Letterkenny Gaels record big win in Junior Championship over Robert Emmett's

Letterkenny Gaels senior footballers had a comprehensive victory over a gritty and youthful Robert Emmett's in a warm and sunny Castlefinn on Saturday evening last.

Robert Emmett's 2-7

Letterkenny Gaels 6-19

First half goals from Anthony Diver, Ronan Frain and the excellent Cormac Cannon had Gaels well on top in the opening half. The home side also showed good patches with fine scores from Corey Lee Bogan and Conor Dalton while Lee McLaughlins goal was a fine individual score.

The visitors continued to press in the second half with Shay Doherty to the fore who finished the game with a personal tally of 1-9. Diarmuid O Cathail was the other goal scorer.

The visitors had good performances from Sean Crossan and Darren Hunter at the back. Liam Doherty made a welcome return to midfield after a long lay off. Up front Shay Doherty, Cormac Cannon and Paddy Doherty were excellent.

For Emmett's Niall Quinn, Conor Dalton Corey Lee Bogan and Lee McLaughlin all showed that the Castlefinn club have a bright future.



Robert Emmett's: K Brennan, O Farrell, J Tourish, P Farrell, N Quinn, B Dooher, A McMenamin, C Dalton, K McColgan, N Kennedy, M Lafferty, C L Bogan, A Dalton, G McNulty, L McLaughlin.



Letterkenny Gaels: R Graham, S Crossan, R Quinn, C Lynch, A Diver, D Hunter, N Diver, L Doherty, C Browne, R Frain, S Doherty, D O Cathail, C Cannon, P Doherty, S McDonagh.



Referee: Clint Marron Urris