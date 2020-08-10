Dates and times for round three of Senior Championship have been set

Contact
The dates and times for Senior Championship, round 3, have been fixed. Naomh Conaill and Termon play Friday night with the rest of the big games on Saturday and Sunday.
Below are the complete list of GAA fixtures for coming week
Divisional League Div 1 Section A Reserve
Tue, 11 Aug, Venue: Cloughaneely, (Round 4), Cloughaneely V Downings 19:30, Ref: TBC
Tue, 11 Aug, Venue: Gaoth Dobhair, (Round 4), Gaoth Dobhair V St Michael's 19:30, Ref: Siobhan Coyle
Tue, 11 Aug, Venue: Glenswilly, (Round 4), Glenswilly V Termon 19:30, Ref: Mark Dorrian
Divisional League DIV 1 Section B RESERVE
Tue, 11 Aug, Venue: Eamonn Byrne Memorial Park, (Round 4), Killybegs V Dungloe 19:30, Ref: Ryan Walsh
Tue, 11 Aug, Venue: Kilcar, (Round 4), Kilcar V St Naul's GAA Club 19:30, Ref: Pat Walsh
Tue, 11 Aug, Venue: Ardara, (Round 4), Ardara V Naomh Conaill 20:00, Ref: Eugene Mc Cale
Divisional League Division 2 Section A RESERVE
Thu, 13 Aug, Venue: Naomh Ultan, (Round 4), Naomh Ultan V Naomh Bríd 19:30, Ref: Jimmy White
Divisional League Division 2 Group B RESERVE
Tue, 11 Aug, Venue: Hibernian Park, (Round 4), Burt V Carndonagh 19:30, Ref: TBC
Tue, 11 Aug, Venue: Maurice McMenamin Memorial Park, (Round 4), Naomh Pádraig Muff V Urris 19:30, Ref: TBC
Divisional League Division 2 Section C RESERVE
Tue, 11 Aug, Venue: Letterkenny Gaels, (Round 4), Letterkenny Gaels V Fanad Gaels 19:30, Ref: Clint Marron
Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Senior Hurling Championship
Fri, 14 Aug, Venue: Hibernian Park, (Round 4), Burt V St Eunan's 19:00, Ref: TBC
Fri, 14 Aug, Venue: Setanta, (Round 4), Setanta V Sean Mac Cumhaill 19:30, Ref: TBC
Senior Football Championship
Fri, 14 Aug, Venue: Davy Brenna Memorial Park, (Round 3), Naomh Conaill V Termon 19:30, Ref: TBC
Sat, 15 Aug, Venue: Four Masters, (Round 3), Four Masters V Dungloe 14:00, Ref: TBC
Sat, 15 Aug, Venue: Páirc Gearóid O'Gallachóir, (Round 3), St Naul's GAA Club V Gaoth Dobhair 16:00, Ref: TBC
Sat, 15 Aug, Venue: Sean Mac Cumhaill, (Round 3), Sean Mac Cumhaill V Glenfin 19:30, Ref: TBC
Sun, 16 Aug, Venue: Gaelic Park, (Round 3), Bundoran V Milford 14:00, Ref: TBC
Sun, 16 Aug, Venue: St Michael's, (Round 3), St Michael's V Ardara 15:00, Ref: TBC
Sun, 16 Aug, Venue: Kilcar, (Round 3), Kilcar V Glenswilly 16:00, Ref: TBC
Sun, 16 Aug, Venue: Eamonn Byrne Memorial Park, (Round 3), Killybegs V St Eunan's 18:00, Ref: TBC
Intermediate A Championship
Fri, 14 Aug, Venue: The Banks, (Round 3), Naomh Muire Lower Rosses V Naomh Colmcille 20:00, Ref: TBC
Sat, 15 Aug, Venue: C.L.G. Bun Cranncha, (Round 3), Buncrana V Naomh Ultan 19:30, Ref: TBC
Sun, 16 Aug, Venue: Father Tierney Park, (Round 3), Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon V Cloughaneely 15:00, Ref: TBC
Sun, 16 Aug, Venue: Pairc na nGael, (Round 3), Naomh Columba V Fanad Gaels 15:00, Ref: TBC
Sun, 16 Aug, Venue: Pairc Naomh Brid, (Round 3), Naomh Bríd V Burt 15:00, Ref: TBC
Sun, 16 Aug, Venue: Pairc Aodh Rua, (Round 3), Red Hughs V Malin 15:00, Ref: TBC
Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Junior A football Championshsip
Sat, 15 Aug, Venue: Na Rossa, (Round 3), Na Rossa V Downings 17:00, Ref: TBC
Sat, 15 Aug, Venue: Robert Emmets, (Round 3), Robert Emmets V Letterkenny Gaels 19:30, Ref: TBC
Sun, 16 Aug, Venue: Maurice McMenamin Memorial Park, (Round 3), Naomh Pádraig Muff V Urris 15:00, Ref: TBC
Sun, 16 Aug, Venue: Convoy, (Round 3), Convoy V Pettigo 15:00, Ref: TBC
NRB Minor League Division 1
Wed, 12 Aug, Venue: Na Dúnaibh, (Round 2), Mulroy Gaels V Red Hughs 19:00, Ref: TBC
Wed, 12 Aug, Venue: Convoy, (Round 2), Convoy V Gaoth Dobhair 19:00, Ref: TBC
Wed, 12 Aug, Venue: Termon, (Round 2), Termon V St Eunan's 19:00, Ref: TBC
NRB Minor league division 2
Wed, 12 Aug, Venue: Glenswilly, (Round 2), Glenswilly V Cloughaneely 19:00, Ref: TBC
Wed, 12 Aug, Venue: Moyle Park, (Round 2), Milford V Sean Mac Cumhaill 19:00, Ref: TBC
NRB Minor League Division 3
Wed, 12 Aug, Venue: Letterkenny Gaels, (Round 2), Letterkenny Gaels V Glenswilly 19:00, Ref: TBC
Wed, 12 Aug, Venue: Robert Emmets, (Round 2), Robert Emmets V St Michael's 19:00, Ref: TBC
NRB U14 league Division 1
Mon, 10 Aug, Venue: St Eunan's, (Round 2), St Eunan's V Cloughaneely 18:30, Ref: Tony Gallagher
Mon, 10 Aug, Venue: Termon, (Round 2), Termon V Gaoth Dobhair 18:30, Ref: Paul Quinn
Mon, 10 Aug, Venue: Glenswilly, (Round 2), Glenswilly V Sean Mac Cumhaill 18:30, Ref: John Paul Gallagher
Mon, 17 Aug, Venue: St Eunan's, (Round 3), St Eunan's V Termon 18:30, Ref: TBC
Mon, 17 Aug, Venue: Sean Mac Cumhaill, (Round 3), Sean Mac Cumhaill V Gaoth Dobhair 18:30, Ref: TBC
Mon, 17 Aug, Venue: Cloughaneely, (Round 3), Cloughaneely V Glenswilly 18:30, Ref: TBC
NRB U14 League Division 2
Mon, 10 Aug, Venue: Letterkenny Gaels, (Round 2), Letterkenny Gaels V Fanad Gaels 18:30, Ref: James Callaghan
Mon, 10 Aug, Venue: Convoy, (Round 2), Convoy V Downings 18:30, Ref: TBC
Mon, 10 Aug, Venue: Glenfin, (Round 2), Glenfin V Milford 18:30, Ref: Pat Barrett
Mon, 17 Aug, Venue: Pairc Na nDunaibh, (Round 3), Downings V Fanad Gaels 18:30, Ref: TBC
Mon, 17 Aug, Venue: Convoy, (Round 3), Convoy V Milford 18:30, Ref: TBC
Mon, 17 Aug, Venue: Glenfin, (Round 3), Glenfin V Letterkenny Gaels 18:30, Ref: TBC
NRB U14 league Division 3
Mon, 10 Aug, Venue: Sean Mac Cumhaill, (Round 2), Sean Mac Cumhaill V St Patrick's/Robert Emmett's 18:30, Ref: Joe O Donnell
Mon, 10 Aug, Venue: St Michael's, (Round 2), St Michael's V Glenswilly 18:30, Ref: TBC
Mon, 10 Aug, Venue: Pairc Aodh Rua, (Round 2), Red Hughs V St Eunan's 18:30, Ref: Ciara Mc Feely
Mon, 17 Aug, Venue: Glenswilly, (Round 3), Glenswilly V St Patrick's/Robert Emmett's 18:30, Ref: TBC
Mon, 17 Aug, Venue: St Michael's, (Round 3), St Michael's V St Eunan's 18:30, Ref: TBC
Mon, 17 Aug, Venue: Pairc Aodh Rua, (Round 3), Red Hughs V Sean Mac Cumhaill 18:30, Ref: TBC
SRB Regional League Minor East
Wed, 12 Aug, Venue: Eamonn Byrne Memorial Park, (3), Killybegs V Naomh Columba 19:00, Ref: Connie Doherty
Wed, 12 Aug, Venue: Naomh Ultan, (3), Naomh Ultan V Kilcar 19:00, Ref: Eugene Mc Hale
SRB regional league minor South 2
Wed, 12 Aug, Venue: Páirc Gearóid O'Gallachóir, (Round 3), St Naul's GAA Club V Bundoran 19:00, Ref: Owen Doherty
Wed, 12 Aug, Venue: Father Tierney Park, (Round 3), Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon V Four Masters 19:30, Ref: Jimmy White
Sat, 15 Aug, Venue: Father Tierney Park, (Round 4), Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon V Bundoran 19:00, Ref: TBC
Sat, 15 Aug, Venue: Four Masters, (Round 4), Four Masters V St Naul's GAA Club 19:00, Ref: TBC
SRB Regional League Minor West
Wed, 12 Aug, Venue: Ardara, (3), Ardara V Dungloe 19:00, Ref: Greg Mc Groary
Wed, 12 Aug, Venue: The Banks, (3), Naomh Muire Lower Rosses V Naomh Conaill 19:00, Ref: Declan Callaghan
Sat, 15 Aug, Venue: Dungloe, (4), Dungloe V Naomh Conaill 11:00, Ref: TBC
Sat, 15 Aug, Venue: Ardara, (4), Ardara V Naomh Muire Lower Rosses 11:00, Ref: TBC
SRB Regional League U12 EAST
Sat, 15 Aug, Venue: Eamonn Byrne Memorial Park, (Round 2), Killybegs V Four Masters 11:00, Ref: TBC
Sat, 15 Aug, Venue: Naomh Ultan, (Round 2), Naomh Ultan V Kilcar 11:00, Ref: TBC
SRB regional league U12 South
Sat, 15 Aug, Venue: Four Masters, (Round 3), Four Masters V Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon 11:00, Ref: TBC
Sat, 15 Aug, Venue: Gaelic Park, (Round 3), Bundoran V Pettigo 11:00, Ref: TBC
Sat, 15 Aug, Venue: Pairc Naomh Brid, (Round 3), Naomh Bríd V St Naul's GAA Club 11:00, Ref: TBC
SRB Regional League U12 West
Sat, 15 Aug, Venue: Dungloe, (Round 2), Dungloe V Naomh Conaill 11:00, Ref: TBC
Sat, 15 Aug, Venue: The Banks, (Round 2), Naomh Muire Lower Rosses V Ardara 11:00, Ref: TBC
SRB Regional League U14 East
Tue, 11 Aug, Venue: Eamonn Byrne Memorial Park, (3), Killybegs V Naomh Columba 18:15, Ref: Val Murray
Tue, 11 Aug, Venue: Four Masters, (3), Four Masters V Kilcar 18:15, Ref: Anthony Mc Callig
Tue, 18 Aug, Venue: Eamonn Byrne Memorial Park, (4), Killybegs V Four Masters 18:15, Ref: TBC
Tue, 18 Aug, Venue: Pairc na nGael, (4), Naomh Columba V Kilcar 18:15, Ref: TBC
SRB Regional League U14 South
Mon, 10 Aug, Venue: Páirc Gearóid O'Gallachóir, (3), St Naul's GAA Club V Four Masters 18:15, Ref: Shane Toolan
Tue, 11 Aug, Venue: Ballintra, (3), Naomh Brid/ Pettigo V Bundoran 18:15, Ref: Gabriel O Donnell
Tue, 18 Aug, Venue: Father Tierney Park, (4), Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon V Naomh Brid/ Pettigo 18:15, Ref: TBC
Tue, 18 Aug, Venue: Four Masters, (4), Four Masters V Bundoran 18:15, Ref: TBC
SRB Regional League U14 West
Tue, 11 Aug, Venue: Ardara, (3), Ardara V Dungloe 18:15, Ref: Kenneth Byrne
Tue, 11 Aug, Venue: The Banks, (3), Naomh Muire Lower Rosses V Naomh Conaill 18:15, Ref: John Ward
Tue, 18 Aug, Venue: Dungloe, (4), Dungloe V Naomh Conaill 18:15, Ref: TBC
Tue, 18 Aug, Venue: Ardara, (4), Ardara V Naomh Muire Lower Rosses 18:15, Ref: TBC
U14 Joe McGeady Cup North Inishowen
Mon, 10 Aug, Venue: Moville, (Round 3), Moville V Carndonagh 18:30, Ref: Clint Marron
Tue, 18 Aug, Venue: Crampsey Park, (Round 4), Urris V Moville 18:30, Ref: TBC
Tue, 18 Aug, Venue: Connolly Park, (Round 4), Malin V Carndonagh 18:30, Ref: TBC
U14 Joe McGeady Cup South Inshowen
Mon, 10 Aug, Venue: Naomh Colmcille, (Round 3), Naomh Colmcille V Buncrana 18:30, Ref: Manus O donnell
Mon, 10 Aug, Venue: Hibernian Park, (Round 3), Burt V Naomh Pádraig Muff 18:30, Ref: Trevor Maloney
Tue, 18 Aug, Venue: Maurice McMenamin Memorial Park, (Round 4), Naomh Pádraig Muff V Buncrana 18:30, Ref: TBC
Tue, 18 Aug, Venue: Hibernian Park, (Round 4), Burt V Naomh Colmcille 18:30, Ref: TBC
U16 Hurling League
Thu, 13 Aug, Venue: Letterkenny Gaels, (Round 1), Letterkenny Gaels V Burt 19:00, Ref: TBC
Thu, 13 Aug, Venue: St Eunan's, (Round 1), St Eunan's V Dungloe 19:00, Ref: TBC
Thu, 13 Aug, Venue: Setanta, (Round 1), Setanta V Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon 19:00, Ref: TBC
Thu, 13 Aug, Venue: C.L.G. Bun Cranncha, (Round 1), Buncrana V Carndonagh 19:00, Ref: TBC
U18 Neil McLaughlin Coach Hire League North Inishowen
Mon, 10 Aug, Venue: Carndonagh, (Round 3), Carndonagh V Moville 18:30, Ref: TBC
Mon, 10 Aug, Venue: Crampsey Park, (Round 3), Urris V Malin 18:30, Ref: Paddy Mc Gonigle
Tue, 18 Aug, Venue: Carndonagh, (Round 4), Carndonagh V Malin 18:30, Ref: TBC
Tue, 18 Aug, Venue: Moville, (Round 4), Moville V Urris 18:30, Ref: TBC
U18 Neil McLaughlin Coach Hire League South Inshowen
Mon, 10 Aug, Venue: Maurice McMenamin Memorial Park, (Round 3), Naomh Pádraig Muff V Burt 18:30, Ref: TBC
Mon, 10 Aug, Venue: C.L.G. Bun Cranncha, (Round 3), Buncrana V Naomh Colmcille 19:30, Ref: Aidan Mc Aleer
Tue, 18 Aug, Venue: C.L.G. Bun Cranncha, (Round 4), Buncrana V Naomh Pádraig Muff 18:30, Ref: TBC
Tue, 18 Aug, Venue: Naomh Colmcille, (Round 4), Naomh Colmcille V Burt 18:30, Ref: TBC
