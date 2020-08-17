Buncrana power into quarter-finals with third straight victory defeating Naomh Ultan

Buncrana are through to the knockout stages of the county football championship, with the 2019 junior winners comfortably dispatching the challenge of Naomh Ultan on Saturday evening.



By Patrick Sharkey



Buncrana 2-12

Naomh Ultan 1-5



One man who made sure Naomh Ultan was still in the game was their full-back Christopher Boyle with a rock solid performance.

He fairly kept Oisin Doherty on his toes with his man-marking skills which were second to none. Boyle also showed a great ability to anticipate the breaking ball which saved the Dunkineely men on multiple occasions.

When Naomh Ultan were winning during the first water break by a point, Cristopher denied a few Buncrana scoring chances to keep the Naomh Ultan flame burning.

Ahead by six at the break, Garry Duffy’s side kicked on after the change of ends and even though they lost Darach O’Connor to an injury knock on 50 minutes, they continued to pull further and further clear of their opponents as the half wore on.

Despite getting a black card, Aidan Duddy, actually was a man who would feel disappointed for missing ten minutes as he managed to score 1-2 for Naomh Ultan, while if he played the full 60 minutes it could have gave Naomh Ultan much needed momentum that could have gave them a slight chance of a result.

Duddy however managed to win a lot of possession for the Dunkineely men in the Buncrana half which even got the better of Harry Doherty, the Buncrana goalkeeper with an injury knock. However Aidan also laid off his attacking midfielder Joseph Alvey quite well to keep Naomh Ultan in action. Patrick White will also have to thank Aidan Duddy as the understanding he showed with him helped him score 0-2 for Naomh Ultan.

One of the Aidan Duddy points came from when Naomh Ultan started the second half with a winning mentality as they scored the first three points of the half.

Oisin Doherty was the standout forward of the second-half, his 0-2 burst between the 45th and 54th minute effectively ending this game as a contest.

However the Caolan McGonagle goal was a thing of beauty, the midfielder delivering the ball into the bottom left corner of the net facing the corner of the net to leave the score line reading 2-11 to 1-04.

Forwards can still have a good performance and not score which was the case for the Naomh Ultan dangerman Peter Alvey who was immense for the south Donegal men as they went down fighting. Alvey was the key player in the transition from defence to attack for Naomh Ultan. Peter was also always present on the forty.

Odrán Doherty’s 39th minute score was Buncrana’s first point of the second half, before Buncrana made as strong an indication as any as to the extent that they were not under the thumb during the second half an hour. It was to prove to be one of the 1-5 the scarvey men scored in the second half.



BUNCRANA: Harry Doherty, Evan McCallion, Jack O’Loughlin, Noel McLaughlin, William McLaughlin (0-1), Bruce Waldron, Oisin O’Flaherty, Peter McLaughlin, Caolan mcGonagle (1-0), Ryan McElhiney (1-0),Ordhán Doherty, (1-3, 1), Adrian Doherty, Oisin Hegarty, Oisin Doherty X (0-3), Darach O’Connor (0-3, 1f). Subs: Joseph McGrenra, John Paul McKenna, Eugene Allen, Cathal McNutt, Aedan Stokes, Aaron McDaid, Adrian McColgan, Kevin Tracey



NAOMH ULTAN: Daniel McGlynn, Seany O Se, Christopher boyle, Micheal Breslin, Damien Quiqley, Daniel Gallagher(0-1), Anthony Ó Se, Dermot Gallier (0-1), Joseph Alvey, Darragh Murrin, Peter Alvey, Cian Kennedy, Aidan Duddy (1-2), Patrick White (0-2), Jordan Waters. Subs: Darrach Ó Brion, Aran Mac Shuile, Sean De Faoite, Diarmuid McFhloinn.



Referee: Sean McDaid (Malin)