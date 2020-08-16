Naomh Columba turn on the style in Pairc na nGael to defeat Gaeil Fhánada

Contact
Aaron Doherty . . . among the goals again for Naomh Columba
Aaron Doherty and Fionn Gallagher scored the goals as Naomh Columba are through to the quarter-finals of the Intermediate Championship.
Naomh Columba …….. 2-11
Gaeil Fhanada ………...1-6
There were eight points between the sides at the finish with the home side turning in a workmanlike performance with Doherty once again turning in a big performance.
Naomh Columba scores: Aaron Doherty 1-3(1 ‘45); Fionn Gallagher 1-0, Ryan Gillespie (0-3,1f), Phillip Doherty 0-1, David O’Donnell 0-1, Lanty Molloy 0-2, Ronan Gillespie 0-1.
Gaeil Fhanada: Mark McAteer 1-2, Bernard Mcgetigan 0-2, 2f, 0Iain McFadden 0-1, Michael Sweeney 0-1.
