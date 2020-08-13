Big Intermediate rouond three clash in Fr Tierney Park this Sunday

Fr Tierney Park, Ballyshannon will host the big game of the Michael Murphy Sports Intermediate Championship this Sunday (3 pm) when Aodh Ruadh host Cloughaneely.

This is a repeat of last year's Intermediate Championship semi-final which went to a replay with Cloughaneely prevailing in a great match in Convoy on the Wednesday night before the final.

Having subsequently lost that final to St Naul's, Cloughaneely have ambitions to go one better and news that they are not giving permission to Aodh Ruadh to stream the game live, underelines that ambition.

They were involved in a rollercoaster game with Naomh Columba at home last weekend, leading well after two Paul Sweeney goals, but then having to claw back a four point deficit before needing another equaliser at the death.

At present they sit fifth in the table and if they don't get something from Sunday's encounter, they could be facing an away quarter-final.

Aodh Ruadh have won their opening two games, both by six points, and they have looked good at various times in their games against Burt and Naomh Brid (on Sunday last). They have David McGurrin back on board this year along with the return from overseas duty of David Dolan and Eddie Lynch. Dolan didn't play last week, although originally named to start, which suggests he picked up a niggle in the warm-up.

The Ballyshannon side have a good home championship record in recent years and, like Cloughaneely, they know that in order to get a home quarter-final they will need to keep on winning, especially at home.

The table as it stands sees Buncrana and Naomh Muire from Group A at the top of the table, with full points, but ahead of Aodh Ruadh on score difference, while Naomh Columba and Cloughaneely are next with three points each.

Those two clubs should remain at the top after next weekend's games as they are at home to Naomh Ultan and Naomh Colmcille respectively. Indeed, they are in a position to extend their score difference before the final round of games.

Buncrana (with Naomh Colmcille) in the final game are well on target to top the league table, but it will be important for Naomh Muire to win this weekend, as they have to make the trip to Malin for the final game.

Naomh Columba are likely candidates to have a home quarter-final. If they can overcome Gaeil Fhánada on Sunday, they face Burt in the final round, with the Inishowen club struggling at present.

Aodh Ruadh have a tricky assignment in Fanad for the final game. A win at home to Cloughaneely would probably guarantee them a quarter-final place, but they will be looking to getting a home tie and that will mean getting a result in Portsalon.

Malin could be right back in the equation if they can beat Red Hugh's on Sunday with a home tie to come, making it possible to get six league points.

So it is all to play for and home teams will need to make that advantage pay this weekend.

Looking at the games over the next two weekends you would expect that Buncrana will finish top of the pile, but it is also very possible that a team with just two points will make it to the quarter-finals. With only four teams being discarded, score difference will have a major bearing on the outcome. So it would be best for all teams to adopt an attacking strategy over the next two rounds.

Putting the head on the block at the half-way stage - the eight teams for the quarter-finals are - Buncrana, Aodh Ruadh, Naomh Columba, Naomh Muire, Malin, Cloughaneely, Gaeil Fhánada and Naomh Brid/Naomh Colmcille.

Predictions for weekend games: Wins for Naomh Muire, Buncrana, Naomh Brid, Malin, Aodh Ruadh and Naomh Columba.