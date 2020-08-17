Calvin Bradley goal vital in big win at home for Red Hugh's over Malin

This match between two teams both at the wrong end of the championship table resulted in a vital victory for the home team.

Red Hugh's 1-14

Malin 0-10

Early points from Calvin Bradley and Jack Gillespie were responded to by Paul and Brendan Mc Laughlin. However, with less than five minutes left in the first half the visitors hopes were badly dented when first Bradley struck for a fine goal, this was soon followed by a red card for the visiting team.

Sensing a golden opportunity, the home side quickly added on four points to lead 1-8 to 0-3 at half-time.

Although behind on the scoreboard, and a player less in the second half the visitors, led by the impressive Christopher Mc Laughlin, pressed with a big effort to bridge the gap on the scoreboard.

A great save from Red Hugh's goalkeeper Luke Kelly all but ended the visitors hopes. The final twenty minutes saw the home team hold their lead with fine defensive play and fast counterattacking scores to see out the game.

Red Hugh's scorers: Calvin Bradley 1-7, Jack Gillespie 0-5, Peadar Mc Glinchey 0-2

Malin: Christopher Mc Laughlin 0-4, Paul Mc Laughlin 0-3, Josh Conlon 0-2, Brendan McLaughlin 0-1