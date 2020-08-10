Dates and times for round three of Senior Championship have been set

The dates and times for Senior Championship, round 3, have been fixed. Naomh Conaill and Termon play Friday night with the rest of the big games on Saturday and Sunday.

Below are the complete list of GAA fixtures for coming week

Divisional League Div 1 Section A Reserve

Tue, 11 Aug, Venue: Cloughaneely, (Round 4), Cloughaneely V Downings 19:30, Ref: TBC

Tue, 11 Aug, Venue: Gaoth Dobhair, (Round 4), Gaoth Dobhair V St Michael's 19:30, Ref: Siobhan Coyle

Tue, 11 Aug, Venue: Glenswilly, (Round 4), Glenswilly V Termon 19:30, Ref: Mark Dorrian

Divisional League DIV 1 Section B RESERVE

Tue, 11 Aug, Venue: Eamonn Byrne Memorial Park, (Round 4), Killybegs V Dungloe 19:30, Ref: Ryan Walsh

Tue, 11 Aug, Venue: Kilcar, (Round 4), Kilcar V St Naul's GAA Club 19:30, Ref: Pat Walsh

Tue, 11 Aug, Venue: Ardara, (Round 4), Ardara V Naomh Conaill 20:00, Ref: Eugene Mc Cale

Divisional League Division 2 Section A RESERVE

Thu, 13 Aug, Venue: Naomh Ultan, (Round 4), Naomh Ultan V Naomh Bríd 19:30, Ref: Jimmy White

Divisional League Division 2 Group B RESERVE

Tue, 11 Aug, Venue: Hibernian Park, (Round 4), Burt V Carndonagh 19:30, Ref: TBC

Tue, 11 Aug, Venue: Maurice McMenamin Memorial Park, (Round 4), Naomh Pádraig Muff V Urris 19:30, Ref: TBC

Divisional League Division 2 Section C RESERVE

Tue, 11 Aug, Venue: Letterkenny Gaels, (Round 4), Letterkenny Gaels V Fanad Gaels 19:30, Ref: Clint Marron

Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Senior Hurling Championship

Fri, 14 Aug, Venue: Hibernian Park, (Round 4), Burt V St Eunan's 19:00, Ref: TBC

Fri, 14 Aug, Venue: Setanta, (Round 4), Setanta V Sean Mac Cumhaill 19:30, Ref: TBC

Senior Football Championship

Fri, 14 Aug, Venue: Davy Brenna Memorial Park, (Round 3), Naomh Conaill V Termon 19:30, Ref: TBC

Sat, 15 Aug, Venue: Four Masters, (Round 3), Four Masters V Dungloe 14:00, Ref: TBC

Sat, 15 Aug, Venue: Páirc Gearóid O'Gallachóir, (Round 3), St Naul's GAA Club V Gaoth Dobhair 16:00, Ref: TBC

Sat, 15 Aug, Venue: Sean Mac Cumhaill, (Round 3), Sean Mac Cumhaill V Glenfin 19:30, Ref: TBC

Sun, 16 Aug, Venue: Gaelic Park, (Round 3), Bundoran V Milford 14:00, Ref: TBC

Sun, 16 Aug, Venue: St Michael's, (Round 3), St Michael's V Ardara 15:00, Ref: TBC

Sun, 16 Aug, Venue: Kilcar, (Round 3), Kilcar V Glenswilly 16:00, Ref: TBC

Sun, 16 Aug, Venue: Eamonn Byrne Memorial Park, (Round 3), Killybegs V St Eunan's 18:00, Ref: TBC

Intermediate A Championship

Fri, 14 Aug, Venue: The Banks, (Round 3), Naomh Muire Lower Rosses V Naomh Colmcille 20:00, Ref: TBC

Sat, 15 Aug, Venue: C.L.G. Bun Cranncha, (Round 3), Buncrana V Naomh Ultan 19:30, Ref: TBC

Sun, 16 Aug, Venue: Father Tierney Park, (Round 3), Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon V Cloughaneely 15:00, Ref: TBC

Sun, 16 Aug, Venue: Pairc na nGael, (Round 3), Naomh Columba V Fanad Gaels 15:00, Ref: TBC

Sun, 16 Aug, Venue: Pairc Naomh Brid, (Round 3), Naomh Bríd V Burt 15:00, Ref: TBC

Sun, 16 Aug, Venue: Pairc Aodh Rua, (Round 3), Red Hughs V Malin 15:00, Ref: TBC

Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Junior A football Championshsip

Sat, 15 Aug, Venue: Na Rossa, (Round 3), Na Rossa V Downings 17:00, Ref: TBC

Sat, 15 Aug, Venue: Robert Emmets, (Round 3), Robert Emmets V Letterkenny Gaels 19:30, Ref: TBC

Sun, 16 Aug, Venue: Maurice McMenamin Memorial Park, (Round 3), Naomh Pádraig Muff V Urris 15:00, Ref: TBC

Sun, 16 Aug, Venue: Convoy, (Round 3), Convoy V Pettigo 15:00, Ref: TBC

NRB Minor League Division 1

Wed, 12 Aug, Venue: Na Dúnaibh, (Round 2), Mulroy Gaels V Red Hughs 19:00, Ref: TBC

Wed, 12 Aug, Venue: Convoy, (Round 2), Convoy V Gaoth Dobhair 19:00, Ref: TBC

Wed, 12 Aug, Venue: Termon, (Round 2), Termon V St Eunan's 19:00, Ref: TBC

NRB Minor league division 2

Wed, 12 Aug, Venue: Glenswilly, (Round 2), Glenswilly V Cloughaneely 19:00, Ref: TBC

Wed, 12 Aug, Venue: Moyle Park, (Round 2), Milford V Sean Mac Cumhaill 19:00, Ref: TBC

NRB Minor League Division 3

Wed, 12 Aug, Venue: Letterkenny Gaels, (Round 2), Letterkenny Gaels V Glenswilly 19:00, Ref: TBC

Wed, 12 Aug, Venue: Robert Emmets, (Round 2), Robert Emmets V St Michael's 19:00, Ref: TBC

NRB U14 league Division 1

Mon, 10 Aug, Venue: St Eunan's, (Round 2), St Eunan's V Cloughaneely 18:30, Ref: Tony Gallagher

Mon, 10 Aug, Venue: Termon, (Round 2), Termon V Gaoth Dobhair 18:30, Ref: Paul Quinn

Mon, 10 Aug, Venue: Glenswilly, (Round 2), Glenswilly V Sean Mac Cumhaill 18:30, Ref: John Paul Gallagher

Mon, 17 Aug, Venue: St Eunan's, (Round 3), St Eunan's V Termon 18:30, Ref: TBC

Mon, 17 Aug, Venue: Sean Mac Cumhaill, (Round 3), Sean Mac Cumhaill V Gaoth Dobhair 18:30, Ref: TBC

Mon, 17 Aug, Venue: Cloughaneely, (Round 3), Cloughaneely V Glenswilly 18:30, Ref: TBC

NRB U14 League Division 2

Mon, 10 Aug, Venue: Letterkenny Gaels, (Round 2), Letterkenny Gaels V Fanad Gaels 18:30, Ref: James Callaghan

Mon, 10 Aug, Venue: Convoy, (Round 2), Convoy V Downings 18:30, Ref: TBC

Mon, 10 Aug, Venue: Glenfin, (Round 2), Glenfin V Milford 18:30, Ref: Pat Barrett

Mon, 17 Aug, Venue: Pairc Na nDunaibh, (Round 3), Downings V Fanad Gaels 18:30, Ref: TBC

Mon, 17 Aug, Venue: Convoy, (Round 3), Convoy V Milford 18:30, Ref: TBC

Mon, 17 Aug, Venue: Glenfin, (Round 3), Glenfin V Letterkenny Gaels 18:30, Ref: TBC

NRB U14 league Division 3

Mon, 10 Aug, Venue: Sean Mac Cumhaill, (Round 2), Sean Mac Cumhaill V St Patrick's/Robert Emmett's 18:30, Ref: Joe O Donnell

Mon, 10 Aug, Venue: St Michael's, (Round 2), St Michael's V Glenswilly 18:30, Ref: TBC

Mon, 10 Aug, Venue: Pairc Aodh Rua, (Round 2), Red Hughs V St Eunan's 18:30, Ref: Ciara Mc Feely

Mon, 17 Aug, Venue: Glenswilly, (Round 3), Glenswilly V St Patrick's/Robert Emmett's 18:30, Ref: TBC

Mon, 17 Aug, Venue: St Michael's, (Round 3), St Michael's V St Eunan's 18:30, Ref: TBC

Mon, 17 Aug, Venue: Pairc Aodh Rua, (Round 3), Red Hughs V Sean Mac Cumhaill 18:30, Ref: TBC

SRB Regional League Minor East

Wed, 12 Aug, Venue: Eamonn Byrne Memorial Park, (3), Killybegs V Naomh Columba 19:00, Ref: Connie Doherty

Wed, 12 Aug, Venue: Naomh Ultan, (3), Naomh Ultan V Kilcar 19:00, Ref: Eugene Mc Hale

SRB regional league minor South 2

Wed, 12 Aug, Venue: Páirc Gearóid O'Gallachóir, (Round 3), St Naul's GAA Club V Bundoran 19:00, Ref: Owen Doherty

Wed, 12 Aug, Venue: Father Tierney Park, (Round 3), Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon V Four Masters 19:30, Ref: Jimmy White

Sat, 15 Aug, Venue: Father Tierney Park, (Round 4), Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon V Bundoran 19:00, Ref: TBC

Sat, 15 Aug, Venue: Four Masters, (Round 4), Four Masters V St Naul's GAA Club 19:00, Ref: TBC

SRB Regional League Minor West

Wed, 12 Aug, Venue: Ardara, (3), Ardara V Dungloe 19:00, Ref: Greg Mc Groary

Wed, 12 Aug, Venue: The Banks, (3), Naomh Muire Lower Rosses V Naomh Conaill 19:00, Ref: Declan Callaghan

Sat, 15 Aug, Venue: Dungloe, (4), Dungloe V Naomh Conaill 11:00, Ref: TBC

Sat, 15 Aug, Venue: Ardara, (4), Ardara V Naomh Muire Lower Rosses 11:00, Ref: TBC

SRB Regional League U12 EAST

Sat, 15 Aug, Venue: Eamonn Byrne Memorial Park, (Round 2), Killybegs V Four Masters 11:00, Ref: TBC

Sat, 15 Aug, Venue: Naomh Ultan, (Round 2), Naomh Ultan V Kilcar 11:00, Ref: TBC

SRB regional league U12 South

Sat, 15 Aug, Venue: Four Masters, (Round 3), Four Masters V Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon 11:00, Ref: TBC

Sat, 15 Aug, Venue: Gaelic Park, (Round 3), Bundoran V Pettigo 11:00, Ref: TBC

Sat, 15 Aug, Venue: Pairc Naomh Brid, (Round 3), Naomh Bríd V St Naul's GAA Club 11:00, Ref: TBC

SRB Regional League U12 West

Sat, 15 Aug, Venue: Dungloe, (Round 2), Dungloe V Naomh Conaill 11:00, Ref: TBC

Sat, 15 Aug, Venue: The Banks, (Round 2), Naomh Muire Lower Rosses V Ardara 11:00, Ref: TBC

SRB Regional League U14 East

Tue, 11 Aug, Venue: Eamonn Byrne Memorial Park, (3), Killybegs V Naomh Columba 18:15, Ref: Val Murray

Tue, 11 Aug, Venue: Four Masters, (3), Four Masters V Kilcar 18:15, Ref: Anthony Mc Callig

Tue, 18 Aug, Venue: Eamonn Byrne Memorial Park, (4), Killybegs V Four Masters 18:15, Ref: TBC

Tue, 18 Aug, Venue: Pairc na nGael, (4), Naomh Columba V Kilcar 18:15, Ref: TBC

SRB Regional League U14 South

Mon, 10 Aug, Venue: Páirc Gearóid O'Gallachóir, (3), St Naul's GAA Club V Four Masters 18:15, Ref: Shane Toolan

Tue, 11 Aug, Venue: Ballintra, (3), Naomh Brid/ Pettigo V Bundoran 18:15, Ref: Gabriel O Donnell

Tue, 18 Aug, Venue: Father Tierney Park, (4), Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon V Naomh Brid/ Pettigo 18:15, Ref: TBC

Tue, 18 Aug, Venue: Four Masters, (4), Four Masters V Bundoran 18:15, Ref: TBC

SRB Regional League U14 West

Tue, 11 Aug, Venue: Ardara, (3), Ardara V Dungloe 18:15, Ref: Kenneth Byrne

Tue, 11 Aug, Venue: The Banks, (3), Naomh Muire Lower Rosses V Naomh Conaill 18:15, Ref: John Ward

Tue, 18 Aug, Venue: Dungloe, (4), Dungloe V Naomh Conaill 18:15, Ref: TBC

Tue, 18 Aug, Venue: Ardara, (4), Ardara V Naomh Muire Lower Rosses 18:15, Ref: TBC

U14 Joe McGeady Cup North Inishowen

Mon, 10 Aug, Venue: Moville, (Round 3), Moville V Carndonagh 18:30, Ref: Clint Marron

Tue, 18 Aug, Venue: Crampsey Park, (Round 4), Urris V Moville 18:30, Ref: TBC

Tue, 18 Aug, Venue: Connolly Park, (Round 4), Malin V Carndonagh 18:30, Ref: TBC

U14 Joe McGeady Cup South Inshowen

Mon, 10 Aug, Venue: Naomh Colmcille, (Round 3), Naomh Colmcille V Buncrana 18:30, Ref: Manus O donnell

Mon, 10 Aug, Venue: Hibernian Park, (Round 3), Burt V Naomh Pádraig Muff 18:30, Ref: Trevor Maloney

Tue, 18 Aug, Venue: Maurice McMenamin Memorial Park, (Round 4), Naomh Pádraig Muff V Buncrana 18:30, Ref: TBC

Tue, 18 Aug, Venue: Hibernian Park, (Round 4), Burt V Naomh Colmcille 18:30, Ref: TBC

U16 Hurling League

Thu, 13 Aug, Venue: Letterkenny Gaels, (Round 1), Letterkenny Gaels V Burt 19:00, Ref: TBC

Thu, 13 Aug, Venue: St Eunan's, (Round 1), St Eunan's V Dungloe 19:00, Ref: TBC

Thu, 13 Aug, Venue: Setanta, (Round 1), Setanta V Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon 19:00, Ref: TBC

Thu, 13 Aug, Venue: C.L.G. Bun Cranncha, (Round 1), Buncrana V Carndonagh 19:00, Ref: TBC

U18 Neil McLaughlin Coach Hire League North Inishowen

Mon, 10 Aug, Venue: Carndonagh, (Round 3), Carndonagh V Moville 18:30, Ref: TBC

Mon, 10 Aug, Venue: Crampsey Park, (Round 3), Urris V Malin 18:30, Ref: Paddy Mc Gonigle

Tue, 18 Aug, Venue: Carndonagh, (Round 4), Carndonagh V Malin 18:30, Ref: TBC

Tue, 18 Aug, Venue: Moville, (Round 4), Moville V Urris 18:30, Ref: TBC

U18 Neil McLaughlin Coach Hire League South Inshowen

Mon, 10 Aug, Venue: Maurice McMenamin Memorial Park, (Round 3), Naomh Pádraig Muff V Burt 18:30, Ref: TBC

Mon, 10 Aug, Venue: C.L.G. Bun Cranncha, (Round 3), Buncrana V Naomh Colmcille 19:30, Ref: Aidan Mc Aleer

Tue, 18 Aug, Venue: C.L.G. Bun Cranncha, (Round 4), Buncrana V Naomh Pádraig Muff 18:30, Ref: TBC

Tue, 18 Aug, Venue: Naomh Colmcille, (Round 4), Naomh Colmcille V Burt 18:30, Ref: TBC