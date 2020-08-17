Donegal Town FC suspend activities as a precaution due to Covid-19

Contact
As a precautionary measure, all club activity within Donegal Town F.C has been temporarily suspended from 17th August 2020 until further notice, due to a potential contact with a person who has shown symptoms of Covid19.
We are waiting for Covid-19 test result and will inform all as soon as possible of that .
