All square in MacCumhaill Park as local rivals MacCumhaills and Glenfin share the spoils

There was an exciting draw in MacCumhaill Park as the two teams of the senior championship MacCumhaills and Glenfin ended all square.

MacCumhaills 1-13

Glenfin 1-13

It took a late Gerard Ward free to gain Glenfin parity and it was probably the right result in the end. Oisin Gallen hit six for MacCumhaills, one better than the other, but in the end they were both happy to settle for a share.

Oisin Gallen set the tone with the first point on 15 seconds but young Odhran McGlynn replied within a minute for Glenfin.

Gerard Ward missed a free, his first in three matches, on the fourth minute, before MacCumhaills took the lead with the first goal on seven minutes. Marty O'Reilly was involved before his pass to Jamie Keegan saw the centre-forward fly kick the ball and it landed with Nathan Gavigan who had the simple task of finding the net.

Ross Marley replied for Glenfin but that was cancelled by Oisin Gallen with a magnificent strike from a sideline kick.

Jason Morrow pointed for Glenfin but Gallen again found the range, this time from a forward mark.

MacCumhaills lost captain Gavin Gallagher to injury and Glenfin got back on terms with a goal and a point inside a couple of minutes. Frank McGlynn created the goal with a great run and pass and Stephen Ward finished it cooly, sending the 'keeper the wrong way with a lovely shimmy.

After the water break Gary Wilson and Jason Morrow traded points before Jamie Keegan and Oisin Gallen pushed MacCumhaills two clear by the 25th minute - 1-7 to 1-5.

Jamie Keegan increased the home side's lead to three but it as Glenfin who finished the half strongly with points from Andrew Walsh (free) and two from play from Gerard Ward as the visitors showed great patience in the build-up.

Half-time: MacCumhaills 1-8, Glenfin 1-8.

Chad McSorley had MacCumhaills back in front inside 11 seconds of the restart. Odhran McGlynn, with his third, levelled but Oisin Gallen restored the MacCumhaills' lead from a 45, which came after Marty O'Reilly's effort for goal was deflected wide.

The sides were deadlocked again just before the second half water break when Andrew Walsh landed his second free of the contrest.

The sides were level for a seventh time when Steven O'Reilly and Conor Ward traded scores with five minutes left.

Oisin Gallen landed a long range free but Glenfin came again and had calls for a penalty as Daniel McGlynn had an effort blocked by Eoin Gallen but there was an almighty scramble. Gerard Ward tapped over his first free of the game to level things once more.

Ross Marley was blackcarded for an off the ball tug but Oisin Gallen was off target with the free. But MacCumhaills were back in front thanks to a magnificent long range point from corner-back Martin Gallagher on 64 minutes.

But Gerard Ward manufactured a free and from 30m he left the sides level for the last time.

Scorers - MacCumhaills: Oisin Gallen 0-6,f,45,fm,s/line; Nathan Gavigan 1-0; Jamie Keegan 0-2; Chad McSorley 0-2; Martin Gallagher, Gary Wilson, Steven O'Reilly 0-1 each.

Glenfin: Gerard Ward 0-4,2f; Odhran McGlynn 0-3; Stephen Ward 1-0; Andrew Walsh 0-2,2f; Jason Marley 0-2; Conor Ward, Ross Marley 0-1 each

MACCUMHAILLS: Eoin Gallen; Christopher Gallagher, Ronan McMenamin, Martin Gallagher; Luke Gavigan, Gavin Gallagher, Aaron Kelly; Nathan Gavigan, Padhraic Patton; Gary Wilson, Jamie Keegan, Steven O'Reilly; Oisin Gallen Martin O'Reilly, Chad McSorley. Subs: Conor Griffin for G Gallagher 16; Darren O'Leary and Rory Mulligan for Keegan and McSorley, both 47

GLENFIN: Andrew Walsh; Martin O'Donnell, John Harkin, Gary Herron; Odhran McGlynn, Darren Marley, Daotjo Carr; Frank McGlynn, Stephen Carr; Jason Morrow, Conor Ward, Ross Marley; Stephen Ward, Gerard Ward, Daniel McGlynn. Subs: Ciaran Brady for D Carr 37; Kyle O'Meara for S Ward 40; Gavin McDermott for J Morrow 51

REFEREE: Jimmy White (Killybegs)