Donegal GAA fixtures confirmed for final round of senior and intermediate championships

The final round of games in the Michael Murphy Sports Donegal Intermediate and Senior Championships take place next weekend, after which the final eight teams to take part in the quarter-finals will be known.
Here is a full list of fixtures for the week ahead
Senior Football Championship
Sun, 23 Aug, Venue: Gaoth Dobhair, Gaoth Dobhair V Sean Mac Cumhaill 15:00, Ref: TBC
Sun, 23 Aug, Venue: Glenfin, Glenfin V Kilcar 15:00, Ref: TBC
Sun, 23 Aug, Venue: Termon, Termon V St Naul's GAA Club 15:00, Ref: TBC
Sun, 23 Aug, Venue: Glenswilly, Glenswilly V Naomh Conaill 15:00, Ref: TBC
Sun, 23 Aug, Venue: Ardara, Ardara V Bundoran 15:00, Ref: TBC
Sun, 23 Aug, Venue: St Eunan's, St Eunan's V St Michael's 15:00, Ref: TBC
Sun, 23 Aug, Venue: Moyle Park, Milford V Four Masters 15:00, Ref: TBC
Sun, 23 Aug, Venue: Dungloe, Dungloe V Killybegs 15:00, Ref: TBC
Intermediate A Championship
Sat, 22 Aug, Venue: Pairc Naomh Brid, (Round 4), Fanad Gaels V Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon 18:30, Ref: TBC
Sat, 22 Aug, Venue: Hibernian Park, (Round 4), Burt V Naomh Columba 18:30, Ref: TBC
Sat, 22 Aug, Venue: Pairc Aodh Rua, (Round 4), Naomh Colmcille V Buncrana 18:30, Ref: TBC
Sat, 22 Aug, Venue: Cloughaneely, (Round 4), Cloughaneely V Naomh Bríd 18:30, Ref: TBC
Sat, 22 Aug, Venue: Connolly Park, (Round 4), Malin V Naomh Muire Lower Rosses 18:30, Ref: TBC
Sat, 22 Aug, Venue: Naomh Ultan, (Round 4), Naomh Ultan V Red Hughs 18:30, Ref: TBC
Divisional League Div 1 Section A Reserve
Tue, 18 Aug, Venue: St Michael's, (Round 5), St Michael's V Milford 19:30, Ref: TBC
Tue, 18 Aug, Venue: Termon, (Round 5), Termon V Cloughaneely 19:30, Ref: TBC
Fri, 21 Aug, Venue: Pairc Na nDunaibh, (Round 5), Downings V Gaoth Dobhair 19:30, Ref: TBC
Tue, 25 Aug, Venue: Cloughaneely, (Round 6), Cloughaneely V Glenswilly 00:00, Ref: TBC
Tue, 25 Aug, Venue: Gaoth Dobhair, (Round 6), Gaoth Dobhair V Termon 00:00, Ref: TBC
Tue, 25 Aug, Venue: Moyle Park, (Round 6), Milford V Downings 00:00, Ref: TBC
Divisional League DIV 1 Section B RESERVE
Tue, 18 Aug, Venue: Davy Brenna Memorial Park, (Round 5), Naomh Conaill V Killybegs 18:30, Ref: TBC
Tue, 18 Aug, Venue: Dungloe, (Round 5), Dungloe V Kilcar 19:30, Ref: TBC
Tue, 18 Aug, Venue: Páirc Gearóid O'Gallachóir, (Round 5), St Naul's GAA Club V Naomh Columba 19:45, Ref: TBC
Tue, 25 Aug, Venue: Eamonn Byrne Memorial Park, (Round 6), Killybegs V Ardara 19:30, Ref: TBC
Tue, 25 Aug, Venue: Kilcar, (Round 6), Kilcar V Naomh Conaill 19:30, Ref: TBC
Tue, 25 Aug, Venue: Pairc na nGael, (Round 6), Naomh Columba V Dungloe 19:30, Ref: TBC
Divisional League Div 1 Section C RESERVE
Tue, 18 Aug, Venue: St Eunan's, (Round 4), St Eunan's V Bundoran 19:30, Ref: TBC
Tue, 18 Aug, Venue: Sean Mac Cumhaill, (Round 4), Sean Mac Cumhaill V Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon 19:30, Ref: TBC
Fri, 21 Aug, Venue: Glenfin, (Round 4), Glenfin V Convoy 19:30, Ref: TBC
Tue, 25 Aug, Venue: St Eunan's, (Round 5), St Eunan's V Sean Mac Cumhaill 19:30, Ref: TBC
Tue, 25 Aug, Venue: Father Tierney Park, (Round 5), Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon V Glenfin 19:30, Ref: TBC
Tue, 25 Aug, Venue: Convoy, (Round 5), Convoy V Bundoran 19:30, Ref: TBC
Inishowen Board U12 Gerry O'Neill Cup
Mon, 17 Aug, Venue: Naomh Colmcille, (Quarter Finals), Naomh Colmcille V Burt 19:00, Ref: Paddy Mc Gonigle
Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Junior A football Championshsip
Sat, 22 Aug, Venue: Pairc Na nDunaibh, (Round 4), Downings V Moville 19:00, Ref: TBC
Sun, 23 Aug, Venue: Pettigo, (Round 4), Pettigo V Naomh Pádraig Muff 15:00, Ref: TBC
Sun, 23 Aug, Venue: Letterkenny Gaels, (Round 4), Letterkenny Gaels V Na Rossa 15:00, Ref: TBC
Sun, 23 Aug, Venue: Crampsey Park, (Round 4), Urris V Carndonagh 16:30, Ref: TBC
Minor Hurling League
Thu, 20 Aug, Venue: Letterkenny Gaels, (Round 4), Letterkenny Gaels V Dungloe 19:00, Ref: TBC
Thu, 20 Aug, Venue: C.L.G. Bun Cranncha, (Round 4), Buncrana V St Eunan's 19:00, Ref: TBC
Thu, 20 Aug, Venue: Father Tierney Park, (Round 4), Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon V Setanta 19:00, Ref: TBC
NRB Minor League Division 1
Wed, 19 Aug, Venue: Gaoth Dobhair, (Round 3), Gaoth Dobhair V Red Hughs 19:00, Ref: TBC
Wed, 19 Aug, Venue: Convoy, (Round 3), Convoy V St Eunan's 19:00, Ref: TBC
Wed, 19 Aug, Venue: Termon, (Round 3), Termon V Mulroy Gaels 19:00, Ref: TBC
NRB Minor league division 2
Wed, 19 Aug, Venue: Glenfin, (Round 3), Glenfin V Milford 19:00, Ref: TBC
Thu, 20 Aug, Venue: Sean Mac Cumhaill, (Round 3), Sean Mac Cumhaill V Glenswilly 19:00, Ref: TBC
NRB Minor League Division 3
Wed, 19 Aug, Venue: Glenswilly, (Round 3), Glenswilly V St Michael's 19:00, Ref: TBC
Wed, 19 Aug, Venue: Letterkenny Gaels, (Round 3), Letterkenny Gaels V Robert Emmets 19:00, Ref: TBC
NRB U14 league Division 1
Mon, 17 Aug, Venue: St Eunan's, (Round 3), St Eunan's V Termon 18:30, Ref: John Paul Gallagher
Mon, 17 Aug, Venue: Sean Mac Cumhaill, (Round 3), Sean Mac Cumhaill V Gaoth Dobhair 18:30, Ref: Gerard Jnr Mc Hugh
Mon, 17 Aug, Venue: Cloughaneely, (Round 3), Cloughaneely V Glenswilly 19:00, Ref: George Montgomory
Mon, 24 Aug, Venue: Gaoth Dobhair, (Round 4), Gaoth Dobhair V Cloughaneely 18:30, Ref: TBC
Mon, 24 Aug, Venue: Termon, (Round 4), Termon V Sean Mac Cumhaill 18:30, Ref: TBC
Mon, 24 Aug, Venue: Glenswilly, (Round 4), Glenswilly V St Eunan's 18:30, Ref: TBC
NRB U14 League Division 2
Mon, 17 Aug, Venue: Pairc Na nDunaibh, (Round 3), Downings V Fanad Gaels 18:30, Ref: TBC
Mon, 17 Aug, Venue: Convoy, (Round 3), Convoy V Milford 18:30, Ref: Pat Barrett
Mon, 17 Aug, Venue: Glenfin, (Round 3), Glenfin V Letterkenny Gaels 18:30, Ref: James Callaghan
Mon, 24 Aug, Venue: Letterkenny Gaels, (Round 4), Letterkenny Gaels V Convoy 18:30, Ref: TBC
Mon, 24 Aug, Venue: Moyle Park, (Round 4), Milford V Downings 18:30, Ref: TBC
Mon, 24 Aug, Venue: Pairc Uí Shiail, (Round 4), Fanad Gaels V Glenfin 18:30, Ref: TBC
NRB U14 league Division 3
Mon, 17 Aug, Venue: Glenswilly, (Round 3), Glenswilly V St Patrick's/Robert Emmett's 18:30, Ref: Ciara Mc Feely
Mon, 17 Aug, Venue: St Michael's, (Round 3), St Michael's V St Eunan's 18:30, Ref: TBC
Mon, 17 Aug, Venue: Pairc Aodh Rua, (Round 3), Red Hughs V Sean Mac Cumhaill 18:30, Ref: Joe O Donnell
Mon, 24 Aug, Venue: Sean Mac Cumhaill, (Round 4), Sean Mac Cumhaill V St Michael's 18:30, Ref: TBC
Mon, 24 Aug, Venue: St Eunan's, (Round 4), St Eunan's V Glenswilly 18:30, Ref: TBC
Mon, 24 Aug, Venue: TBC, (Round 4), St Patrick's/Robert Emmett's V Red Hughs 18:30, Ref: TBC
SRB Regional League Minor East
Wed, 19 Aug, Venue: Pairc na nGael, (4), Naomh Columba V Kilcar 19:00, Ref: Shane Toolan
Wed, 19 Aug, Venue: Eamonn Byrne Memorial Park, (4), Killybegs V Naomh Ultan 19:00, Ref: Shaun Campbell
SRB regional league minor South 2
Wed, 19 Aug, Venue: Gaelic Park, (Round 5), Bundoran V Four Masters 19:00, Ref: Mark Dorrian
Wed, 19 Aug, Venue: Páirc Gearóid O'Gallachóir, (Round 5), St Naul's GAA Club V Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon 19:00, Ref: Anthony Mc Callig
SRB Regional League Minor West
Wed, 19 Aug, Venue: The Banks, (5), Naomh Muire Lower Rosses V Dungloe 19:00, Ref: Greg Mc Groary
Wed, 19 Aug, Venue: Davy Brenna Memorial Park, (5), Naomh Conaill V Ardara 19:00, Ref: Marc Brown
SRB Regional League U12 EAST
Sat, 22 Aug, Venue: Naomh Ultan, (Round 3), Naomh Ultan V Killybegs 11:00, Ref: TBC
Sat, 22 Aug, Venue: Kilcar, (Round 3), Kilcar V Four Masters 11:00, Ref: TBC
SRB regional league U12 South
Sat, 22 Aug, Venue: Páirc Gearóid O'Gallachóir, (Round 4), St Naul's GAA Club V Bundoran 11:00, Ref: TBC
Sat, 22 Aug, Venue: Pettigo, (Round 4), Pettigo V Four Masters 11:00, Ref: TBC
Sat, 22 Aug, Venue: Father Tierney Park, (Round 4), Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon V Naomh Bríd 11:00, Ref: TBC
SRB Regional League U12 West
Sat, 22 Aug, Venue: Na Rossa, (Round 3), Na Rossa V Naomh Muire Lower Rosses 11:00, Ref: TBC
Sat, 22 Aug, Venue: Ardara, (Round 3), Ardara V Dungloe 11:00, Ref: TBC
SRB Regional League U14 East
Tue, 18 Aug, Venue: Pairc na nGael, (4), Naomh Columba V Kilcar 18:15, Ref: Mark Dorrian
Tue, 18 Aug, Venue: Eamonn Byrne Memorial Park, (4), Killybegs V Four Masters 18:15, Ref: John Ward
Tue, 25 Aug, Venue: Pairc na nGael, (5), Naomh Columba V Killybegs 18:15, Ref: TBC
Tue, 25 Aug, Venue: Kilcar, (5), Kilcar V Four Masters 18:15, Ref: TBC
SRB Regional League U14 South
Tue, 18 Aug, Venue: Father Tierney Park, (4), Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon V Naomh Brid/ Pettigo 18:15, Ref: Anthony Mc Callig
Wed, 19 Aug, Venue: Four Masters, (4), Four Masters V Bundoran 18:30, Ref: Val Murray
Tue, 25 Aug, Venue: Gaelic Park, (5), Bundoran V St Naul's GAA Club 18:15, Ref: TBC
Tue, 25 Aug, Venue: Four Masters, (5), Four Masters V Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon 18:15, Ref: TBC
SRB Regional League U14 West
Tue, 18 Aug, Venue: Ardara, (4), Ardara V Naomh Muire Lower Rosses 18:15, Ref: Eugene Mc Hale
Tue, 18 Aug, Venue: Dungloe, (4), Dungloe V Naomh Conaill 18:15, Ref: Paul Hardy
Tue, 25 Aug, Venue: Davy Brenna Memorial Park, (5), Naomh Conaill V Ardara 18:15, Ref: TBC
Tue, 25 Aug, Venue: The Banks, (5), Naomh Muire Lower Rosses V Dungloe 18:15, Ref: TBC
U14 Joe McGeady Cup North Inishowen
Tue, 18 Aug, Venue: Connolly Park, (Round 4), Malin V Carndonagh 18:30, Ref: Clint Marron
Fri, 21 Aug, Venue: Crampsey Park, (Round 4), Urris V Moville 18:30, Ref: Trevor Maloney
Tue, 25 Aug, Venue: Crampsey Park, (Round 5), Urris V Carndonagh 18:30, Ref: TBC
Tue, 25 Aug, Venue: Moville, (Round 5), Moville V Malin 18:30, Ref: TBC
U14 Joe McGeady Cup South Inshowen
Mon, 17 Aug, Venue: Hibernian Park, (Round 4), Burt V Naomh Colmcille 19:00, Ref: Paul Clifford
Tue, 18 Aug, Venue: Maurice McMenamin Memorial Park, (Round 4), Naomh Pádraig Muff V Buncrana 18:30, Ref: Manus O donnell
Mon, 24 Aug, Venue: C.L.G. Bun Cranncha, (Round 5), Buncrana V Burt 18:30, Ref: TBC
Tue, 25 Aug, Venue: Naomh Colmcille, (Round 5), Naomh Colmcille V Naomh Pádraig Muff 18:30, Ref: TBC
U18 Neil McLaughlin Coach Hire League North Inishowen
Tue, 18 Aug, Venue: Moville, (Round 4), Moville V Urris 18:30, Ref: TBC
Tue, 18 Aug, Venue: Carndonagh, (Round 4), Carndonagh V Malin 18:30, Ref: Trevor Maloney
Tue, 25 Aug, Venue: Carndonagh, (Round 5), Carndonagh V Urris 18:30, Ref: TBC
Tue, 25 Aug, Venue: Connolly Park, (Round 5), Malin V Moville 18:30, Ref: TBC
U18 Neil McLaughlin Coach Hire League South Inshowen
Tue, 18 Aug, Venue: Naomh Colmcille, (Round 4), Naomh Colmcille V Burt 18:30, Ref: TBC
Tue, 18 Aug, Venue: C.L.G. Bun Cranncha, (Round 4), Buncrana V Naomh Pádraig Muff 19:30, Ref: Sean Mc Daid
Tue, 25 Aug, Venue: Hibernian Park, (Round 5), Burt V Buncrana 18:30, Ref: TBC
Tue, 25 Aug, Venue: Maurice McMenamin Memorial Park, (Round 5), Naomh Pádraig Muff V Naomh Colmcille 18:30, Ref: TBC
