Cloughaneely power home in final quarter to overcome Aodh Ruadh in Fr Tierney Park

Courageous Cloughaneely turned in a superb final ten minutes to outpoint a plucky Aodh Ruadh side in a marvellous match in Father Tierney Park.

Aodh Ruadh 3-10

Cloughaneely 3-12

The Gaeltacht men dug deep after trailing by 3-4 to 1-4 at the break and by 3-8 to 2-6 on 45 minutes to deservedly storm to victory in those final frenetic moments.

And it was big players like Martin Maguire who led the charge with two superb long- range points in the 53rd and 54th minute with keeper Sean McClafferty levelling matters with five minutes to go.

It was then full-forward Paul Sweeney struck for the clinching goal as Cloughaneely were increasingly finding gaps in the Aodh Ruadh defence after excellent full-back Sean Taylor had to go off injured in the 40th minute

Sweeney was put clean through and Aodh Ruadh keeper Peter Boyle made a fine save but Sweeney scrambled the rebound to the net.

Suddenly Cloughaneely were in front by 3-11 to 3-8 and despite numerous efforts Aodh Ruadh were unable to bridge the gap as Aodh Ruadh hit two further points to the winners one.

On balance Cloughaneely deserved this victory but Aodh Ruadh can legitimately point to the loss of David Dolan and Sean Taylor as huge blows.

And they were, but Cloughaneely showed great grit and grace in those final ten minutes as they burst forward in a blue tsunami which eventually overcame Aodh Ruadh.

The home side had a choppy start when a long direct ball into Cloughaneely full-forward Paul Sweeney early dividends for the visitors

The full-forward was bearing down on goal but was upended by Aodh Ruadh full-back Sean Taylor.

Darren McGeever was coolness personified as he slotted the ball low and hard past Peter Boyle after just three minutes.

The Ballyshannon boys got off the mark with a Philip Patton pointed free before the impressive John Fitzgerald stretched the visitors lead with a point.

He repeated the dose in the eighth minute to leave the visitors in front by 1-2 to 0-2.

But then we had a second penalty when Patton careered through the middle of the Cloughaneely defence before being hauled down and he cooly converted the resultant penalty.

And then on 15 minutes the iron man Johnny Gethins powered through the visitor’s defence to hit the first of his two goal.

Gethins ran for 40 metres after playing a one two with Johnny Gallagher and rammed the ball to the roof of the Aodh Ruadh net from an acute angle.

Sean Curran and Diarmuid McInerney swapped points before Aodh Ruadh had the first of their two major losses when powerful centre forward David Dolan went off with an ankle injury and was replaced by Conor Patton.

John Fitzgerald and Diarmuid McInerney traded points before a lightning Aodh Ruadh move ended with Johnny Gallagher hitting perfectly weighted pass to the inrushing Gethins who kept calm before finding the net via the diving body of Sean McClafferty.

That put Aodh Ruadh into a 3-2 to 1-3 lead with the inevitable Fitzgerald responding for Cloughaneely and Gethins go through again and had a half chance of a goal, but elected to fist over the bar from an angle.

The home side were well worth their 3-4 to 1-4 half-time lead.

It was clear that Cloughaneely badly needed a goal and they got just that when a long ball over the top caught out the Aodh Ruadh defence.

Sweeney was on the end of the delivery and he crossed the ball for Michael Fitzgerald to palm to the Aodh Ruadh net.

That was a badly needed score for the Gaeltacht men, but Aodh Ruadh were unfazed and hit back with points of their own from Darren Drummodn and two from Philip Patton to push them to a 3-8 to 2-6 lead 15 minutes from time.

But the last quarter belonged to a resurgent Cloughaneely with Maguire, Sweeney and sub Cian Doogan all on target.

A deserved win for a physically powerful Cloughaneely side, but Aodh Ruadh too contributed richly to a hugely entertaining match.

They will be concerned about injuries to Sean Taylor and David Dolan while Cloughaneely had Jason McGee togged out on the bench.

But, this might not be the last time that these sides meet in the Intermediate Championship!

Aodh Ruadh: Peter Boyle; Colm Kelly, Sean Taylor, Johnny Gethins (2-1); Johnny Gallagher, Eddie Lynch, Michael McKenna; Darren Drummond (0-1) Eamonn McGrath; Diarmuid McInerney (0-1) David Dolan, Philip Patton (1-5, 1-0 pen); Nathan Boyle (0-2) Oisin Rooney, Shane McGrath. Subs: Conor Patton for David Dolan (22), Ryan Granaghan for Sean Taylor, Cian Dolan for Darren Drummond (50)

Cloughaneely: Sean McClafferty (0-1); Noel Sweeny Cian McFadden Michael Fitzgerald (1-0) ; Sean Curran (0-31f) Darren McKeever (1-0 pen) Ciaran McGeady; Martin Maguire (0-21f) Ciaran Scanlon; Conor Coyle, Kevin Mulhern,, Mark Harley; John Fitzgerald, (0-32f), Paul Sweeney (1-2), Sean Maguire. Subs: Michael McHugh for John Fitzgerald, Cian Doogan 0-1.

Referee: Greg McGroary (Four Masters)