Murphy to the fore as Glenswilly get their first championship win against Four Masters

Michael Murphy gets around his man in the game against Four Masters Picture: Geraldine Diver

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Michael Murphy kicked seven points and Leon Kelly and Kealan Dunleavy scored the goals as Glenswilly got their championship season back on track with this evening’s victory over Four Masters.


Glenswilly …………… 2-14 

Four Masters………….1-13 


This was a must win game for Murphy and company playing on home soil and after their first round away defeat the St Michaels. 

They scored 2-12 of the total in the first half with Leon Kelly and Kealan Dunleavy scoring the goals late in the half to lead by eight points at the half-time break. 

Jamie Crawford scored the goal for the Masters who went on to outscore the locals by five points to two.

Glenswilly were the hot favourites but  were at times put to the pin of their collars and if Kevin McBrearty had converted a second half penalty it could have been a lot closer at the finish.

GLENSWILLY: Ciaran Randles; Shane McDaid, Mark McAteer, Shaun Gallagher; Ruairi Crawford, Caolan Kelly, Jack Gallagher; Leon Kelly (1-1), Shaun Wogan; Oisin Crawford (0-1), Gary McFadden (0-1), Caoimhin Marley (0-2); Cormac Callaghan, Michael Murphy (0-7), Kealan Dunleavy (1-2).  Subs: Conor McGinty for C Marley; Ciaran Gibbons for O Crawford. 


FOUR MASTERS: Martin Cassidy; Cathan Canavan, Caolan Loughney, Brian Fagan; Daire Quinn, Dylan Kennedy, Barry Dunnion; Leo McHugh (0-1), Kevin McBrearty (0-4, 2f,1’45); Jamie Crawford (1-2), Neil Ward (0-1), Aaron McCrea  (0-1); Killian Faulkner (0-3,3f), Patrick Reid, Matthew McKenna (0-1). Subs; Cian Hegarty for M McKenna; Cathal Feeney for P Reid.

REFEREE: Val Murray (Aodh Ruadh). 

