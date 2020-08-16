St Eunan's make changes but still much too strong for Killybegs in Fintra

St Eunan’s welcomed back Rory Carr after a considerable absence and Killybegs had Hughie McFadden back on board as the Letterkenny lads cantered to the easiest of victories in Fintra.

Killybegs 0-6

St Eunan’s 3-13

But they will be anxiously waiting to see how the injured Conor Morrison fares out after he was carried off the field after just 24 minutes.

Niall O’Donnell was suspended but his younger brother Shane showed that pure pedigree is in all of this clan as he finished with a tally of 1-4.

The winners were never really troubled although it took them until the 27th minute to get that opening goal from the lively O’Donnell.

The other goals came from the nippy Eoin McGeehin and the ever improving full-forward Padraig McGettigan.

As usual the bulk of the prompting and scoring for the Fishermen came from Hugh McFadden who finished with a tally of 0-4, but he and Eoghan Ban Gallagher were fighting against a slick black and amber machine that was composed, confident and cohesive.

They also leisurely ran their bench with Darragh Toal replacing the injured Morrison, Carr coming on for Mulgrew, Conor (Jnr) O’Donnell for James Kelly, dual star Sean McVeigh for Rory Kavanagh and Niall Hannigan for Brian McIntyre.

Eunan’s have an impressive bench and Rory Kavanagh started his first match of the championship.

Meanwhile county man Caolan Ward got forward for two points while Eamon Doherty was a strong physical presence.

Killybegs are a young team and are still learning and will be hopeful of getting some change from Dungloe next week.

Eunan’s have a tricky one against St Michael’s but remain strong contenders for ultimate honours

KILLYBEGS: Michael Mullin; Cillian Gildea, Ciaran Conaghan, Michael Callaghan; Michael Statham, Jon Ban Gallagher, Ryan Carr; Hugh McFadden (0-43f, 45), Eoghan Ban Gallagher; Shaun Gorrell (0-1), Jack McSharry, Christopher Murrin; Donal McGuire, Evan Borderick (0-1), Daniel Breslin. Subs: Brendan McGuire for Shaun Gorrell (41), Shaun Kelly for Evan Broderick, Niall Campbell for Christopher Murrin (55).

ST EUNAN'S: Shaun Patton; Peter Devine, Conor Morrison, Conor Parke; Caolan Ward (0-2), Eamonn Doherty, Peter McEniff (0-3); Dara Mulgrew, Sean McGettigan; Rory Kavanagh, Shane O’Donnell (1-4,2f), James Kelly; Brian McIntyre (0-2), Padraig McGettigan (1-1), Eoin McGeehin (0-1). Subs: Darragh Toal for Conor Morrison (27), Rory Carr for Dara Mulgrew (43), Conor O’Donnell (jnr) for James Kelly (47), Sean McVeigh for Rory Kavanagh (52), Niall Hannigan for Brian McIntyre (55)

REFEREE: Connie Doherty (Naomh Conaill)