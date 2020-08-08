Two goal barrage seals win for Naomh Muire against Naomh Ultan in Dunkineely

Two well finished goals from a lively Naomh Muire side were the key scores in this entertaining affair in the warm arms of a summer afternoon.

Naomh Ultan 0-10

Naomh Muire 2-12



Naomh Muire’s sturdy veteran Paddy McCafferty grabbed the first goal as he bulled his way through the Dunkineely defence to hit a cracker that went off a defender to the net in the 40th minute.

McCafferty’s goal put Naomh Muire into a 1-7 to 0-8 lead after a weakened Naomh Ultan had edged in front just after half-time.

But this contest was effectively sealed three minutes later when the nippy Jack O’Donnell scythed through the home side’s defence to hit a smashing shot to the net.

That super strike put the winners into a 2-8 to 0-8 lead and there was simply no way back for a Naomh Ultan side who badly missed Alan Lyons, who lost three teeth in a previous match against Naomh Colmcille.

They also badly missed the inspirational Aaron Kyles, who was concussed in the same match.

The first half was pretty evenly contested with Dermot Gallier and Sean White putting the home side into an early 0-2 to 0-0 lead.

But youthful man of the match Eoin Martin opened the scoring for the visitors and Daniel Devlin levelled matters in the 6th minute.

McCafferty put Naomh Muire in front, but this was cancelled by a Gallier free.

The highly impressive Martin put his side ahead and veteran Aidan Duddy levelled for Naomh Ultan in a ding dong struggle.

Two well struck points from Martin and O’Brien pushed Naomh Muire into a 0-7 to 0-4 lead by the 22nd minute, but similar scores from Gallier and Cian Kennedy left the winners leading by 0-7 to 0-6 at the break.

Naomh Ultan upped the pace in the third quarter and Anthony O’Shea and and a Cian Kennedy free pushed them to a 0-8 to 0-7 lead before Naomh Muire hit those killers goals.

The final ten minutes had an inevitability as the winners saw out this match and hit a further 0-4 while Naomh Ultan replied through Peter Alvey.

A deserved victory for an impressive Naomh Muire side while Naomh Ultan badly missed the services of Alan Lyons and Aaron Kyles after their painful experience in Newtowncunningham.

Naomh Ultan: Daniel McGlynn; Sean O'Shea, Christopher Boyle, Michael Breslin; Damian Quigley, Dermot Gallier (0-2), Anthony O’Shea (0-1); Sean White (0-1), Aidan Duddy (0-1); Joe Alvey, Daniel Gallagher (0-1), Peter Alvey (0-2,2f); Cian Kennedy (0-2), Jordan Watters, Dara Murrin. Subs; Daniel Byrne for Sean White (inj),

Naomh Muire: Declan Ward (0-1,'45'); Cian Boyle, Brian Gillespie, Ultan Boyle; Conor Cannon, Shane Boyle, Thomas O’Donnell; Daniel Ward, Adam O’Brien; Jack O’Donnell (1-0), Paddy McCafferty (1-1), Tuathail Lunny; Fintan Doherty, Daniel Devlin (0-2) Eoin Martin (0-8,3f). Subs: Joey Gillespie (0-1) for Ultan Boyle (43), Danny Ward for Tuathai Lunny (54),

Referee: Shane Toolan (Aodh Ruadh)