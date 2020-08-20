"What did we do wrong to be penalised now?" asks Donegal GAA chairman Mick McGrath

The chairman of Donegal GAA, Mick McGrath said the new Covid-19 regulations which will see sporting fixtures played behind closed doors, is a devastating blow to GAA clubs.

Mr. McGrath is expected to take part in a meeting with Croke Park officials before this weekend to discuss the changes that have been met with much criticism from within the GAA community.

He highlighted the extraordinary scenario where 400 people can attend a game in Belleek this weekend while just four miles over the border in Ballyshannon, only 15 will be allowed.

Sport is not the only casualty of the latest government restrictions announced on Tuesday evening. The hospitality sector is also facing additional directives and reaction from groups representing the elderly is one of frustration.

Reacting to the new regulations for sporting bodies and in particular the GAA, Mr McGrath asked "What have we done wrong to be penalised now?

“They (the government) have not communicated any evidence to show that we have done wrong. We have worked with all involved around the regulations.”

He added: "There is no joined-up thinking. When you make the comparison to Belleek, just four miles from Ballyshannon. They can have 400 at a game this weekend, while in Ballyshannon we are being told we can only have 15."

It is expected that all county chairman will be involved in a meeting with Croke Park officials before the weekend to evaluate the latest restrictions.

"The clubs were asked clearly to adhere to regulations and the regulations were 200 and they have worked, within reason. Most clubs have adhered to that. Most clubs wouldn't have many more supporters than that anyway.

"We were looking for that to be increased to 400. I sent a message to Croke Park last week to do a pilot programme with supporters wearing masks in a couple of counties, but I got no reply.

"We have been regular contact with Croke Park. We have had 100,000 visitors to Donegal since the beginning of July and we haven't had any increase of cases. Nearly all the increases in Donegal have been related to the transfer from somebody coming into the county from abroad," said McGrath, who said that if you take in account the figures from the past month, Donegal and many other counties fared very well.

"It's devastating for clubs and leaving finance out of it, this is about getting people out in their localities and attempting to get some sort of social normality within the Covid regulations.

"The only evidence that NPHET (National Public Health Emergency Team) has revealed in the last month is that there has been mismanagement of staff within meat plants; that there has been mismanagement of house parties which has led to this, but there are no pubs open.

"Is there enough regulation in that regard?" asked McGrath.

The chairman feels that there has been a complete lack of communication on the issue.

"I fear this has not been thought out; that it is a reaction to what has occured in the meat factories and other individual incidents where rules were breached and have not been penalised," said McGrath, who said the Gardai must prosecute those who flout the rules and regulations.

McGrath revealed that there had been 26,000 visitations to food pubs since they opened and all unannounced while there have been just 29 visitations to meat plants and only six of them unannounced. "So it is not a level playing field and the Government can't turn around and say they are doing their best.

"They are not doing their best. They are disorganised. And I feel for NPHET, there are a lot of good and experienced medical people on that committee but they are not in contact with what is happening out there.

"There is a lack of respect and trust for those that are doing things right."

However the chairman said they would work within whatever guidelines are laid out, even if they are not happy.

"We will continue working, as we have done since the March 15, in assisting any vulnerable people that requires assistance, helping out in any we can to control Covid-19, which we know is going to be with us for some time.

"But by reducing numbers attending outdoor events where there is no alcohol or no smoking involved; we're a healthy organisation. The events are all happening in the middle of the day or early evening. We are control of those we let into the ground and they are dispersing immediately after the game and there has been no evidence being produced and we would like to see the evidence if its there.

"The nation needs to control Covid but the nation needs the communities working with everybody as well," he said.