BRIAN MCENIFF COLUMN: I'm worried about disparity between top and bottom in Donegal

Once again we can see the disparity between teams in the Donegal senior championship. The top four teams, they are so far ahead, and I have to say further ahead now than ever. There was a time when Glenswilly were there, but with Big Neil's (Gallagher) retirement, Michael Murphy is trying to playing two roles.

I would feel Kilcar and Glenties are the top two with Gaoth Dobhair third and St Eunan's slightly behind, but on any given day the Letterkenny men could beat any of them.

Glenfin and MacCumhaills have done well and they are probably on the same level as Bundoran with hardly a kick of a ball between them. But there is clear daylight between them and the rest.

The format means that the last eight will result in the top four seeds making it to the semi-finals.

Back in the day after St Joseph's finished in 1976, the next seven championships were won by different teams, but that is not the case today. I know back then the county team wasn't going well as a result of Martin Carney and Anthony Gallagher moving away; myself, McShea and Andy Curran retired. Maybe the standard was not high, but there was a more competitive championship.

There were no shocks at the weekend. Four Masters got a good win over Dungloe but then Dungloe are not going well. It was good to see the Donegal Town men get a win and hopefully they can hang on to their senior status as they have a lot of talent coming through at underage.

Looking forward to the draw for the final round of games -

Dungloe v Killybegs: This will be a tough game to call and at home Dungloe might be favourites. But if Hugh McFadden is fully fit, I feel Killybegs have the capacity to go there and win.

Milford v Four Masters: I would fancy Milford at home. Masters have rallied in recent weeks and they proved their worth last year going to Glenswilly and winning. But I feel at Milford with the Barretts will be hard to beat.

Termon v St Nauls: Normally I would fancy St Nauls but if they don't get some of their injured players back including Peadar Mogan and Stuart Johnston, then Termon might edge it.

Glenfin v Kilcar: Mark McHugh is playing very well, one of the best players of the championship and they should have Eoin McHugh back. I couldn't see anything but a win for Kilcar.

Gaoth Dobhair v MacCumhaills. This is a nightmare journey for the Ballybofey men. Gaoth Dobhair have the bit between the teeth, and it is sad there is such a disparity. It's good that Odhrán Mac Niallais is back and my wish would be to see him back in county colours.

St Eunan's v St Michael's: If the game was at The Bridge, I would give St Michael's a chance. But with Niall O'Donnell back, it's hard to see past St Eunan's.

Glenswilly v Naomh Conaill: The Glenties men have been putting up big scores and the best that Glenswilly can do is keep the score down.

Ardara v Bundoran: This is going to be a tough game. We would be looking to secure a quarter-final place and they are battling to avoid play-off. They lost by a point to MacCumhaills and two points to St Michael's. Games in Ardara are always tight. We stole it a few years ago with a late Tommy Hourihane goal. Then the draw took place immediately afterwards in the clubhouse and we drew Gaoth Dobhair.

But we will look forward to the weekend and the results on Sunday.

I would like to congratulate Fr Seán on his new book. I was not aware of the launch. He does great work for the GAA and I'm told the book is available in Novel Idea in Ballyshannon.

Finally, I would like to send sympathies to the Heeney family in Ballybofey on the death of Bridget. She was a great friend of the GAA in my time involved. Ar dheis De go raibh a anam.

Brian McEniff was in conversation with Peter Campbell