57

REFEREE: Mark Dorrian (Gaeil Fhánada)