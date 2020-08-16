Big guns kept apart in round four of the Michael Murphy Sports Donegal Senior Championship

St Eunans v St Michael's is the big game of the final round of games in the Michael Murphy Sports Senior Championship, which will take place next weekend.

All the games are set for the same time on Sunday.

The big guns were kept apart. Naomh Conaill, who top the table, will travel to Glenswilly, while Gaoth Dobhair have a home game against MacCumhaills.

Kilcar have been drawn away to Glenfin.

Naomh Conaill, Gaoth Dobhair and St Michael's are all on six points after the opening three rounds with four teams on five points - St Eunan's, Kilcar, Glenfin and MacCumhaills.

Bundoran are on four points; Glenswilly, St Naul's and Four Masters have two points, while Milford, Termon, Killybegs, Ardara, and Dungloe are pointless.

FULL DRAW FOR ROUND 4

St Eunan's v St Michael's

Dungloe v Killybegs

Ardara v Bundoran

Termon v St Nauls

Glenswilly v Naomh Conaill

Milford v Four Masters

Glenfin v Kilcar

Gaoth Dobhair v MacCumhaills