Naomh Columba turn on the style in Pairc na nGael to defeat Gaeil Fhánada

Aaron Doherty and Fionn Gallagher scored the goals as Naomh Columba are through to the quarter-finals of the Intermediate Championship.



Naomh Columba …….. 2-11

Gaeil Fhanada ………...1-6



There were eight points between the sides at the finish with the home side turning in a workmanlike performance with Doherty once again turning in a big performance.



Naomh Columba scores: Aaron Doherty 1-3(1 ‘45); Fionn Gallagher 1-0, Ryan Gillespie (0-3,1f), Phillip Doherty 0-1, David O’Donnell 0-1, Lanty Molloy 0-2, Ronan Gillespie 0-1.



Gaeil Fhanada: Mark McAteer 1-2, Bernard Mcgetigan 0-2, 2f, 0Iain McFadden 0-1, Michael Sweeney 0-1.