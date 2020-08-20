THE SPORTING DIARY: Is sport really that important at this time?

There has been an outcry with the announcement that sporting events have to be played behind closed doors for the next three weeks due to the upsurge in Covid-19. The keyboard warriors were alive and well on Tuesday night, spouting their opinions, as they do.

Many of their observations are good but would you be happy if some of these people were actually running our country? Indeed, we have people who think they know everything and want to save us from this virus and we have others who just want to make a story out of it.

We all seem to have short memories. The death rate due to the virus was all we were talking about back in April and May; now all we want to do is get back to normal and go and do what we feel is normal (like what happened in that Dublin pub at the weekend).

Unfortunately, that was the norm for Irish society. As regards sport, we were told that capacity at our games was 200; did we adhere to that?

As a nation, can we adhere to anything?

No. All we want to do is blame somebody else.

There is a good argument for allowing 200 at outdoor events, where the evidence is strong that such events are reasonably safe. But, as we saw in the past few weeks, rules were bent and social distancing was non-existant.

I'm sure there is one group of people who will be more than happy with the new restrictions. That is the main club officers in clubs. These individuals were left in a quandary about restricting club members from attending games; some adhered strictly to the 200, others made the conscious decision not to turn their own away. I can only imagine how difficult it was for those individually; become a pariah of the parish or let everyone in and risk being called irresponsible.

Well, for now, that responsibility has been removed from them. By the time the three weeks are completed, the Donegal senior and intermediate championships will be down to the last four.

It is hoped to stream all the quarter-finals, at least at senior level, and hopefully it can be done at intermediate level also. That will give supporters something to cling on to.

It is even more difficult at underage where parents are transporting their children to and from matches but will not be allowed to watch. It seems like a very blunt measure, but do the people who made this decision know more than they are telling us? Is there more bad numbers coming down the road?

Let's be patient. Sport is important, but when you get worked up and the blood starts rising, before you get out the 'phone or laptop to air your views, think of the vulnerable and those that have already died.

It is a small price.

Championship draw

The highlight of the weekend for me was the relief on Co PRO John McEniff's face when the draw for round four of the senior championship (live on Donegal GAA Facebook) worked out perfectly on Sunday evening in Fintra.

Thanks to the coolness of the man in charge, Damien Ó Donaill, McEniff and Frankie Doherty drew the teams and it went like clockwork. The worry was that there would be a glut of teams left in the two bags who had already met when it came to the final three or four rounds. But that didn't happen and John showed his delight with a thumbs up to someone off camera (most likely Ed Byrne).

In a year that is far from normal, the new-look championship has been a big talking point. Would it have been more exciting with four groups of four? I suppose the only difference would have been that two of the big four may have been drawn in the same group.

But with two going through from each group, the cream would come to the top anyway. The only difference with this year's format is that it is like the Super 8s; the top teams will make the last four.