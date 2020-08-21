MANUS BOYLE COLUMN: Top four are there because of the right structures

For years Gaelic football has been dominated by a small number of teams, Dublin and Kerry have long been established as the powers of the game. Yes, teams like Galway, Down, Cork and Meath have at times put a string of years together and had success but it has never been as sustained as that of the big two.

Tyrone managed to stay at the top for a long number of years but it could be put down to an amazing crop of players that came through at the same time, but we know it’s not as simple as that.

Maybe in the past tradition played a huge role in teams being there or thereabouts when the silverware was handed out. That’s not the case and it hasn’t been for a long time now.

Like Dublin and Kerry, other county boards and indeed clubs have put long term plans in place to help deliver success; they have put in proper coaching structures from underage up; they no longer put a huge emphasis on one team, they build from underage up and put the right habits in place.

They have embraced the sports science era and adapted it to their surroundings whether that is senior or U-12. County boards and clubs are now run like small businesses and many of the volunteers have the experience and the expertise to make sure that everything is done in the right way.

Of course there are those that may struggle with the concept of running a club or a county in that manner but that’s the world we live in and just as the games on the field evolve, very soon it has to evolve off the field.

Those clubs who invest in their underage structure have always reaped the rewards of their hard work, maybe not straight way. Too many, in my opinion, look to win at underage without putting in the right structures. They don’t develop the players to be ready for everything that will be thrown at them when they come to senior level. If the game becomes all about winning, and as a club or county you have only accepted that as being the one and only thing, then what happens when it goes pear shaped? What happens when a team that has been brought up only to win fails? They have never developed other tools to help them cope with disappointment or losing or not getting what they were told continuously was their destiny.

BIG FOUR

Take the Donegal championship at the moment. A number of people have criticised me for openly suggesting that the four main teams are way above anyone else. Naomh Conaill, Gaoth Dobhair, St Eunan’s and Kilcar are, without doubt, the best four teams in the county. Look at the scores that they are putting up against teams who I have no doubt done huge work in preparations for the championship; but they are being simply railroaded by these sides.

Is it luck? No, they have the players, they have used the underage structures to bring the players through, they have developed and honed their skills in that time and yes they had success along the way, but that comes with the hard work but also having the right people in charge and having a proper club or county ethos in place.

They have, as clubs, to be applauded for the work they have done, and it is up to the rest of the county to take a look at how these four clubs have done their business, what structures they have in place and most importantly how they have all become the mainstay of their communities.

You can be sure that other clubs are putting in the same effort and for one reason or another they are not at the same level. Emigration can be a huge factor, there is the fact that a lot of players stop playing after underage. From speaking to young lads whom I have known from underage competitions they will tell you it gets too serious; three, four times a week plus a game. They want you to curtail your socialising, holidays can’t be booked until later in the year when everything is over, their only focus is the team. Work may suffer, personal relationships may suffer but none of this is taken into consideration by those club members that might suggest to those that stop playing, that they just don’t care enough about the club or the community they live in.

There is a fine line in how to achieve success but also keeping young men and ladies involved. Success encourages more and more to get on board but it has to be achieved in the right manner as to grow the club or county with the right values in place; it has to stand for something other than winning a silver plated cup.

The GAA has to stand for something more. Sport and the way we compete and carry ourselves while involved reflects a lot of what we are and who we are.