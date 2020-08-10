Good away wins for Gaeil Fhánada and Buncrana in Intermediate Championship

Gaeil Fhánada had it easy in Burt on Sunday to get their first win of the campaign in the Intermediate Championship.

Burt 0-6

Gaeil Fhánada 0-17

The visitors were always in control, leading from start to finish. They were 0-6 to 0-2 ahead at the break with the McAteers, Michael Sweeney and Oisin Shiels among their scorers while Sean McHugh notched a brace for the home side.

The second half continued in a similar pattern with the McAteers again to the fore as they Gaeil Fhánada outscored their rivals by 0-11 to 0-4 for a very comfortable win.

The Fanad boys have to travel to Pairc na nGael, Glencolmcille next weekend and have Aodh Ruadh at home in the final game - two tough assignments.

As for Burt, they lost their opening game to Aodh Ruadh and have to travel to Naomh Brid in Trummon next weekend.

BURT: A Coyle; C Porter, Stephen O'Donnell, Oisin Kelly; C Bradley, M Donaghey, D Grant; M McElhinney (0-1), R McDeremott; S McHugh (0-3), C Gallagher (0-1), J O'Brien; M Doherty, D Kelly, D Gallagher. Subs: S O'Donnell for M Doherty; J Boyle for C Bradley; C McDermott for J O'Brien; D Bradley for D Kelly.



GAEIL FHÁNADA: E McGonigle; J Blaney, R McGonigle (0-1), Odhran Shiels; F Friel, Oisin Shiels (0-2), J Coyle; P Carr, B McGettigan (0-1,f); C McGonagle, M McAteer (0-6,2f), O McFadden; A McAteer (0-4), M Sweeney (0-1), P Heraghty. Subs: E Carr for M McAteer; S Kerr (0-1) for O McFadden; R McAteer for P Heraghty; N Carr (0-1) for A McAteer; M McConigley for B McGettigan



REFEREE: S McDaid (Urris)

Buncrana too strong for Red Hughs



Red Hughs 0-10

Buncrana 2-11

This Intermediate championship game featured the last two winners of the county championship titles.

Early scores from Darach O’Connor and 0-2 from Odhran Doherty from the visitors were matched by scores from Jack Gillespie and Tim Callaghan from the home side.

The game then quickly changed in the visitor’s favour when a short Red Hughs kick out was intercepted by John Campbell who lobbed the stranded Red Hughs keeper to put the ball in the empty net.

Two more quick points from Campbell and it looked like the visitors would be soon out of sight on the scoreboard.

But the home team rallied and four points from Calvin Bradley and Gillespie made the half-time score of Buncrana 1-7 Red Hugss 0-6.

An injury to Campbell just before half time was a blow to Buncrana and gave the home team renewed hope.

But after a close cagey ten minutes of the second half, it was his replacement Oisin Doherty’s goal that sealed the visitor’s victory.

Red Hughs hit back with points from Bradley and Gillespie to narrow the gap, but those two goals were crucial to Buncrana’s victory.

The impressive Odhran Doherty replied in kind to give the winner’s a deserved win.

Red Hughs scorers: Calvin Bradley (0-6 Jack Gillespie (0-3), Tim Callaghan (0-1)

Buncrana scorers: Odhran Doherty (0-6,4f), John Campbell (1-2), Oisin Doherty (1-0), Darach O’Connor (0-1), Peter McLaughlin (0-1), Caolan McGonagle (0-1)