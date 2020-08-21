Top four places up for grabs in final round of Intermediate games

The final round of games in the Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Intermediate Championship are set for this Saturday evening with all games commencing at 6.30 pm.

After Cloughaneely's big win in Fr Tierney Park, Ballyshannon on Sunday, the top four standings changed with Aodh Ruadh knocked back to fifth place.

And even if the Ballyshannon side travel to Fanad on Saturday and defeat Gaeil Fhánada, they will, most likely, find themselves remaining in that fifth position for the quarter-finals - which could see them in a rematch with Cloughaneely.

Just two teams - Buncrana and Naomh Muire (Lower Rosses) have full points from the first three rounds and Buncrana are set to top the table as they take on Naomh Colmcille in Newtowncunningham this Saturday, with the latter struggling at the bottom of the table.

Naomh Muire travel to Malin, which is a trickier assignment, albeit Malin are but a shadow of the team that were threatening to reach a county senior championship final a number of years ago. They lost out to Red Hugh's away last week, but a win at home would almost certainly ensure them a place in the last eight.

Aodh Ruadh will be hoping that Malin can win and win handsomely because if they could defeat Gaeil Fhánada there is a chance that they could finish in the top four. There is a 10 point score difference which is possible. Again the 'phone lines and social media will be hot with updates.

Cloughaneely and Naomh Columba are guaranteed their place in the quarter-finals but both will want to have home advantage and that will guaranteed if they can win their games against Naomh Brid and Burt respectively.

It is difficulty to see Naomh Brid having the capacity to get anything from their visit to the PCC grounds against Cloughaneely and Naomh Columba should have too much for a Burt side that has disappointed this year.

The other game sees Naomh Ultan host Red Hugh's. The Dunkineely men have not been helped by injury with the loss of Alan Lyons a huge blow. Red Hugh's got their first win against Malin last week and could secure a quarter-final place with a win in Dunkineely.

Predictions: Wins for Malin, Buncrana, Aodh Ruadh, Cloughaneely, Red Hugh's and Naomh Columba

Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Intermediate A Championship

Sat, 22 Aug, Cloughaneely V Naomh Bríd 18:30

Sat, 22 Aug, Malin V N Muire Lower Rosses 18:30

Sat, 22 Aug, Naomh Ultan V Red Hughs 18:30

Sat, 22 Aug, Fanad Gaels V Aodh Ruadh 18:30

Sat, 22 Aug, Burt V Naomh Columba 18:30

Sat, 22 Aug, Naomh Colmcille V Buncrana 18:30