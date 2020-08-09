Patton goal proves vital for MacCumhaills in win over Dungloe in Rosses Park

Padhraic Patton scored the goal that made the difference between Sean MacCumhaills and Dungloe in Rosses Park on Sunday afternoon.



Dungloe 0-11

Sean MacCumhaills 1-11



The goal 11 minutes into the second half opened a five point lead after the sides had traded ends level on 0-5 each.

The big midfielder got the faintest of touches on a Marty O’Reilly centre that had all the appearance of a strike for a point but Patton rose up between Noel McBride and Ciaran Sharkey in the large triangle.

It opened a difference between the sides for the first time and while Dungloe did rally late on and cut the lead to two, the reality is the locals were chasing the game in the last quarter.

Oisin Gallen hit for points, Luke Gavigan - who had a big game - kicked two second half monsters, Darren O’ Leary - off the bench - knocked over points.

Chad McSorley, Marty O'Reilly and Alex McGeehan, another late substitute, kicked one each for the Finnsiders.

For the second week in-a-row Daniel Ward finished with seven points, Davy McCarron three and Noel McBride scored for Dungloe, who lost boh Darren Curran and McBride to injury in the second half.

Dungloe only led once in the game.

They came from 0-1 to 0-4 down at the end of the first quarter to lead 0-5 to 0-4 with half-time beckoning.

Chad McSorley, Gallen (2) and Marty O’Reilly hit the MacCumhaills first quarter points while Ward (2), McBride and McCarron were on target for the locals.

Gallen, with his third point of the half, tied up the game at 0-5 each. MacCumhaills extended their advantage out to seven before Dungloe through Ward and McCarron landed four injury time points to cut the lead to two.

McGeehan with his first touch kicked the insurance point in the eighth minute of time added on.



DUNGLOE: Ciaran Sharkey; Mark Curran, Jason McBride, Chris Greene; Matthew Ward, Conor O’Donnell, Martin Redmond; Barry Curran, Noel McBride (0-1); Darren Curran, Gerard Walsh, Davy McCarron (0-3); Dylan Boyle, Daniel Ward, Shaun Wallace. Subs: Caolan Ward for D Curran 40 inj; Daire Gallagher for S Wallace 44; Ryan Connors for Noel McBride 56 inj; Chris Boyle for J McBride 62.



SEAN MACCUMHAILLS: Eoin Gallen; Christopher Gallagher, Ronan McMenamin, Martin Gallagher; Luke Gavigan (0-2), Gavin Gallagher, Adam Lynch; Nathan Gavigan, Padhraic Patton (1-0); Gary Wilson, Jamie Keegan, Rory Mulligan; Marty O’Reilly (0-1), Oisin Gallen (0-4,1f,45), Chad McSorley (0-1,f). Subs: Stephen O’Reilly for N Gavigan, Conor Griffin for A Lynch, both h/t; Aaron Kelly for R Mulligan and Darren O’Leary (0-2,if), both 60; Alex McGeehan (0-1) for O Gallen (0-1), 63.



REFEREE: Mark Dorrian (Gaeil Fhanada)