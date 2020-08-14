All too easy for Naomh Conaill as they hit  Termon for six  in first game of round three

It was all too easy for reigning champions Naomh Conaill in tonight’s Michael Murphy Sports Donegal Senior Football Championship third round tie against Termon, in sunkissed Davy Brennan Memorial Park.



Naomh Conaill ……. 6-18

Termon ……………...0-8



Naomh Conaill had 28 points to spare at the finish against a young and inexperienced Termon side, who suffered a third straight defeat in the championship following defeats away to Kilcar and home to Bundoran.

Anthony Thompson, Ethan O’Donnell, Kevin McGettigan, Charles McGuinness and A J Gallagher (2) scored the goals and Ciaran Thompson, McGuinness, Eoghan McGettigan, Dermot Brick Molloy and Jeaic McKelvey kicked the points for the defending champions.

Enda McCormick, Daire McDaid, Caolan McDaid, Ryan McFadden and Nathan McElwaine were the Termon men to hit the target and carried the main scoring threat for the underdogs.

Termon were first to score through Enda McCormick. The wing forward split the posts inside 12 seconds after a fleeting move after Ryan McFadden won the throw-in.

But after Demot Brick Molloy rattled a drive off the upright seconds later Anthony Thompson had the ball in the Termon net.

The verteran defender polished off a sweeping move to give young Emmett Maguire no chance in the Termon goals.

That was on four minutes and with Ultan Doherty and Charles McGuinness - who started the game at centre forward - creating the openings the locals had raced into a 1-3 to 0-1 lead by the10th minute.

Brick Molloy, Eoghan McGettigan and McGuinness raised the white flags for the boys in blue.

Daire McDaid pulled a point back for Termon shortly after Eoghan McGettigan and the Brick added to the Naomh Conaill tally.

On top throughout the field, Naomh Conaill were well on their way to a third straight win as they led 2-11 to 0-3 at half-time.

Ethan O’Donnell nonchalantly sidefooted to Maguire’s right for goal number two three minutes from the break after being put through by Eunan Doherty.

Termon were first to score on the resumption through Ryan McFadden who kicked a fine point within a minute of the restart.

But normal service was restored and with Martin Regan running his bench McGuinness, Kevin McGettigan and A J Gallagher (2) added four more goals for the runaway winners.

Ryan McFadden, Caolan McDaid and Nathan McElwaine hit the second half points for Termon.



NAOMH CONAILL: Stephen McGrath; Ultan Doherty, Jason Campbell, Kevin McGettigan (1-0); Ethan O’Donnell (1-0), Anthony Thompson (1-0), Odhran Doherty; Ciaran Thompson (0-4, 1f,3 ‘45s), Nathan Byrne (0-1); Eunan Doherty, Eoghan McGettigan (0-3), Marty Boyle; Dermot Molloy (0-3, 1f), Charles McGuinness (1-2, 2f), Jeaic Mac Ceallbhui (0-2). Subs: Seamus Corcoran (0-2) for E McGettigan 26, AJ Gallagher (2-0) and Kealan McGill for M Boyle and E O’Donnell 37, Ciaran Brennan (0-1) for J Mac Ceallbhui 44, John O’Malley for C Thompson 46.

TERMON: Emmett Maguire; Barry Gallagher, Oisin Cassidy, Jack Alcorn; Kevin McDaid, Jamie Grant, Nathan McElwaine (0-1); Ryan McFadden (0-2, 1f), Ricky Gallagher; Aaron Reid, Steve McElwaine, Caolan Gallagher; Caolan McDaid (0-2, 2f), Daire McDaid (0-1,f), Enda McCormick (0-2,1f). Subs: Christy Connaghan for A Reid 14 Inj, Anthony Grant and Shane Doherty for S McElwaine and J Alcorn (half-time), Evan Coleman for J Grant 32, Johnny McCafferty for C Gallagher 55.

REFEREE;: Shaun McLaughlin (Malin)