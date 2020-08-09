Aodh Ruadh made to fight for their second win in Trummon against Naomh Brid

Aodh Ruadh had six points to spare at the end but they were made fight for their win by Naomh Brid in Trummon.

Naomh Brid 2-9

Aodh Ruadh 1-18





The home side parted company with their manager Dougie Corbett on Tuesday night and had Michael Gallagher in charge. They were fighting a losing battle in the opening half but showed plenty of spirit in the second to get back within two points at one stage.

Aodh Ruadh did finish well. They had David McGurrin starting but were without the influential David Dolan. The home side also have their injury problems with Clint Walsh among men missing.

Aodh Ruadh showed plenty of pace right from the off and although the first two points were shared - Michael McKenna for Aodh Ruadh and Declan McCafferty for Naomh Brid - the visitors went three clear by the ninth minute with p oints from Philip Patton, Johnny Gethins and Patton from play.

Nathan Boyle and Oisin Rooney were causing big problems in front of the Naomh Brid goals and Rooney was unlucky not to get a goal on 13 minutes when he made a brilliant catch but was stopped getting through and penalised for overcarrying.

Just before the first half water break Declan McCafferty had Naomh Brid's second point.

But the Aodh Ruadh pressure continued and another high ball was caught by Nathan Boyle on 19 minutes. His effort for goal came off the post and across the goal and Oisin Rooney was on hand to tap home.

Philip Patton (free) and David McGurrin quickly added points before Pauric Gormley replied for Naomh Brid.

Nathan Boyle won another free on 24 minutes for Patton to add to his tally. Darragh Brogan, who was having a great battle with Colm Kelly, was almost in for a goal but Kelly blocked and the ball came back out to Ryan Brogan, who pointed.

But before the break Aodh Ruadh added two more points from Michael McKenna and great work by Diarmuid McInerney saw Philip Patton add another.

Half-time: Aodh Ruadh 1-9, Naomh Brid 0-4.

The margin was reduced by one to 1-11 to 0-7 by the second half water break as Darragh Brogan, Gearoid Gallagher and Callum Gallagher ('45') had points for the home side while Philip Patton from play and frees kept the scoreboard ticking for Aodh Ruadh.

Gearoid Gallagher had come in at half-time and was making a difference but after his point he tweaked his hamstring and was replaced by another returning injured player Shane Walsh.

Peter Boyle landed a 55m free when play resumed and David McGurrin availed of another broken ball by Nathan Boyle to put nine points between the teams on 46 minutes.

Callum Gallagher was clean through but blazed over Peter Boyle's crossbar but again Patton responded.

Then with 10 minutes left Naomh Brid struck for two goals in as many minutes and a point from Darragh Brogan had the margin down to two - 1-14 to 2-8. The first goal came when Shane Walsh put Darragh Brogan in. His effort was blocked but Declan McCafferty followed up to fist to the net.

Then another high ball from Brogan saw Shane Walsh beat Peter Boyle and Sean Taylor to the touch to find the net.

However, despite plenty of effort the home side didn't raise another flag as Aodh Ruadh closed out the game with points from David McGurrin, Philip Patton (2) and Shane McGrath.

However, they were given plenty to think about by a gallant Naomh Brid side.

NAOMH BRID: Pauric McDaid; Liam Duffy, Sam Burgess, Jamie Timoney; Gary McCafferty, Ross Gallagher, Eoin McGarrigle; Pauric Gormley (0-1), Callum Gallagher (0-2,1'45'); Eoin Quinn, Ryan Brogan (0-1), Ryan O'Leary; Eoin Rush, Declan McCafferty (1-2), Darragh Brogan (0-2). Subs: Gearoid Gallagher (0-1) for O'Leary ht; Shane Walsh (1-0) for G Gallagher 37; Matthew McClay for P Gormley 49.

AODH RUADH: Peter Boyle (0-1,f); Colm Kelly, Sean Taylor, Johnny Gethins (0-1); Johnny Gallagher, Eddie Lynch, Michael McKenna (0-2); Darren Drummond, Eamonn McGrath; Diarmuid McInerney, David McGurrin (0-3), Philip Patton (0-10,4f); Shane McGrath (0-1), Oisin Rooney (1-0), Nathan Boyle. Subs: Conor Patton for J Gallagher 41; Cian Dolan for D Drummond 49; Ryan Granaghan for N Boyle 50

REFEREE: Enda McFeely (Convoy)