New format is very much the luck of the draw - Barry Monaghan

This year’s very different Donegal SFC has revealed an ever-widening gap between the county’s Big Four and the rest of the clubs.

County champions Naomh Conaill, Gaoth Dobhair, Kilcar and St Eunan’s have been hammering all before them which underlines their considerable superiority according to ex-Four Masters and Donegal great Barry Monaghan.

The affable car tyre salesman told the Democrat: “The big guns have been kept apart and this year has really showed that there is a big difference between the top four sides and everyone else.

“Maybe you have the likes of St Michael’s on the edge of that group, but the gap is really widening.

“The format this year is as good as they could do under the circumstances and it is very much the luck of the draw.

“But there is a chance for the likes of Glenfin and Sean MacCumhaill’s to come through on the other side which makes it more exciting.

St Naul’s v Gaoth Dobhair

“My own club Four Masters played Gaoth Dobhair at home the week before last and they put up a good battle.

“But Gaoth Dobhair had far too much pace and power.

“Their strength and conditioning is a few years ahead of Four Masters.

“They were without Eamon McGee and Odhran McFadden Ferry also.

“I am impressed with the development of St Naul’s over the past 18 months and Peadar Mogan and Brendan McCole are on the county squad.

“But it is a big ask and if Peadar Mogan is out it gets even bigger.

“You need all your best players against Gaoth Dobhair."

Naomh Conaill v Termon

“Again, Naomh Conaill at home are a serious proposition and it will be a huge challenge for Termon.

“Naomh Conaill had a good win over Ardara and hit 0-18 and anytime you hit 0-18 you are going to win.

“They just have so many good players and a great bench.

“Termon have a young side and are in transition and they may stay with Naomh Conaill for 20 or 30 minutes, but Naomh Coniall will have just too much power.

“And there is big competition for places as they have some great quality and experience on the bench and that includes Leo McLoone and Dermot “Brick” Molloy.

Four Masters v Dungloe

“Both teams are evenly matched, and both have lost their opening matches.

“And both teams will fancy themselves to get two precious points so it could be a great contest.

“It is going to be very close and will go down to which team can take their chances on the day and get the scores on the board.

“Both teams are in transition and are not what they were a few short years ago with a lot of retirements.

“There are a lot of young new faces and it is a great chance for one of these teams to put their mark on the championship and get those few points that will keep them from dropping down to the Intermediate Championship”.

St Michael’s v Ardara

“St Michael’s are within touching distance of the top four and have a vastly experienced side.

“Colm McFadden has been playing well and then you have Christy Toye, Martin McElhinney and Michael Langan to boost their efforts, although there is a question mark over whether Langan will be available.

“They have the most potential to get into that top four.

“Ardara have a proud tradition and you can never write them off.

“But like quite a few of the others they have a very young side.

“They are struggling to stay in the senior championship and were well beaten by Naomh Conaill last weekend.

“They will definitely put up a good fight against St Michael’s but I just think St Michael’s will just have too much firepower up front for them and they have men who are realising that this might be their last shot at glory”.

Kilcar v Glenswilly

“Time was when this one would be a real cliff hanger, and any team that contains Michael Murphy can't be easily dismissed.

“Kilcar are one of the big four and have a very well-balanced team and Paddy McBrearty up front is one of the top forwards in the country never mind the county.

“Glenswilly beat them in the county final in 2016 and they have a strong physical side.

“But I suspect that Kilcar will be stronger all over the field.

“Glenswilly have a lot of young players but I don’t think that Glenswilly will have enough all over the field to bother Kilcar”.

Killybegs v St Eunan’s

“Killybegs are without Hugh McFadden and he is a huge loss.

“He is a fantastic player and an exceptional club player.

“They will really miss him and if he was there their chances would be vastly improved.

“But St Eunan’s are in the top four and they will be too strong for Killybegs with a lot of very good players all over the field.

“They have a lot of strength in depth and personally they would be one of my tips for the championship.

“I would expect them to win, but Killybegs have a great championship tradition and will put up a fight but do not have the personnel to cause an upset”.

Sean MacCumhaill’s v Glenfin

“Both teams are going very well and ironically since Frank McGlynn has retired from the county scene, he is an even bigger influence with Glenfin.

“That has helped Glenfin and they have a great marksman in Gerard Ward, and he has had two very good opening games.

“MacCumhaill’s have Marty and Steven O’Reilly and the in-form Oisin Gallen who is probably one of the best forwards in Donegal at the minute.

“It will probably be a shoot-out between Oisin Gallen and Gerard Ward.

“Glenfin play a lot of football on the break.

“They suck up a lot of pressure and then hit back as do MacCumhaill’s so it will be very interesting to see what way the two teams set up.

“Whoever wins will have six points and a great chance to squeeze into that top four.

“I think that Glenfin will win by a few points”.

Bundoran v Milford

“I think that Bundoran have too many good players for Milford.

“Jamie Brennan is a huge player for Bundoran, but they also have the under-rated Shane McGowan who is a fine versatile player at centre back.

“Milford have come into Division One and have steadily improved and the Barretts are key figures.

“But I just think that Bundoran are further along in their development and they have exceptional firepower up front in Jamie Brennan”.