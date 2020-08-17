Contact

Naomh Brid get going in second half to secure first win with victory over Burt

Declan McCafferty .. . got the Naomh Brid goal

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Naomh Brid had to pull out the stops in the second half to overcome a gritty Burt side in Trummon on Sunday.

Naomh Brid 1-13
Burt 1-7

The visitors led by a point at the break 1-4 to 0-6, with Ciaran Bradley netting the goal, but Naomh Brid were the better side in the second half.
The win puts them in with a chance of making the quarter-finals but they face a very tough assignment in round four, having to travel to Falcarragh to take on Cloughaneely.
Burt have a home game in round four against Naomh Columba and need a win to avoid the relegation
NAOMH BRID: Pauric McDaid; Liam Duffy, Sam Burgess, Jamie Timoney; Eoin McGarrigle, Pauric Gormley, Gary McCafferty; Callum Gallagher (0-4,3f), Ross Gallagher; Eoin Quinn, Ryan Brogan (0-2,1f), Billy Harron (0-1); Eoin Rush (0-3,1f), Declan McCafferty, Darragh Brogah (0-2). Sub: Shane Walsh for P Gormley
BURT: Aaron Coyle; Oisin Kelly, Martin Donaghey, Callum Porter; Seamus O'Donnell, Stephen O'Donnell, Michael Doherty; Ronan McDermott, Joe Boyle; Dara Grant (0-1), Denver Kelly, Christy McDermott (0-1); Sean McHugh (0-3), Ciaran Bradley (1-0), Calvin Gallagher (0-2).

