Naomh Brid get going in second half to secure first win with victory over Burt

Contact
Declan McCafferty .. . got the Naomh Brid goal
Naomh Brid had to pull out the stops in the second half to overcome a gritty Burt side in Trummon on Sunday.
Naomh Brid 1-13
Burt 1-7
The visitors led by a point at the break 1-4 to 0-6, with Ciaran Bradley netting the goal, but Naomh Brid were the better side in the second half.
The win puts them in with a chance of making the quarter-finals but they face a very tough assignment in round four, having to travel to Falcarragh to take on Cloughaneely.
Burt have a home game in round four against Naomh Columba and need a win to avoid the relegation
NAOMH BRID: Pauric McDaid; Liam Duffy, Sam Burgess, Jamie Timoney; Eoin McGarrigle, Pauric Gormley, Gary McCafferty; Callum Gallagher (0-4,3f), Ross Gallagher; Eoin Quinn, Ryan Brogan (0-2,1f), Billy Harron (0-1); Eoin Rush (0-3,1f), Declan McCafferty, Darragh Brogah (0-2). Sub: Shane Walsh for P Gormley
BURT: Aaron Coyle; Oisin Kelly, Martin Donaghey, Callum Porter; Seamus O'Donnell, Stephen O'Donnell, Michael Doherty; Ronan McDermott, Joe Boyle; Dara Grant (0-1), Denver Kelly, Christy McDermott (0-1); Sean McHugh (0-3), Ciaran Bradley (1-0), Calvin Gallagher (0-2).
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
An Bord Pleanála to review the Environmental Impact Assessment Screening for proposed Donegal sewerage scheme
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.