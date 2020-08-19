Contact

BREAKING: The GAA have instructed clubs on playing numbers they can bring to matches

Sean MacCumhaill Park, Ballybofey

Reporter:

Peter Campbell

The GAA have made contact with clubs across the country in light of the new Government restrictions on supporters attending games.
While the GAA are seeking clarity on a number of issues, they have advised clubs that until that clarity arrives, they should follow the guidelines set out meaning no supporters can attend game.
Each team taking part in a game will be given an allocation of 40 people to attend to include players, management, medical personal and officials while it has been confirmed that media will be allowed to attend games.


The email sent out to clubs is as follows:
"Following last night’s government announcement the GAA is seeking clarification on a number of issues relating to the organisation of Gaelic games and activities (26 Counties).
"As soon as we get clarity on these issues we will update our units.
"In the meantime, as games must now be played "behind closed doors", no more than 40 persons per team should be allowed access to games for the moment. This figure should include all players, management, coaches, ancillary backroom personnel and team officials.
"The 80 team personnel (40 per team) is in addition to essential match day personnel such as Match officials (Referees, Linesmen, Umpires), Media and event officials (stewards etc.)
"While we await further clarification on the issue of parents attending juvenile games we suggest that one parent or guardian may attend a game where they consider it necessary for the welfare of their own child.
"Cúl Camps and Team training should continue for the moment on the basis of no more than 15 people (including coaches) in a designated area of the field.
"As ever, the Association asks units and members do their utmost to protect public health and we are very grateful for all of your efforts in this regard."

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time.

