Donegal Centra Stores Ladies Championship results and fixtures

Donegal Centra Stores Ladies Championship
Sunday 16th August
Results
Senior Championship
Termon beat Glenfin
Moville beat Naomh Conaill
Intermediate Championship
Yellow Group
Carndonagh bear Four Masters
Fanad beat Aodh Ruadh
St Nauls beat Ardara
Green Group
St Marys Convoy beat Naomh Muire
St Eunans beat Milford
Junior A Championship
Naomh Columba beat Robert Emmets
Killybegs beat Dungloe
Junior B Championship
Mc Cumhaills beat Burt
Red Hughs beat Naomh Padraig Muff
Malin beat Kilcar
Fixtures
Minor League
Tuesday 18th August
Throw in : 6.30pm (unless stated)
Division 1
Cup Semi-Final 1
St Eunans vs Aodh Ruadh B/S
Cup Semi-Final 2
St Nauls vs Na Dunaibh
Plate Final
Killybegs vs Termon in Killybegs at 7.30pm
Division 2
Cup Semi-Final
Glenfin vs Naomh Padraig Muff at 7pm
Plate Final
Urris vs Naomh Conaill in Urris at 7.30 pm
Division 3
Cup Semi-Final 1
Carndonagh vs Red Hughs
Cup Semi-Final 2
Ardara vs Buncrana
Plate Final
Mac Cumhaills vs Moville in Mac Cumhaill Park
Division 4
Cup Semi-Final 1
Fanad Gaels vs Robert Emmets
Plate Semi-Final 1
Glenswilly vs Bundoran
Division 5
Cup Semi-Final 2
Dungloe vs Letterkenny Gaels
Plate Final
Burt vs Naomh Muire in Burt
