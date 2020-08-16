St Michael's into the quarter-finals after hard fought victory over Ardara at The Bridge

St Michael's clung on for a for a third win in a hard fought this round encounter with Ardara, at the Bridge, Dunfanaghy,



St Michael's …….. 1-11

Ardara …………….0-12



The win was enough to secure St Michael's a place in the quarter-final ahead of next weekend's final round of games.

It was all square at half-time after the sides were level three times and the lead changed sides twice.

St Michael's got off to a dream start with a Colin McFadden goal inside a minute. The centre forward stole in behind the Ardara defence to coolly beat Matthew McGlynn from close range.

St Michael's pressed but were sloppy in attack and did not score again until the end of the first quarter. Colm McFadden slotted over the first of his five first half points.

In between, Ardara through the impressive Ryan Malley and Stefan Boyle cut the lead to two.

McFadden from another free restored the locals’ three point advantage before Johnny Sweeney, who had a very good game, made it a two point game once again ahead of the water break.

Ardara upped their game after the water break and by the 25th minute had tied up the game thanks to strikes from from Lorcan O’Donnell, Johnny Sweeney - 0-5 to 1-2.

And Adrian Brennan’s side hit the front twice in the closing ten minutes courtesy of two brilliant strikes from Stefan Boyle.

But the accurate boot of Colm McFadden made it all square at the break.

The third quarter was a slow burner with Colin McFadden landing the only point of the opening ten minutes.

Ardara lost Conor Classon to the sin bin for ten minutes and the locals made hay in the sweltering heat.

Colin McFadden, Martin McElhinney and Colm McFadden (2) all scored to open up a four point lead, 1-9 to 0-8.

But Ardara refused to buckle and driven on by Ryan Malley at wing back; Stefan Boyle, who ended the game with six points, Johnny McHugh and Calum Melly pointed in injury time to reduce the margin to two.

St Michael's finished with 14 after Antoin McFadden picked up a late black card.



ST MICHAEL’S: Oisin Cannon; Jamie Hunter, Liam Paul Ferry, Antoin McFadden; Stephen Doak, Ciaran Gallagher, Ruairi Friel; Martin Breslin, Martin McElhinney (0-2); Carlos O'Reilly (0-1), Colin McFadden (1-1), Chris McElhinney; Ed O'Reilly, Colm McFadden (0-7,4f), Andrew Kelly. Subs: Kyle McGarvey for S Doak 5 inj, Liam Kelly for J Hunter 58.



ARDARA: Matthew McGlynn; Joe Melly, Declan Gavigan, Matthew Sweeney; Ryan Malley (0-2), Paddy McGrath, Johnny McHugh; John Ross Molloy, Brian Whyte; Robbie Adair, CJ Molloy, Johnny Sweeney (0-2); Lorcan O'Donnell (0-1), Stefan Boyle (0-5,2f), Shane Whyte.

Subs: Conor Classon for R Adair (ht), Tony Harkin for McGrath 36, Gareth Concarr for Molloy 39, Callum Malley(0-1) for Sweeney 52 , Tomas Boyle for B Whyte 54.

REFEREE; James Connors (St Eunan's).