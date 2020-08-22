Keadue Rovers Reserves strike late against Donegal Town to reach Voodoo Venue Cup final

Keadue Rovers Reserves struck for two goals in the final minutes to overcome Donegal Town Reserves in the semi-final of the Voodoo Venue Cup at The Hospital Field.

Donegal Town Reserves 1

Keadue Rovers Reserves 3

The writing was on the wall for the local side when they lost Gary Ward to a second yellow card just after the second half water break - on 68 minutes. Ward slid in dangerously and even though he missed ball and opponent, referee Mick Lagan had little option but to show red.

Until then Donegal Town, although under a little pressure, were holding their own. But from there to the finish it was a backs-to-the-wall effort. Just before that Adam McCaffrey saw a great effort flick an upright and stay out.

Peter McGee was wide with a shot from distance and Jack Doherty and Ryan Connors forced Donegal Town 'keeper Enda Kenny into good saves.

The pressure continued to mount and with two minutes of normal time left a long kick-out was nodded on by Ryan Connors and Owen Boyle was in behind to finish to the net.

And within a minute any chance of a comeback was dashed when Donegal Town lost possession on the edge of theri own box and Adam McCaffrey took full advantage to seal the win.

It was Donegal Town who had the better chances in the opening quarter with James Kerrigan on the end of the moves. He had an effort that went just past a post on two occasions and could have laid another off.

Gradually Keadue Rovers began to get control in midfield and they had a great chance at the end of the first half with Jack Doherty being denied by a last ditch tackle by Sean Boyle and Jordan Doogan well wide with the rebound.

Then the winners took the lead a minute into the second half when Peter McGee won and scored from the penalty spot.

The lead was shortlived as within four minutes Donegal Town also won a penalty for handball and Barry Mulligan fired to the net.

But the big turning point came when Gary Ward saw red and after that Keadue fully deserved their win.



DONEGAL TOWN RESERVES: Enda Kenny, David Bustard, Joe Campbell, Noel Gavigan, Sean Boyle, Ciaran O'Reilly, Barry Mulligan, James Kerrigan, Joe Stitt, Adrian Ward. Substitutes: Aaron Slevin, Shaun Kennedy, Rona McHugh for Bustard, Ward and Stitt, all 63.

KEADUE ROVERS RESERVES: Declan Ward, Eugene Byrne, Jay Doherty, Hugh Moy, Maurice McGee, Michael Greene, Owen Boyle, Shaun Burns, Jordan Doogan, Peter McGee, Jack Doherty. Substitutes: Adam McCaffrey for Burns 54; Ryan Connors for Doogan 61.

REFEREE: Mick Lagan

ASSISTANTS: Andrew Mullin, George Clinton