Walk in the park for Naomh Conaill as they are much too strong for Ardara in Pearse Park

Elegant Eoghan McGettigan gave a master class in scoring as Naomh Conaill had little difficulty in disposing of their neighbours Ardara in Pearse Park.

Ardara 0-5

Naomh Conaill 0-18

He finished with 0-8, six from play in an impressive display from the county champions that also hit ten wides.

Time was, when derby a match like this would have been very close, but the home side were minus Conor Classon, Declan Gavigan and Brendan Boyle.

Paddy McGrath and full forward Stefan Boyle were most prominent for a very youthful Ardara side who were giving quite a bit away in the physique stakes.

But, despite the wides, powerful Naomh Conaill look a formidable force who will be there at the final stages.

And they could afford to rest veterans Leo McLoone and Dermot “Brick” Molloy for bigger challenges.

Naomh Conaill took command from the start and midfielder Ciaran Thompson pointed a free after three minutes.

The home side was on the back foot immediately.

It took a further four minutes for them to register their second score from Eoghan McGettigan, who made a huge imprint in this match. McGettigan pushed them to a 0-3 to 0-0 lead by the 10th minute.

And it took a fine save from young Ardara keeper Matthew McGlynn to deny the hard running Jeaic MacCeallabhui a certain goal in the 10th minute.

Two minutes later Namh Conaill keeper Stephen McGrath made a superb stop from Ardara full forward Stefan Boyle.

Ardara were dealt another blow when wing back Callum Melly was sin-binned with a black card.

McGettigan, Ultan Doherty and Jeaic MacCeallabhui hit the next three points before Eunan Doherty made it 0-7 to 0-0.

Gareth Concarr then raised a big cheer with Ardara’s first point in the 26th minute.

Towering full-forward Stefan Boyle also hit a fine point from the wing for Ardara to leave the score at 0-7 to 0-2 coming up to the break.

But McGettigan then moved up another gear and hit three fine points on the bounce to leave the half-time score at Naomh Conaill 0-10 Ardara 0-2.

The home side started the second half in a brisker fashion with Stefan Boyle pointing from an acute angle.

Callum Malley then added to their score to leave two goals between the sides.

But normal service was resumed again when Charles McGuinness pointed a free for the winners.

And they tacked on the next three points from Ciaran Thompson Jeaic MacCeallabhui and Eunan Doherty to leave them in a healthy position on a lead of 0-14 to 0-4.

Naomh Conaill could afford to run the bench as they leisurely tacked on four more points in a lack lustre final quarter from Charles McGuinnes and Ultan Doherty with Callum Melly replying for Ardara.

And it was fitting that the outstanding McGettigan had the final score.

To add to the home side’s woes, John Ross Molloy picked up a black card midway through the half and Kevin Whyte was given a red card.

Ardara: Matthew McGlynn; Joe Melly, Shane Whyte, Matthew Sweeeny; Ryan Melly, Paddy McGrath, Jonathan McHugh; Bryan Whyte, John Ross Molloy; Kevin Whyte, Tony Harkin, Calum Melly (0-2,1f) ); Lorcan O’Donnell, Stefan Boyle (0-2) Gareth Concarr (0-1). Subs: Danny Walsh for Callum Malley (36), C j Molloy for Gareth Concarr (45), Johnny Sweeeny for Brian Whyte (50), Jack Brennan for Lorcan O’Donnell.

Naomh Conaill: Stephen McGrath; Ultan Doherty (0-1) A J Gallagher, Seamus Corcoran,; Kevin McGettigan, Anthony Thompson (0-1) Eoin Waide; Ciaran Thompson (0-3,3f), Nathan Byrne; Eunan Doherty (0-2) Eoghan McGettigan (0-8) Marty Boyle; Ethan O’Donnell, Charlie McGuinness (0-1,f) Jeaic MacCeallbhui (0-2). Subs: Odhran Doherty for Eoin Waide (h-time), Jason Campbell for Ultan Doherty (42), Ciaran Brennnan for Nathan Byrne (51), Keelan McGill for Seamus Corcoran (57)

Referee: Shaun McLaughlin (Malin)