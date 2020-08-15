Goals make the difference as Four Masters get first championship win against Dungloe

Four Masters got the goals which gave them a vital first win in the Michael Murphy Sports senior championship.

Four Masters 4-10

Dungloe 1-14

In what was a very enjoyable and sporting affair, both sides went into the tie afer two losses, but Four Masters just about deserved their win with Jamie Crawford and Kevin Chuggsy McBrearty outstanding performers in the win.

Four Masters got off to a whirlwind start with Kevin McBrearty powering through to point on 18 seconds and they had a goal from Patrick Reid on 80 seconds. An effort for a point from Daire Quinn dropped short and Reid was in quickly in front of the 'keeper to find the net.

Leo McHugh was almost in for another goal but elected to take his point with a fist.

Daniel Ward got Dungloe on the mark with a free on five minutes and Dungloe were back in the game inside eight minutes when Matthew Ward got on the end of a good move to find the net.

Four Masters lost Caolan Loughney in what looked like a dangerous sliding tackle which didn't yield a yellow card. After a lengthy stoppage and the water break, David McCarron had Dungloe on terms.

Killian Faulkner hit three impressive frees for Four Masters but Daniel Ward (2) and McCarron replied before Ward pushed Dungloe one ahead at the break, 1-6 to 1-5.

Just before the half-time whistle Patrick Reid was almost in for a second goal after a long ball from Kevin McBrearty but Dungloe 'keeper Kieran Sharkey saved. Sharkey was in for the injured Danny Rodgers while the visitors were also without Noel McBride and Darren Curran.

Adrian Hanlon came in for the second half but Oisin Reid had Four Masters level on 35 minutes.

Neil Ward picked up a black card before Daniel Ward and Eoghan Corley traded scores.

Then before the second half water break Matthew Ward and Daniel Ward pushed Dungloe two clear - 1-9 to 1-7.

But Four Masters responded to finish the game really well. They went ahead through Patrick Reid's second goal on 52 minutes, Reid palming home after a great break from Jamie Crawford.

Daniel Ward levelled and David McCarron fisted Dungloe back in front, but Kevin McBrearty had the sides level for the eighth time from a free.

Then came the crucial third goal with Jamie Crawford combining with veteran Barry Dunnion before Crawford crashed the ball home and a three point lead - 3-8 to 1-11 with 59 minutes on the clock.

Matthew Ward pulled a point back but Leo McHugh got on the end of another good Masters move to fist a fourth goal.

Daniel Ward (from a forward mark) and Noel McBride (free) cut the lead to three but late points from Cathal Canavan and Cathal Feeney settled the issue for the home side, who had Brian Fegan black carded late on.

Overall, a very good contest and Four Masters were recording their first win of the season. For Dungloe the Wards really impressed, the brothers hitting 1-10 of their tally.

FOUR MASTERS: Martin Cassidy; Cathal Canavan (0-1), Caolan Loughney, Brian Fegan; Daire Quinn, Dylan Kennedy, Barry Dunnion; Leo McHugh (1-1); Kevin McBrearty (0-2,1f); Oisin Reid (0-1), Neil Ward, Jamie Crawford (1-0); Killian Faulkner (0-3,3f), Patrick Reid (2-0), Matthew McKenna. Subs: Eoghan Corley (0-1) for Loughney 12; Cian Hegarty for McKenna 47; Sean O'Kennedy for Crawford 60; Cathal Feeney (0-1) for O Reid 61

DUNGLOE: Kieran Sharkey; Chris Boyle, Jason McBride, Christy Greene; Mark Curran, Conor O'Donnell, Sean Wallace; Matthew Ward (1-2), Barry Curran; David McCarron (0-3), Daire Gallagher, Gerard Walsh; Dylan Boyle, Daniel Ward (0-8,1f,1fm), Caolan Ward. Subs: Adrian Hanlon for D Boyle ht; Ryan Connors for Walsh 38; Jack Scally for Wallace 47; Noel McBride for C O'Donnell 58

REFEREE: Connie Doherty (Naomh Conaill)