Big guns kept apart but Glenfin will meet MacCumhaills in tie of third round of senior championship

After two rounds of the Michael Murphy Sports Senior Championship, Naomh Conaill sit at the top of the table, ahead of Gaoth Dobhair with Glenfin in third place and St Michael's fourth.
MacCumhaills are the fifth team who have full points (4) after the opening two games.
The draw for Round 3 has just been made
The big game sees Glenfin face local rivals MacCumhaills while the big guns were kept apart. Both MacCumhaills and Glenfin have full points from their opening two games.
FULL DRAW
St Nauls v Gaoth Dobhair
Naomh Conaill v Termon
Four Masters v Dungloe
St Michael's v Ardara
Kilcar v Glenswilly
Killybegs v St Eunan's
MacCumhaills v Glenfin
Bundoran v Milford
