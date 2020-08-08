Doherty hits three goals but Cloughaneely strike late to get a share of the spoils

It was a battle to the wire at PCC, Falcarragh on Saturday as the home side had to call on all their reserves to get a draw against Naomh Columba

Cloughaneely 2-13

Naomh Columba 3-10

In a game that included many twists and turns, two early goals from Cloughaneely seemed to have them in a strong position.

However, Naomh Columba hit back in the second half to go clear and Cloughaneely had to muster all their strength to get a share in the end.

Cloughaneely started really well and two goals from Paul Sweeney had them in a lead which they held to half-time, which ended 2-4 to 0-5 in their favour.

It was the second week in-a-row for Sweeney to grab a brace, as he also scored two last week in Fanad in their opening round win. Sweeney was well positioned to finish both goals after great approach work by John Fitzgerald.

Sweeney, Shaun McGuire and Fitzgerald all contributed first half points for the home side.

Aaron Doherty, Kevin McNern, Ryan McNern and Lanty Molloy were on target for Naomh Columba.

But there was to be a complete turnaround in the second period as the visitors struck for three goals, all from the boot of Aaron Doherty. Two of them came from the penalty spot and the third from play after good approach work by midfielder Padraig Byrne.

The goals propelled Naomh Columba four points clear with five minutes left, but Cloughaneely dug deep as the minutes counted down and brought the game level with two frees from Shaun Curran and further points from John Fitzgerald and substitute Conor Coyle.

Ronan Gillespie edged Naomh Columba ahead again in added time but Coyle became the home side's hero as hit the equaliser in the dying seconds of the contest.

CLOUGHANEELY: Shaun McClafferty; Cian McFadden, Noel Sweeney, Ciaran McGeady; Mark Harley, Kevin Mulhern (0-2), Ciaran McFadden,;Martin Maguire (0-1), Darren McGeever, Ciaran Scanlon, Michael McHugh, Shaun Curran (0-2, 2f);John Fitzgerald (0-3, 2f, Shaun Maguire (0-2), Paul Sweeney (2-1). Subs: Conor Coyle (0-2) for Michael McHugh (55 mins),

NAOMH COLUMBA: Gerry McGill; Barry Carr, Philip Doherty, Philip McNern; David O’Donnell, Michael Maguire, Pauric Ward; Fionn Gallagher, Kevin McNern(0-1); Padraig Byrne, Aaron Doherty (3-1), Kieran McBrearty; Ryan McNern (0-4, 1f), Declan McGuire, Lanty Molloy (0-3, 1f). Subs. Ronan Gillespie (0-1)