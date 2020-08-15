Lethargic Gaoth Dobhair only stretch lead in final ten minutes against understrength St Naul's

Three goals in the last ten minutes of this lethargic affair in overpowering heat put a bit of a gloss on this unimpressive Gaoth Dobhair victory over decimated St Naul’s at Gerard Gallagher Memorial Park.

St Naul’s 0-5

Gaoth Dobhair 4-10

Kevin Cassidy, who was otherwise fairly quiet and EamoNn Collum found the net in the 5oth 56th and 58th minutes against a weakened Nual’s side who were minus Peadar Mogan, Daniel Brennan, Stuart Johnston, Lee McBrearty, Michael Coughlan and Dermot Gallagher.

In contrast, Gaoth Dobhair were at full strength and even had Kieran Gillespie named on the subs.

But despite the final scoreline they were unable to break down a solid Naul’s defence as the home side stayed with the hot favourites for long periods.

Sephen Griffin landed some fine long range points, but they badly missed those absent players.

For Gaoth Dobhair, Odhran Mac Niallais was once again imperious in the heat and swung over a few languid long range efforts while Daáire Ó Baoill and Naoise Ó Baoill were always very busy.

But it was not one of their better days despite the eventual big gap in a year when scoring difference will be most crucial.

Indeed by the 28th minute of a tepid first half, there was only a goal between the sides as Gaoth Dobhari led by 1-2 to 0-2 before MacNiallais, Michael Carroll and Eamonn Collum stretched their lead to 1-6 to 0-2 at the break.

Gaoth Dobhair started like a hurricane and rocked the weakened home side with a brilliantly worked goal from Cian Mulligan after just four minutes.

The move involved six players and Mulligan was ice cool as he slid the ball low and hard to the net.

But from that to the 28th minute, they were decidedly unimpressive and allowed St Naul’s loads of possession which the latter did not capitalise on.

Play was scrappy for the first ten minutes before Mulligan landed a point to put them ahead by 1-1 to 0-0.

The impressive Stephen Griffin then swung over a fine point with the outside of his boot to get the home side off the mark in the 10th minute.

We then had a 12 minute scoring famine before the elegant Odhran Mac Niallais stroked over the first of his three points for the Gaeltacht men in the 22nd minute.

But the dependable Griffin struck back for Naul’s and the score stood at 1-2 to 0-2 before a Gaoth Dobhair scoring flurry towards the end of the half.

The second half began just as tamely as the first with Naul’s attacking but unable to finish before Naoise Ó Baoill hit the first point in the 38th minute.

Naul’s could only hit three further points from Griffin and John Rose as Gaoth Dobhair started to go for goals.

Mac Niallais and the impressive Dáire Ó Baoill tacked on two points before they struck for the first of three goals in the 50th minute.

Eamonn Collum flicked the first to the net from a brilliant Odhran Mac Niallais pass to leave the score at 2-9 to 0-3.

Cassidy and Collum then got similar scores for the winners to eventually come out comfortable winners.

But Naomh Conaill remain the most impressive of the Big Four.

ST NAUL'S: Gavin Mulreaney; Conor McBrearty, Brendan McCole, Enda Lynch; Martin Breslin, Barry Griffin, John Rose (0-1); Ian Campbell, Stephen Griffin (0-4,2f); Caolan Loughney, Shane Conneely, Shane Meehan; Danny McDyer, Cathal Lowther, Thomas White. Subs: John Relihan and Daniel Meehan for Shane Meehan and Cathal Lowther (38), Freddie Cullen for Caolan Gaffney (54)

GAOTH DOBHAIR: Christopher Sweeney; Eamon McGee, Neil McGee, James O’Baoill; Niall Friel, Donal McBride, Dáire Ó Baoill (0-1); Michael Carroll (0-1) Odhran Mac Niallais (0-4,2f); Cian Mulligan (1-1), Ethan Harkin, Naoise Ó Baoill (0-1); Odhran McFadden Ferry, Kevin Cassidy (1-0) Eamonn Collum (1-2). Subs: Gavin McBride for Ethan Harkin (38), Neasan McBride for O MacNiallais (47)

REFEREE: Shane Toolan (Aodh Ruadh)