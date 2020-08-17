Donegal Centra Stores Ladies Championship results and fixtures

Division 1 Cup Semi-Final 1 St Eunans vs Aodh Ruadh B/S Cup Semi-Final 2 St Nauls vs Na Dunaibh Plate Final Killybegs vs Termon in Killybegs at 7.30pm

