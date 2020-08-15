MANUS BOYLE COLUMN: Do the GAA underage need a body to protect them?

Ever since restrictions have been lifted much of the commentary coming from those connected with the GAA has centred around the workings of the GPA in terms of looking after intercounty players and the CPA, the Club Players’ Association, who as a body have campaigned hard on getting a proper fixtures calendar in place for club players around the country.

Both organisations have their own agendas and have their place. However, as county boards have done their very best to make sure that club leagues and championships have gone ahead, there have been suggestions that adult games have taken priority over underage games.

So do we need another group set up to fight for parity in terms of our underage members?

For years there has been plenty of negative comments about how many of our senior club leagues and championships have been put on the back burner to cater for the county games. There has been loads of commentary around the issue and those in Croke Park have done their best, especially since Covid-19, to make sure that clubs were allowed to play their games first. And with restrictions in place around the playing of games it has been difficult to keep everyone happy. But just as the All-Ireland series both in Hurling and football are seen as cash cows for the Association, the club championships are huge earners for county boards; underage football or hurling are not.

Are we doing our younger members and the future of the Association a disservice? Do they deserve better? Just as club players have been unhappy with the way fixtures have been suited for county players, many coaches and underage managers have complained without any success in the manner in which our underage calendar is put together.

I’ll give you an example of one underage competition in 2019. It started in the last week of February, it finished in the week before Christmas of the same year, this is not uncommon and something that those involved at underage level have become accustomed too.

To be fair those tasked with putting together a fixtures calendar have to consider small clubs who may have to play the same players at different grades so it’s always a case where they are stepped out throughout the year, and on most occasions they will clash with school fixtures when they start back in September.

In order to keep the young lads and girls interested coaches and managers tend to keep training even though there could be a break of two or three months between their fixtures. Then of course if there are no games the kids get fed up and you lose them anyway.

Just like the adult fixtures calendar there is very little joined up thinking and communications between the different authorities can be minimal to say the least. The argument around who should take precedence, especially in a time when things are so up in the air, is open to debate. If, of course, everyone was on a level playing field; however there is no one shouting for a better underage calendar that makes sure that kids play more games than they do training and play those games in the summer when school work is not a priority.

Just as the argument in terms of club v county, it could be argued that there is also the same argument around adult versus underage. The question we have to ask is who can handle not playing games better? It can be argued that adults have all the traits and experience to handle most things that come their way. However, kids have been robbed of so much this summer; school was finished in March, they were restricted from playing or meeting their friends for the term of the lockdown; they were unable to visit grandparents and of course there was no sport, well not the kind that doesn’t involve a Play-station or X-Box.

Reports centred around the lack of participation of our youth in terms of sport and physical education has gone to new highs. More and more kids are becoming disillusioned with sport and the commitment necessary in order to compete; the lack of enjoyment has driven many away.

This virus will, no doubt, be with us for the foreseeable future. The way Gaelic games and other sports are played are not going back to the way things were; organisations are going to have to make some hard decisions and there will be sacrifices to be made but who should or what age group should take precedence?

A question that could define our future.