Calvin Bradley goal vital in big win at home for Red Hugh's over Malin

Contact
This match between two teams both at the wrong end of the championship table resulted in a vital victory for the home team.
Red Hugh's 1-14
Malin 0-10
Early points from Calvin Bradley and Jack Gillespie were responded to by Paul and Brendan Mc Laughlin. However, with less than five minutes left in the first half the visitors hopes were badly dented when first Bradley struck for a fine goal, this was soon followed by a red card for the visiting team.
Sensing a golden opportunity, the home side quickly added on four points to lead 1-8 to 0-3 at half-time.
Although behind on the scoreboard, and a player less in the second half the visitors, led by the impressive Christopher Mc Laughlin, pressed with a big effort to bridge the gap on the scoreboard.
A great save from Red Hugh's goalkeeper Luke Kelly all but ended the visitors hopes. The final twenty minutes saw the home team hold their lead with fine defensive play and fast counterattacking scores to see out the game.
Red Hugh's scorers: Calvin Bradley 1-7, Jack Gillespie 0-5, Peadar Mc Glinchey 0-2
Malin: Christopher Mc Laughlin 0-4, Paul Mc Laughlin 0-3, Josh Conlon 0-2, Brendan McLaughlin 0-1
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
An Bord Pleanála to review the Environmental Impact Assessment Screening for proposed Donegal sewerage scheme
The video posted by Lough Swilly RNLI shows the Atlantic 85 inshore lifeboat returning to its base at Ned’s Point
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.