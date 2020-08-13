THE SPORTING DIARY: Hard to beat the championship for excitement

It's hard to beat championship football. It takes out the best and worst in players, managers and supporters. The airing on TG4 of the big clash last weekend in O'Donnell Park, Letterkenny between St Eunan's and Kilcar was welcomed not just in Donegal but much further afield.

And while the quality was maybe not as good as we might have expected, there were plenty of talking points. Kilcar found out that you can't switch off and try to manage a game - they have the players with pace to make any team suffer and they did that to St Eunan's in the opening half.

But with a six point cushion at the break and adding a further point within a minute of the restart, they could only raise one white flag from there to the end.

St Eunan's clawed their way back and then got a fortunate goal to tie up the game. And if Niall O'Donnell had kept his head, I have a hunch that the Letterkenny boys would have got a win that was highly unlikely at the break.

There is much to learn for both sides. If Kilcar can get Eoin McHugh back fully charged, then they will have to go at full throttle from start to finish and forget about managing games; as for St Eunan's, they might be better going with a similar strategy. They had young Conor O'Donnell jnr running around trying to mark Ryan McHugh, a total waste of talent. If you want to mark an opponent, then use a known defender.

There is a Tyrone influence in both camps and in a number of other Donegal clubs and I just hope that players will be allowed to play open football and express themselves. Corofin have shown the way and it would be good to see others follow.

I was in Magheragallon on Saturday and Gaoth Dobhair certainly had that philosphy. Naomh Conaill are probably a little more reserved but they know how to manage games; Kilcar and St Eunan's have forward power and if they are to be successful they have to utilise that.

Glenfin are probably the surprise packet of the opening two rounds, sitting in third place in the table after tidy wins in Fintra and at home against St Naul's on Saturday. There will be bigger fish to fry but having Frank McGlynn at training on a full time basis is rubbing off. On Saturday he didn't have that much to do, but he was directing affairs.

And what is important, when he talks, the players listen. He has that respect because he has earned it. These are not easy times for a Primary School Principal getting ready to resume classes in a few weeks, but McGlynn is a leader on and off the field and the Glenfin club and the school in Drumkeen are very lucky to have him.

Glenfin have a big date this Saturday evening when they travel the short distance to MacCumhaill Park for a third round tie with MacCumhaills. The winners will be assured of a quarter-final spot and well on their way to a home tie in that round. It is some incentive and when you throw in the local rivalry, it is the game of the weekend by a long shot.

As regards the others - I'll make a stab at predictions again, hopefully with more success: Wins for Kilcar, St Eunan's, Bundoran, Naomh Conaill, Gaoth Dobhair, Dungloe, St Michael's and a draw in MacCumhaill Park between MacCumhaills and Glenfin.

O'Donnell back

It was heartening to see that Conor O'Donnell of Carndonagh was back on the field at the weekend in the Junior Championship and he made his mark too, scoring 0-9 of his side's 1-14. Hopefully, his recovery from a cruciate injury keeps going well because he is senior county material, having been impressive at minor and U-20 level.

Hopefully Kieran Gillespie of Gaoth Dobhair will be back soon also. Looking at him on the sideline in Magheragallon on Saturday, he has a massive physical presence. Imagine how strong Gaoth Dobhair would be if they had him as well.