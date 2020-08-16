Contact

Bundoran girls celebrate U-14 Donegal success with victory over St Naul's

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Comhghairdeas to the Bundoran U14 squad who beat St. Nauls in the Co. final on Saturday morning in their home turf Gaelic Park, 6-9 to 1-2.

Match Report By Kelly Nic An Ultaigh

The girls got off to a quick start with a early goal from Katie Carty and a few quick points from Sadhbh Sweeney and Lucy Currid , the girls got settled in with a few more comfortable points from Megan Mc Namara and another goal from Katie Carty.
Bundoran had kept their lead come half time with a score of 2-2 to 1-1
The whistle blew to commence the second half and there was no stopping the girls, St Nauls struggled to get the ball past the fiery Rebecca Mc Laughlin and Niamh Barrett in midfield. The back line were like glue stuck to the opposition, with St. Nauls only managing to score 1 point in the second half.
Sadhbh Sweeney went on to stick three more balls in the back of the net along with Megan Mc Namara. The teams strength and fitness showed greatly throughout. Well done again to the girls.
Thanks to Dessie Mc Namara , Shane Maddog Mc Grath Tanya Dunne and Beatriz Keenan who have put in so much time training the girls the past few weeks also massive thanks to the back ground volunteers Caroline Mc Namara, Antoinette Delaney and Dannielle Carty who work tirelessly behind the scenes ensuring the health, safety and smooth running of the club and Deirdre Mc Grath our covid officer.
Thanks so much to Ger Foy for her fine photography skills capturing some great shots of the girls today.
Thanks to Pat Walsh and Ned for having the pitch in great shape for the girls this morning.
Once again thanks to the Barrett family and the staff of the galley restaurant for generously putting up food and drinks for the girls after their well deserved win.

