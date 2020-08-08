Majestic shooting from Ward enough to see Glenfin make it two wins from two with victory over St Nauls

Another majestic display by sharpshooter Gerard Ward propelled Glenfin towards the top of the championship table after a comprehensive victory over St Nauls in Pairc Taobhog on Saturday evening.

Glenfin 1-14

St Nauls 0-11

1-10 is a very impressive tally as Ward followed up his 0-8 in Fintra last week. He just couldn't miss and even his goal was expertly finished after he ghosted in along the endline in first half added time and then fly-kicked to the St Nauls net.

Apart from his scoring, his general play was excellent and it would have been very easy to pick a man of the match from this contest.

The win pushes Glenfin towards the top of the SFC table, ahead of big guns St Eunan's and Kilcar.

St Nauls, who started without Peadar Mogan and Daniel Brennan, were never really in the contest once Glenfin pushed 0-5 to 0-1 cleare before the first water break. Ward accounted for three of those points with Andrew Walsh landing a '45' from close to the sideline on eight minutes and Ross Marley angling over from close to the endline.

Shane Conneely had St Nauls first point on four minutes. Stephen Griffin with two frees were the only other first half points for the visitors as Ward struck for three more points (two from play) and then the goal to send his side to the break in a commanding 1-9 to 0-3 lead.

Stephen Griffin and Ward traded early second half frees before Lee McBrearty and another Griffin free followed by a good point from Thomas White from play, cut the lead to six points.

Ward and Griffin again traded points before the second half water break, and any chance of a St Nauls comeback was put to bed with Darren Marley and Ward points after the resumption.

Gavin Mulreany, now operating well from his goals as a third midfielder, fired over a '45' but Ward replied from a free.

Thomas White and Griffin (free) cut the deficit once more to six but they could never get any closer.

Glenfin were very compact but it was the scoring power of Gerard Ward which made the difference. Ward even picked up a black card in the closing minutes.

GLENFIN: Andrew Walsh (0-1,'45'); Martin O'Donnell, John Harkin, Gary Herron; Odhrán McGlynn, Darren Marley (0-1), Daithi Carr; Frank McGlynn, Stephen Carr; Jason Morrow, Conor Ward, Ross Marley (0-2); Gerard Ward (1-10, 6f), Stephen Ward, Daniel McGlynn. Subs: Gavin McDermott for D Carr 49; Gary Dorrian for C Ward 23; Kyle O'Meara for S Ward 54.

ST NAULS: Gavin Mulreaney (0-1,'45'); Conor McBrearty, Brendan McCole, Shane Meehan; Martin Breslin, Barry Griffin, John Rose; Stephen Griffin (0-6,6f), Ian Campbell; Brian McGroary, Stuart Johnston, Cathal Lowther; Thomas White (0-2), Daniel Meehan, Shane Conneely (0-1). Subs: Lee McBrearty for S Meehan 33; John Relihan for McGroary 54.

REFEREE: Seamus McGonagle (Aodh Ruadh)