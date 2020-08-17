Donegal GAA fixtures confirmed for final round of senior and intermediate championships

The final round of games in the Michael Murphy Sports Donegal Intermediate and Senior Championships take place next weekend, after which the final eight teams to take part in the quarter-finals will be known.

Here is a full list of fixtures for the week ahead

Senior Football Championship

Sun, 23 Aug, Venue: Gaoth Dobhair, Gaoth Dobhair V Sean Mac Cumhaill 15:00, Ref: TBC

Sun, 23 Aug, Venue: Glenfin, Glenfin V Kilcar 15:00, Ref: TBC

Sun, 23 Aug, Venue: Termon, Termon V St Naul's GAA Club 15:00, Ref: TBC

Sun, 23 Aug, Venue: Glenswilly, Glenswilly V Naomh Conaill 15:00, Ref: TBC

Sun, 23 Aug, Venue: Ardara, Ardara V Bundoran 15:00, Ref: TBC

Sun, 23 Aug, Venue: St Eunan's, St Eunan's V St Michael's 15:00, Ref: TBC

Sun, 23 Aug, Venue: Moyle Park, Milford V Four Masters 15:00, Ref: TBC

Sun, 23 Aug, Venue: Dungloe, Dungloe V Killybegs 15:00, Ref: TBC

Intermediate A Championship

Sat, 22 Aug, Venue: Pairc Naomh Brid, (Round 4), Fanad Gaels V Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon 18:30, Ref: TBC

Sat, 22 Aug, Venue: Hibernian Park, (Round 4), Burt V Naomh Columba 18:30, Ref: TBC

Sat, 22 Aug, Venue: Pairc Aodh Rua, (Round 4), Naomh Colmcille V Buncrana 18:30, Ref: TBC

Sat, 22 Aug, Venue: Cloughaneely, (Round 4), Cloughaneely V Naomh Bríd 18:30, Ref: TBC

Sat, 22 Aug, Venue: Connolly Park, (Round 4), Malin V Naomh Muire Lower Rosses 18:30, Ref: TBC

Sat, 22 Aug, Venue: Naomh Ultan, (Round 4), Naomh Ultan V Red Hughs 18:30, Ref: TBC

Divisional League Div 1 Section A Reserve

Tue, 18 Aug, Venue: St Michael's, (Round 5), St Michael's V Milford 19:30, Ref: TBC

Tue, 18 Aug, Venue: Termon, (Round 5), Termon V Cloughaneely 19:30, Ref: TBC

Fri, 21 Aug, Venue: Pairc Na nDunaibh, (Round 5), Downings V Gaoth Dobhair 19:30, Ref: TBC

Tue, 25 Aug, Venue: Cloughaneely, (Round 6), Cloughaneely V Glenswilly 00:00, Ref: TBC

Tue, 25 Aug, Venue: Gaoth Dobhair, (Round 6), Gaoth Dobhair V Termon 00:00, Ref: TBC

Tue, 25 Aug, Venue: Moyle Park, (Round 6), Milford V Downings 00:00, Ref: TBC

Divisional League DIV 1 Section B RESERVE

Tue, 18 Aug, Venue: Davy Brenna Memorial Park, (Round 5), Naomh Conaill V Killybegs 18:30, Ref: TBC

Tue, 18 Aug, Venue: Dungloe, (Round 5), Dungloe V Kilcar 19:30, Ref: TBC

Tue, 18 Aug, Venue: Páirc Gearóid O'Gallachóir, (Round 5), St Naul's GAA Club V Naomh Columba 19:45, Ref: TBC

Tue, 25 Aug, Venue: Eamonn Byrne Memorial Park, (Round 6), Killybegs V Ardara 19:30, Ref: TBC

Tue, 25 Aug, Venue: Kilcar, (Round 6), Kilcar V Naomh Conaill 19:30, Ref: TBC

Tue, 25 Aug, Venue: Pairc na nGael, (Round 6), Naomh Columba V Dungloe 19:30, Ref: TBC

Divisional League Div 1 Section C RESERVE

Tue, 18 Aug, Venue: St Eunan's, (Round 4), St Eunan's V Bundoran 19:30, Ref: TBC

Tue, 18 Aug, Venue: Sean Mac Cumhaill, (Round 4), Sean Mac Cumhaill V Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon 19:30, Ref: TBC

Fri, 21 Aug, Venue: Glenfin, (Round 4), Glenfin V Convoy 19:30, Ref: TBC

Tue, 25 Aug, Venue: St Eunan's, (Round 5), St Eunan's V Sean Mac Cumhaill 19:30, Ref: TBC

Tue, 25 Aug, Venue: Father Tierney Park, (Round 5), Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon V Glenfin 19:30, Ref: TBC

Tue, 25 Aug, Venue: Convoy, (Round 5), Convoy V Bundoran 19:30, Ref: TBC

Inishowen Board U12 Gerry O'Neill Cup

Mon, 17 Aug, Venue: Naomh Colmcille, (Quarter Finals), Naomh Colmcille V Burt 19:00, Ref: Paddy Mc Gonigle

Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Junior A football Championshsip

Sat, 22 Aug, Venue: Pairc Na nDunaibh, (Round 4), Downings V Moville 19:00, Ref: TBC

Sun, 23 Aug, Venue: Pettigo, (Round 4), Pettigo V Naomh Pádraig Muff 15:00, Ref: TBC

Sun, 23 Aug, Venue: Letterkenny Gaels, (Round 4), Letterkenny Gaels V Na Rossa 15:00, Ref: TBC

Sun, 23 Aug, Venue: Crampsey Park, (Round 4), Urris V Carndonagh 16:30, Ref: TBC

Minor Hurling League

Thu, 20 Aug, Venue: Letterkenny Gaels, (Round 4), Letterkenny Gaels V Dungloe 19:00, Ref: TBC

Thu, 20 Aug, Venue: C.L.G. Bun Cranncha, (Round 4), Buncrana V St Eunan's 19:00, Ref: TBC

Thu, 20 Aug, Venue: Father Tierney Park, (Round 4), Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon V Setanta 19:00, Ref: TBC

NRB Minor League Division 1

Wed, 19 Aug, Venue: Gaoth Dobhair, (Round 3), Gaoth Dobhair V Red Hughs 19:00, Ref: TBC

Wed, 19 Aug, Venue: Convoy, (Round 3), Convoy V St Eunan's 19:00, Ref: TBC

Wed, 19 Aug, Venue: Termon, (Round 3), Termon V Mulroy Gaels 19:00, Ref: TBC

NRB Minor league division 2

Wed, 19 Aug, Venue: Glenfin, (Round 3), Glenfin V Milford 19:00, Ref: TBC

Thu, 20 Aug, Venue: Sean Mac Cumhaill, (Round 3), Sean Mac Cumhaill V Glenswilly 19:00, Ref: TBC

NRB Minor League Division 3

Wed, 19 Aug, Venue: Glenswilly, (Round 3), Glenswilly V St Michael's 19:00, Ref: TBC

Wed, 19 Aug, Venue: Letterkenny Gaels, (Round 3), Letterkenny Gaels V Robert Emmets 19:00, Ref: TBC

NRB U14 league Division 1

Mon, 17 Aug, Venue: St Eunan's, (Round 3), St Eunan's V Termon 18:30, Ref: John Paul Gallagher

Mon, 17 Aug, Venue: Sean Mac Cumhaill, (Round 3), Sean Mac Cumhaill V Gaoth Dobhair 18:30, Ref: Gerard Jnr Mc Hugh

Mon, 17 Aug, Venue: Cloughaneely, (Round 3), Cloughaneely V Glenswilly 19:00, Ref: George Montgomory

Mon, 24 Aug, Venue: Gaoth Dobhair, (Round 4), Gaoth Dobhair V Cloughaneely 18:30, Ref: TBC

Mon, 24 Aug, Venue: Termon, (Round 4), Termon V Sean Mac Cumhaill 18:30, Ref: TBC

Mon, 24 Aug, Venue: Glenswilly, (Round 4), Glenswilly V St Eunan's 18:30, Ref: TBC

NRB U14 League Division 2

Mon, 17 Aug, Venue: Pairc Na nDunaibh, (Round 3), Downings V Fanad Gaels 18:30, Ref: TBC

Mon, 17 Aug, Venue: Convoy, (Round 3), Convoy V Milford 18:30, Ref: Pat Barrett

Mon, 17 Aug, Venue: Glenfin, (Round 3), Glenfin V Letterkenny Gaels 18:30, Ref: James Callaghan

Mon, 24 Aug, Venue: Letterkenny Gaels, (Round 4), Letterkenny Gaels V Convoy 18:30, Ref: TBC

Mon, 24 Aug, Venue: Moyle Park, (Round 4), Milford V Downings 18:30, Ref: TBC

Mon, 24 Aug, Venue: Pairc Uí Shiail, (Round 4), Fanad Gaels V Glenfin 18:30, Ref: TBC

NRB U14 league Division 3

Mon, 17 Aug, Venue: Glenswilly, (Round 3), Glenswilly V St Patrick's/Robert Emmett's 18:30, Ref: Ciara Mc Feely

Mon, 17 Aug, Venue: St Michael's, (Round 3), St Michael's V St Eunan's 18:30, Ref: TBC

Mon, 17 Aug, Venue: Pairc Aodh Rua, (Round 3), Red Hughs V Sean Mac Cumhaill 18:30, Ref: Joe O Donnell

Mon, 24 Aug, Venue: Sean Mac Cumhaill, (Round 4), Sean Mac Cumhaill V St Michael's 18:30, Ref: TBC

Mon, 24 Aug, Venue: St Eunan's, (Round 4), St Eunan's V Glenswilly 18:30, Ref: TBC

Mon, 24 Aug, Venue: TBC, (Round 4), St Patrick's/Robert Emmett's V Red Hughs 18:30, Ref: TBC

SRB Regional League Minor East

Wed, 19 Aug, Venue: Pairc na nGael, (4), Naomh Columba V Kilcar 19:00, Ref: Shane Toolan

Wed, 19 Aug, Venue: Eamonn Byrne Memorial Park, (4), Killybegs V Naomh Ultan 19:00, Ref: Shaun Campbell

SRB regional league minor South 2

Wed, 19 Aug, Venue: Gaelic Park, (Round 5), Bundoran V Four Masters 19:00, Ref: Mark Dorrian

Wed, 19 Aug, Venue: Páirc Gearóid O'Gallachóir, (Round 5), St Naul's GAA Club V Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon 19:00, Ref: Anthony Mc Callig

SRB Regional League Minor West

Wed, 19 Aug, Venue: The Banks, (5), Naomh Muire Lower Rosses V Dungloe 19:00, Ref: Greg Mc Groary

Wed, 19 Aug, Venue: Davy Brenna Memorial Park, (5), Naomh Conaill V Ardara 19:00, Ref: Marc Brown

SRB Regional League U12 EAST

Sat, 22 Aug, Venue: Naomh Ultan, (Round 3), Naomh Ultan V Killybegs 11:00, Ref: TBC

Sat, 22 Aug, Venue: Kilcar, (Round 3), Kilcar V Four Masters 11:00, Ref: TBC

SRB regional league U12 South

Sat, 22 Aug, Venue: Páirc Gearóid O'Gallachóir, (Round 4), St Naul's GAA Club V Bundoran 11:00, Ref: TBC

Sat, 22 Aug, Venue: Pettigo, (Round 4), Pettigo V Four Masters 11:00, Ref: TBC

Sat, 22 Aug, Venue: Father Tierney Park, (Round 4), Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon V Naomh Bríd 11:00, Ref: TBC

SRB Regional League U12 West

Sat, 22 Aug, Venue: Na Rossa, (Round 3), Na Rossa V Naomh Muire Lower Rosses 11:00, Ref: TBC

Sat, 22 Aug, Venue: Ardara, (Round 3), Ardara V Dungloe 11:00, Ref: TBC

SRB Regional League U14 East

Tue, 18 Aug, Venue: Pairc na nGael, (4), Naomh Columba V Kilcar 18:15, Ref: Mark Dorrian

Tue, 18 Aug, Venue: Eamonn Byrne Memorial Park, (4), Killybegs V Four Masters 18:15, Ref: John Ward

Tue, 25 Aug, Venue: Pairc na nGael, (5), Naomh Columba V Killybegs 18:15, Ref: TBC

Tue, 25 Aug, Venue: Kilcar, (5), Kilcar V Four Masters 18:15, Ref: TBC

SRB Regional League U14 South

Tue, 18 Aug, Venue: Father Tierney Park, (4), Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon V Naomh Brid/ Pettigo 18:15, Ref: Anthony Mc Callig

Wed, 19 Aug, Venue: Four Masters, (4), Four Masters V Bundoran 18:30, Ref: Val Murray

Tue, 25 Aug, Venue: Gaelic Park, (5), Bundoran V St Naul's GAA Club 18:15, Ref: TBC

Tue, 25 Aug, Venue: Four Masters, (5), Four Masters V Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon 18:15, Ref: TBC

SRB Regional League U14 West

Tue, 18 Aug, Venue: Ardara, (4), Ardara V Naomh Muire Lower Rosses 18:15, Ref: Eugene Mc Hale

Tue, 18 Aug, Venue: Dungloe, (4), Dungloe V Naomh Conaill 18:15, Ref: Paul Hardy

Tue, 25 Aug, Venue: Davy Brenna Memorial Park, (5), Naomh Conaill V Ardara 18:15, Ref: TBC

Tue, 25 Aug, Venue: The Banks, (5), Naomh Muire Lower Rosses V Dungloe 18:15, Ref: TBC

U14 Joe McGeady Cup North Inishowen

Tue, 18 Aug, Venue: Connolly Park, (Round 4), Malin V Carndonagh 18:30, Ref: Clint Marron

Fri, 21 Aug, Venue: Crampsey Park, (Round 4), Urris V Moville 18:30, Ref: Trevor Maloney

Tue, 25 Aug, Venue: Crampsey Park, (Round 5), Urris V Carndonagh 18:30, Ref: TBC

Tue, 25 Aug, Venue: Moville, (Round 5), Moville V Malin 18:30, Ref: TBC

U14 Joe McGeady Cup South Inshowen

Mon, 17 Aug, Venue: Hibernian Park, (Round 4), Burt V Naomh Colmcille 19:00, Ref: Paul Clifford

Tue, 18 Aug, Venue: Maurice McMenamin Memorial Park, (Round 4), Naomh Pádraig Muff V Buncrana 18:30, Ref: Manus O donnell

Mon, 24 Aug, Venue: C.L.G. Bun Cranncha, (Round 5), Buncrana V Burt 18:30, Ref: TBC

Tue, 25 Aug, Venue: Naomh Colmcille, (Round 5), Naomh Colmcille V Naomh Pádraig Muff 18:30, Ref: TBC

U18 Neil McLaughlin Coach Hire League North Inishowen

Tue, 18 Aug, Venue: Moville, (Round 4), Moville V Urris 18:30, Ref: TBC

Tue, 18 Aug, Venue: Carndonagh, (Round 4), Carndonagh V Malin 18:30, Ref: Trevor Maloney

Tue, 25 Aug, Venue: Carndonagh, (Round 5), Carndonagh V Urris 18:30, Ref: TBC

Tue, 25 Aug, Venue: Connolly Park, (Round 5), Malin V Moville 18:30, Ref: TBC

U18 Neil McLaughlin Coach Hire League South Inshowen

Tue, 18 Aug, Venue: Naomh Colmcille, (Round 4), Naomh Colmcille V Burt 18:30, Ref: TBC

Tue, 18 Aug, Venue: C.L.G. Bun Cranncha, (Round 4), Buncrana V Naomh Pádraig Muff 19:30, Ref: Sean Mc Daid

Tue, 25 Aug, Venue: Hibernian Park, (Round 5), Burt V Buncrana 18:30, Ref: TBC

Tue, 25 Aug, Venue: Maurice McMenamin Memorial Park, (Round 5), Naomh Pádraig Muff V Naomh Colmcille 18:30, Ref: TBC