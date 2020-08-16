Kilcar go on scoring rampage to brush aside challenge of Glenswilly in Towney

With Mark McHugh in flying form Kilcar racked up another big score in Towney to dismiss the challenge of Glenswilly.

Kilcar 4-24

Glenswilly 1-10

There was a time when this would have been a close contest but not this year. Kilcar were back to their best but Glenswilly, to be fair, tried all they could, but there is a gulf between the teams.

Glenswilly started with Conor McGinty in for Gary McFadden and he had the ball over the bar inside a minute but Conor Doherty replied immediately with a fisted point.

Michael Murphy was denied by the outstretched boot of Kevin Campbell but pointed the '45' but again Kilcar replied with Patrick McBrearty pointing a free.

Points from Mark McHugh and Matthew McClean put the home side two ahead but Michael Murphy countered with a free.

Then came the first goal with Stephen McBrearty found Matthew McClean for a forward mark. McClean didn't stop and set up Mark McHugh to find the net.

Michael Murphy had another free but Patrick McBrearty found the net after his brother Stephen's effort for goal was blocked on the line by Shaun Gallagher.

After the water break Mark McHugh, Matthew McClean and Ryan McHugh stretched the lead. Michael Murphy hit back with his first from play, but Mark McHugh added another for a 2-8 to 0-5 lead.

Glenswilly were given a little hope when Murphy set up Kealan Dunleavy for a goal but before half-time the home side were back in control with a third goal. It resulted in a great kick out from Kevin Campbell and involved Stephen McBrearty and Andrew McClean before Conor Doherty palmed home.

Mark McHugh added his fourth point to leave the home side ahead by 3-9 to 1-5 at the break.

Glenswilly hit the first two points of the second half with Caoimhinn Marley after 38 seconds and Oisin Crawford after a forward mark.

Darragh O'Donnell, in at half-time, responded for Kilcar and Ryan McHugh drove forward to land a score with his left on 36 minutes.

Brian O'Donnell got a huge cheer when he beat Michael Murphy to a high ball and burst out and the move ended with Matthew McClean pointing. Ciaran McGinley added another.

The fourth goal came on 11 minutes as Patrick McBrearty won a high ball and then combined with Darragh O'Donnell to set up Matthew McClean to palm towards the net with the ball going to the net off a Glenswilly defender.

Glenswilly kept trying and after some great work Michael Murphy pointed a free to leave it 4-13 to 1-8 after 43 minutes. Conor Doherty and Patrick McBrearty (free) added to the tally before the water break.

Andrew McClean and Darragh O'Donnell added points and Brian O'Donnell and Ryan McShane blazed over with goals on their mind with six minutes still to play.

It became target practice with Conor McShane even getting in on the act.

Kilcar will sweat on the fitness of Stephen McBrearty, who went off at half-time with a hamstring twinge but expect to have Eoin McHugh back for next week.

KILCAR: Kevin Campbell; Barry McGinley, Brian O'Donnell (0-1), Pauric Carr; Barry Shovlin, Ryan McHugh (0-2), Ryan McShane (0-2); Oran Doogan, Ciaran McGinley (0-2); Conor Doherty (1-2), Andrew McClean (0-1), Stephen McBrearty; Mark McHugh (1-4), Patrick McBrearty (1-4,3f), Matthew McClean (1-3). Subs: Darragh O'Donnell (0-2) for S McBrearty ht; Ryan O'Donnell for P Carr 46; Conor McShane (0-1) for B Shovlin 54; Michael Hegarty for O Doogan 57

GLENSWILLY: Cian Randles; Shane McDaid, Mark McAteer, Shaun Gallagher; Ruairi Crawford, Caolan Kelly, Jack Gallagher; Leon Kelly, Michael Murphy (0-7,5f,45); Oisin Crawford, Caoimhinn Marley (0-2), Shaun Wogan; Cormac Callaghan, Conor McGinty (0-1), Kealan Dunleavy (1-0). Subs: Ciaran Gibbons for Wogan; Kealan Carberry for J Gallagher

REFEREE: Enda McFeely (Convoy)