Naomh Muire clinch quarter-final place as they continue good form against Naomh Colmcille

Contact
Naomh Muire maintained their rich vein of form with a third straight win in the championship on Friday night at the Banks.
Naomh Muire, Lower Rosses 2-10
Naomh Colmcille 0-11
Ultan Boyle and Daniel Devlin scored the goals in what was a keenly contested tie from the first whistle to the last.
Full-forward Daniel Devlin was in fine scoring form on the edge of the square and as well as the goal he also posted six points for the locals who led from very early.
Willie Gillespie and Shane Monaghan carried the main threat up front for Naomh Colmcille. They chalked up three points each while big midfielder Daniel Clarke capped a good performance with two points.
Naomh Muire led by five points at half time, 1-8 to 0-6, Ultan Boyle’s early goal was the big score of the half.
Naomh Colmcille chipped away at the lead in the second half and had it back to two points before Daniel Devlin, clinched the win when he converted a late penalty.
The win means that Gavin Ward and his new-look side can look forward to a place in the last eight with a game still to play.
NAOMH MUIRE: Declan Ward (0-2); Ultan Boyle (1-0), Brian Gillespie, Thomas O’Donnell; Shane Boyle, Cian Boyle, Laurence Coyle; Daniel Ward. Adam O’Brien; Jack O’Donnell, Paddy McCafferty, Tuathal Lunney; Fintan Doherty, Daniel Devlin (1-6), Joey Gillespie (0-2). Subs: Conor Gannon for S Boylel, Danny Ward for A O’Brien.
NAOMH COLMCILLE: J Roulstone; Mark Friel, W Lynch, J Fitzpatrick; D Downey, Michael Friel, L Toland; C Diver (0-1), D Clarke (0-2); R Duncan, W Gillespie (0-3), O Hilley (0-1); H O’Donnell, S Monaghan (0-3), P J McBrearty (0-1).
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.