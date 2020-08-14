Big guns will be hard to stop this weekend in Donegal Senior Championship

By Sunday evening the make-up of the eight teams that will contest the quarter-finals of the Michael Murphy Sports senior championship will be a little clearer.

The draw for round four will be made after the Killybegs-St Eunan's game in Fintra on Sunday evening and there will be teams in the draw with full points and a few with zero points.

However, the battle will continue in the final round at both ends of the table because there will be a relegation battle to be fought as well.

After round two Naomh Conaill and Gaoth Dobhair sit at the top of the table with Glenfin, St Michael's and MacCumhaills also on full points.

The draw between St Eunan's and Kilcar has put those two adrift in sixth and seventh positions, but it is expected that they will improve their positions this weekend.

However, there could be some big clashes coming up in round four which would make the final table very interesting.

In the draw on Sunday evening, Kilcar could have to travel to Gaoth Dobhair while St Eunan's could pull Naomh Conaill for their final game, which means there will be an anxious few moments around 7.45 on Sunday evening.

This weekend's games sees Naomh Conaill host Termon on Friday evening and while the Burn Road men put up a good fight at home to Bundoran on Saturday last, they will travel to Glenties with some trepidation. They had Enda McCormick back and he a vital cog, but with so many young players involved, it will be looked at as more of a learning curve.

Naomh Conaill are in fine form and will not want to take the foot off the pedal now, and there could be another big score registered.

On Saturday there are three games and two of them look like being close encounters. Four Masters host Dungloe in Tirconaill Park at 2 pm. With both these sides losing their opening two games, this is a proverbial relegation battle. The loser will almost definitely be involved in the relegation play-offs.

Four Masters have improved in recent weeks after very poor games in their two league games and running Glenswilly to four points away last week underlined that. Dungloe lost narrowly to St Naul's and MacCumhaills and will probably be slight favourites, but it will be close.

Just down the road at 4 pm in Mountcharles, the 2018 Donegal and Ulster champions Gaoth Dobhair are visitors to St Naul's and while it is a big occasion for the Parish of Inver club back in the senior championship, this was the draw they didn't want. Hopefully, Peadar Mogan is back to help stem the tide, but there will be only one winner in Gerard Gallagher Memorial Park.

On Saturday evening the tie of round three takes place in MacCumhaill Park when MacCumhaills host Glenfin. With both teams on full points, something has to give - or will it, like the big game of last weekend, end in a draw.

Gerard Ward for Glenfin and Oisin Gallen for MacCumhaills are going well in the scoring stakes but Ward has been exceptional. It will be a local derby to savour.

The sides have already met in the regional league with MacCumhaills the winners, but this is championship.

SUNDAY

On Sunday the final four games take place. Milford, after two defeats, travel to Bundoran, who got their first win last week in Termon. The home side will be favourites, but without Paul Brennan (suspended), it could be close.

St Michael's will be strong favourites, even without Michael Langan, to overcome pointless Ardara at the Bridge, while Kilcar host Glenswilly in Towney. There has been a healthy rivalry between Kilcar and Glenswilly for the past six or seven years but at present it looks as if Kilcar are a few steps ahead of them.

The final game in Fintra at 6 pm sees Killybegs host St Eunan's. After losing their last game at home to Glenfin, the Fishermen have had little luck with the draws, being away to Gaoth Dobhair last week and now drawing the other big gun St Eunan's. Anything other than an away win would be a major shock.

Michael Murphy Sports Senior Football Championship

Fri, 14 Aug, Naomh Conaill V Termon 19:30,

Sat, 15 Aug, Four Masters V Dungloe 14:00

Sat, 15 Aug, St Naul's V Gaoth Dobhair 16:00

Sat, 15 Aug, Sean Mac Cumhaill V Glenfin 19:30,

Sun, 16 Aug, Bundoran V Milford 14:00

Sun, 16 Aug, St Michael's V Ardara 15:00

Sun, 16 Aug, Kilcar V Glenswilly 16:00

Sun, 16 Aug, Killybegs V St Eunan's 18:00