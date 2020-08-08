Bundoran bounce back with a good win at The Burn Road in Termon 

Realt Na Mara, Bundoran bounced back from last weekend’s seven point first round defeat with a four point second round win over Termon.



Termon ……………………..2-12

Bundoran…………………….2-16



Paul and Jamie Brennan scored the goals and basically ran the show for most of what was an absorbing tie played in sweltering heat at the Burn Road, Termon, on Saturday afternoon.

Stung by the big first round home defeat by St Eunan’s in Gaelic Park and with scoring ace Gary Clancy back in the attack, they led by five points at half-time.

Clancy was the only change in personnel from the 15 that started against St Eunan’s. He slotted in at full-forward in a rearranged side that saw Adam Gallagher drop to the bench.

They led 2-9 to 1-7 at half-time.

Paul Brennan struck for the first of the goals on 21 minutes after taking the ball from inside his own half and after combining with Timmy Govorov and Alan Russell for a peach of a goal,

Though there will be a Termon inquest on how Brennan was allowed to run from inside his own half.

The goal cancelled out Termon's green flag eight minutes earlier palmed to the net by Stephen McElwaine after Daire McDaid and Enda McCormick combined well to set up the corner forward for a tap in.

That was in 13 minutes and propelled the locals somewhat against the run of play into a 1-3 to 0-4 lead.

McCormick and McDaid carried the main scoring threat and scored 2-10 of their team’s total. McDaid ended the game with a goal and six points and McCormick posted a goal and four.

Jamie Brennan drilled home the second Bundoran goal after Ciaran McCaughey fetched well on the edge of the Termon rectangle before laying off to Brennan.

The county man made no mistake from ten yards to make up for a penalty miss earlier in the half.

Emmett Maguire, just out of minors, got down well to deny Brennan, on eight minutes, after the county man had been tugged back in the area.

Bundoran extended their lead out to eight, 2-12 to 1-7 early in the second period, thanks to points from McCaughey, Jamie Brennan and Clancy.

But an excellently tucked away Enda McCormick goal after an exquisite over the top pass from Daire McDaid cut the lead to five by the three quarter mark.

And Termon had it back to four with a little over eight minutes of normal time remaining.

With McDaid going for goals late on from a couple of close-in frees, that was as close as the men from the Burn Road got.

The only blemish on an otherwise good trip through the gap for Bundorarn were the late red cards for Matthew Duffy (two yellows) and Paul Brennan, straight red, for an off the ball clash in injury time.



TERMON: Emmett Maguire; Jamie Grant, Oisin Cassiidy, Kevin McDaid; Ricky Gallagher, Coalan Gallagher, Barry McGeehin; Ryan McFadden (0-1), James McSharry; Daire McDaid (0-7,6f), Christy Conaghan, Nathan McElwaine; Stephen McElwaine (1-0), Enda McCormick(1-4,2f), Caolan McDaid (0-1,f). Subs:Johnny McCafferty for S McElwaine 45; Barry Gallagher for C Gallagher 28, inj; Shane Doherty for C Conaghan 55.



BUNDORAN: Ashley Mulhern; Matthew Duffy, Johnny Boyle, Niall Carr; Oisin Walsh, Peter McGonigle, Paul Brennan (1-1); Michael McEniff (0-1), Ciaran McCaughey (0-1); Alan Russell, Jamie Brennan (1-6,3f), Timmy Govorov; Shane McGowan, Gary Clancy (0-4,1f), Cian McEniff (0-3). Subs: Darragh Hoey for S McGowan 53; Diarmaid Spratt for T Govorov 58.

REFEREE: Gregory McGrory (Four Masters)