Bundoran come good in final quarter to overcome Milford by nine points

The winning margin might have flattered them but Bundoran eventually got the better of Milford in the final quarter in Gaelic Park, Bundoran.

REALT NA MARA, BUNDORAN 2-18

MILFORD 1-12

Even with Jamie Brennan being curtailed the Seasiders had enough with Cian McEniff and Timmy Govorov to the fore and Johnny Boyle driving forward. And they had a lethal weapon when pushing big Ciaran McCaughey into full-forward.

The win puts Bundoran on four points in the table ahead of the last round of matches and they are in a good position to claim one of the quarter-final spots. Their second goal from Timmy Govorov after the second half water break was the final straw in the Milford resistance.

Milford were on the front foot early on in Gaelic Park with the home side a little lethargic. The visitors took the lead through a Cathal McGettigan free but Gary Clancy had Bundoran level within a couple of minutes.

Cathal McGettigan pushed Milford ahead from another free but the McEniffs combined to set up cousin Timmy Govorov for another equaliser.

Gary Clancy was involved with the industrious Cian McEniff to set up Govorov again to put the home side ahead but Matthew McLaughlin levelled before the first half water break.

A quick free saw Clancy put Bundoran ahead again but Milford struck back for a goal with Kane Barrett getting the final touch.

The Bundoran response was good with Alan Russell setting up Ciaran McCaughey to point and then on 25 minutes the McEniffs again combined and it was Michael McEniff got on the end of the move. His first effort was blocked but he was able to toe the rebound to the net

Alan Russell added to the Bundoran tally and they also had a couple of wides and Shane McGowan was short.

Darragh Black responded with a much-needed score with the last point of the first half to leave it - Bundoran 1-6, Milford 1-4.

Just 10 seconds into the second half Darragh Hoey increased the Bundoran lead but Kane Barrett responded and Ashley Mulhern had to be alert to deny the Milford men a goal seconds later.

A minute later Milford created another goal chance but Conor McHugh was denied by Ashley Mulhern, but from the '45' Milford worked a good move for Ryan McMahon to cut the lead to the minimum and Kane Barrett had them level with just over five minutes of the second half played.

Darragh Black was denied by Ashley Mulhern and it was time for someone to ste for the home side and Jamie Brennan, who was very quiet, found the space to edge Bundoran ahead once more.

Brennan then added a free to double the Bundoran lead, but again Cathal McGettigan hit back for Milford.

Bundoran now had big Ciaran McCaughey operating inside and he made an opening for Gary Clancy to point but almost immediately Luke Barrett cut the lead again to the minimum, 1-10 to 1-9 after 43 minutes.

Johnny Boyle, not for the first time, came forward to set up Michael McEniff for a good score and Cian McEniff pushed the lead out to three before the second water break.

After the break, the long ball again worked for Bundoran, Peter McGonigle going long and McCaughey broke it for Jamie Brennan to push the home side out to four ahead.

Luke Barrett cut the lead but Timmy Govorov tore through the Milford defence to his a second goal to open a gap for the first time in the game.

Kane Barrett had a point for the visitors but Diarmuid Spratt added another Bundoran point as the home side began to look like winners, leading 2-15 to 1-10 with five minutes of normal time left.

Milford had to go for goals but Kane Barrett tapped a 13m free over the bar. Timmy Govorov added to his personal tally. Jamie Brennan added another from forward mark and Ciaran McCaughey got a hand on another high ball to add to the lead.

BUNDORAN: Ashley Mulhern; Matthew Duffy, Johnny Boyle, Niall Carr; Oisin Walsh, Peter McGonigle, Alan Russell; Michael McEniff, Ciaran McCaughey; Shane McGowan, Timmy Govorov, Jamie Brennan; Darragh Hoey, Gary Clancy, Cian McEniff. Subs: Diarmuid Spratt for Hoey 43; Tommy Hourihane for McCaughey 60

MILFORD: Sean Gallagher; Peter Curran, James Doyle, TJ Evesson; Shay Durning, Ryan McMahon, Conor Coll; Luke Barrett, Rory O'Donnell; Matthew McLaughlin, Christopher Barrett, Conor McHugh; Darragh Black, Cathal McGettigan, Kane Barrett.

REFEREE: Seamus McGonagle (Aodh Ruadh)