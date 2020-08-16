Contact

Naomh Muire clinch quarter-final place as they continue good form against Naomh Colmcille

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Naomh Muire maintained their rich vein of form with a third straight win in the championship on Friday night at the Banks.


Naomh Muire, Lower Rosses 2-10 

Naomh Colmcille 0-11 


Ultan Boyle and Daniel Devlin scored the goals in what was a keenly contested tie from the first whistle to the last.

Full-forward Daniel Devlin was in fine scoring form on the edge of the square and as well as the goal he also posted six points for the locals who led from very early.

Willie Gillespie and Shane Monaghan carried the main threat up front for Naomh Colmcille. They chalked up three points each while big midfielder Daniel Clarke capped a good performance with two points. 

Naomh Muire led by five points at half time, 1-8 to 0-6, Ultan Boyle’s early goal was the big score of the half. 

Naomh Colmcille chipped away at the lead in the second half and had it back to two points before Daniel Devlin, clinched the win when he converted a late penalty.

The win means that Gavin Ward and his new-look side can look forward to a place in the last eight with a game still to play. 


NAOMH  MUIRE: Declan Ward (0-2); Ultan Boyle (1-0), Brian Gillespie, Thomas O’Donnell;  Shane Boyle, Cian Boyle, Laurence Coyle; Daniel Ward. Adam O’Brien; Jack O’Donnell, Paddy McCafferty, Tuathal Lunney; Fintan Doherty, Daniel Devlin (1-6), Joey Gillespie (0-2). Subs: Conor Gannon for S Boylel, Danny Ward for A O’Brien.


NAOMH COLMCILLE: J Roulstone; Mark Friel, W Lynch, J Fitzpatrick; D Downey, Michael Friel, L Toland; C Diver (0-1), D Clarke (0-2); R Duncan, W Gillespie (0-3), O Hilley (0-1); H O’Donnell, S Monaghan (0-3), P J McBrearty (0-1).

