Bonagee United on top against Swilly Rovers behind closed doors at Goose Green

The gates were shut, save for essential club personnel and a media reporter, as Bonagee United defeated Swilly Rovers in a high-scoring Donegal Youth League game at Goose Green.



Bonagee 6

Swilly Rovers 4

There were eight second-half goals as Bonagee claimed the win.

Ciaran McGettigan netted twice for the Dry Arch men with Calvin Aidoo, Enda McDevitt, Sergey Alcorn and Oisin Coll also on the mark.

Swilly, though, were kept in the game by Conor Doohan’s brace, but Coll’s sixth goal secured the win for the home side.

It was a peculiar sort of a surrounding with no spectators permitted, although a couple of Swilly supporters peered over the perimeter fence from next door. Bonagee United committee member Carolyn Maguire was on duty at the gate to ensure the government’s latest ‘behind closed doors’ order was observed and even club personnel were kept to a minimum.

Swilly took the lead when Doohan beat the offside trap in the third minute to beat home goalkeeper Gavin Forde.

Enda McDevitt tested Swilly number one Kyle Burns, who also parried from Jack Murphy’s teasing effort soon after.

Bonagee levelled when McGettigan latched onto a breaking ball to riffle to the net,

Bonagee had the better of the first half with Jack Murphy and McGettigan going close.

Luke Doherty brilliantly teed up Jack Murphy, but he drilled wide, while Burns got out well to save at the feet of Adam Murphy.

At the other end, the ever-dangerous Tyler Durning whipped a free kick wide of the target.

Bonagee hit the front a minute into the second half. Jack Murphy was the architect as his superb pass set up McGettigan. After McGettigan was denied by Burns, Aidoo pounced to convert the rebound.

Aidoo was thwarted by a superb stop by Burns, but he was powerless when McDevitt converted after the Swilly ‘keeper parried Adam Murphy’s shot.

When McGettigan made it 4-1, the home team looked home and hosed, but Doohan’s second of the night, with half-an-hour to go, made a sweat.

Alcorn powered home a header to make it 5-2 on 65 minutes, but back came Swilly and Oisin Coyle, who was only just on as a sub, reduced the arrears further while Durning himself was on target as Swilly set about flipping the deficit completely.

A magnificent block by Jay Maguire, who was steady for Bonagee throughout, prevented Doohan from chancing a hat-trick.

With the light fading fast, Coll found the bottom corner and Bonagee could breathe easy again.

BONAGEE UNITED: Gavin Forde, Jay Maguire, Calvin Aidoo, Thomas Casey, Sergey Alcorn, Ciaran McGettigan, Adam Murphy, Josh McCullagh, Luke Doherty, Jack Murphy, Enda McDevitt. Subs: James Gallagher, Paul McGreevy, Jason Blake, Oisin Coll.

SWILLY ROVERS: Kyle Burns, Ryan Moore, Denis Shiels, Clive Callan, Darragh McDaid, Gavin Sweeney, Michael Murray, Warren Patterson, Tyler Durning, Conor Doohan, Connor Smith. Subs: Eoghan McDaid,Jay Toland, Oisin Coyle.

REFEREE: Liam McLaughlin

Letterkenny Rovers 7

Lagan Harps 0

Letterkenny Rovers made it two wins from two in their defence of the Donegal Youth League title when defeating Lagan Harps 7-0 at Leckview Park on Wednesday evening.

Lagan had also won their opening day encounter against Milford Utd and this looked set to be a battle royale and it was a well matched encounter for the opening half hour with Lagan content to hit on the counter attack with Rovers pushing hard to gain the advantage.

Rovers had a number of early chances with Brandon Ndlovu and Caolan McConnell coming closest while Lagan goalkeeper David Arthur was excellent between the sticks and made a number of fine stops with the most notable one being to deny a well hit effort from Joel Gorman with a wonderful world class save.

Lagan did have a couple of half chances through Matty McDaid and Dean Murray but it was Rovers, driven on by the impressive Gorman and new signing Matthew McLaughlin in midfield, who eventually broke down the dogged Lagan rearguard on 34 minutes when Brandon Ndlovu scored from close range after a fine cross from the impressive Evan McBride.

The home side doubled their lead just minutes later when Ndlovu turned provider for Finnian O'Donnell and he netted from close range giving Arthur no chance.

Any hopes of a Lagan comeback in the second period were gone after an hour after a well placed shot into the bottom corner and cute dink from O'Donnell saw him complete his hattrick before Ndlovu got in on the act when also netting twice to complete his treble with Mark McGlynn also scoring for the second successive week to make it a comfortable win in the end for Anthony Gormans charges who played some excellent football at times for long periods to light up what was a miserably damp August evening.

Rovers make the short journey next week to meet Bonagee while Lagan travel to Drumkeen.

LETTERKENNY ROVERS: Matthew Whoriskey, Leon Doherty, Caolan McConnell.Fouad Bashar, Kyron Coyle, Evan McBride, Matthew McLaughlin, Joel Gorman, Finnian O'Donnell, Nathan Bonner, Brandon Ndlovu. Subs used: Sean McGinley, Mark McGlynn, Ciaran Kelly, Sam Harvey, Luke Parke

LAGAN HARPS SQUAD: David Arthur, Ciaran Quinn, Josh Hay, Jack Canning, Darragh Rodgers, Tiernan McCauley, Dean Murray, Matthew McDaid, Jamie O'Leary, Darragh Keaveney, Mark Bonner, Emmet Tourish, Paul McFadden, Nathan Maxwell.

REFEREE: Marty McGarrigle

Milford Utd 2

Drumkeen 4

Drumkeen scored three goals in a whirlwind six minute spell before adding a fourth before halftime with the goals from Sean McVeigh, Jack Patton, Oisin Caulfield and Oran Ayton.

Milford recovered from another slow start for the second week in succession and got goals back through Cathal Deeney and Shane Black in what was a dominant second half from the Moyle View Park men but it was Drumkeen who get off to a winning start in their first league game of the season and a good win on the road which no doubt will impress manager Patrick Toye.

FIXTURES Wednesday August 26th, 6.45 pm

Bonagee v Letterkenny Rovers

Drumkeen v Lagan Harps

Swilly Rovers v Milford Utd