Upsets not on the cards as Big Four remain on target for semi-finals

It would be nice to think that there would be an upset in the Michael Murphy Donegal Senior Championship in round four, but the reality is that the new championship format is such that the cream will come to the top.

It is almost certain (maybe St Michael's can upset the apple cart) that the final league pairings will see Naomh Conaill, Gaoth Dobhair, Kilcar and St Eunan's in that order in the first four places. And it follows that those four are more than likely the teams that will contest the championship semi-finals.

The final round of fixtures in the league format takes place this Sunday with all games commencing at 3 pm. Undoubtedly the most attractive fixture is at O'Donnell Park where St Michael's visit. The Creeslough/Dunfanaghy side have already qualified for the quarter-finals but would love to have a home tie at the Bridge.

However, with Michael Langan still a big doubt, and going on current form, the will find it difficult to compete with St Eunan's. Remember, they have wins over Glenswilly, Milford and Ardara by narrow margins. And it is not beyond possibility that they might have to meet the Letterkenny men again in the quarter-final two weeks later.

The other game affecting the top and bottom end of the table is in Pearse Park, Ardara where Bundoran are the visitors. These sides met a couple of years ago in a final group game and Bundoran edged a high-scoring affair with a late, late Tommy Hourihane goal.

Ardara have been the unlucky team in the championship; ravaged by injury, they have lost two of their games by margins of one and two points. There is just a five point score difference between Bundoran and St Michael's and should Bundoran win and St Michael's lose then the placings could change and Bundoran would move to fifth in the table.

But then if Bundoran lose or draw, there could be all sorts of calculations needed to decide the bottom half of the quarter-final draw. The other two places in the last eight will be taken by Glenfin and MacCumhaill's and the order will be decided by the margins of defeat against Kilcar and Gaoth Dobhair respectively. Glenfin have eight points to spare at the moment in that separate battle.

The closer contests will take place in the relegation battles - Dungloe v Killybegs; Milford v Four Masters and Termon v St Naul's.

Termon, Killybegs and Milford look in most trouble as regards score difference but Ardara and Dungloe are also pointless and in need of something from their games on Sunday to have a chance of avoiding the dreaded relegation play-offs.

Dungloe have, by far, the better score difference and if they were to win on Sunday against Killybegs then they would almost certainly escape the play-offs. And it is probably a similar story for Ardara.

St Naul's, Four Masters and Glenswilly have two points but with the Glen men meeting Naomh Conaill, they could be in trouble. St Naul's and Four Masters just need a point to ensure safety.

The social media platforms will be busy, as will the calculators. It is just a pity that there will be no spectators to witness the excitement.

Predictions: Wins for Gaoth Dobhair, St Eunan's Kilcar, Naomh Conaill, Milford, Dungloe, Termon and draw in Ardara.