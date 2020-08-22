Aodh Ruadh get the win needed in Fanad to secure home quarter-final

Aodh Ruadh got the win which guarantees them a home quarter-final in the Intermediate championship thanks to a classy performance in Portsalon against Gaeil Fhánada.

Gaeil Fhánada 0-8

Aodh Ruadh 0-15

It was even for the first quarter but thereafter Aodh Ruadh took a grip of the game with their running game and they never really looked in trouble. On a lovely evening for football, the pitch at Portsalon was in beautiful condition.

Eoghan Carr had the opening point for Gaeil Fhánada after a minute and they should have had a second when a Bernard McGettigan free found Alan McAteer free in front of the posts but he hesitated and was blocked.

Aodh Ruadh were on terms when Nathan Boyle won a kick-out and found Diarmuid McInerney to fire over and by the 12th minute the visitors were 3-1 up. The second point came when Peter Boyle stopped a Fanad point by taking the ball just above the crossbar and the ball was worked upfield for Shane McGrath to finish. Then after patient play David McGurrin added the third.

However by the first half water break, Fanad were back on terms thanks to two quick points from Mark McAteer and Bernard McGettigan.

However, Aodh Ruadh took control in the second quarter. They had claims for a penalty on 19 minutes when Philip Patton got through and seemed to get a nudge when shooting but the referee waved pleas away.

Gaeil Fhánada lost Patrick Heraghty to a black card and it was to prove costly, conceding four points while he was off the pitch.

Patton, though would add three points before half, all from frees while veteran Johnny Gallagher came forward to fist another.

Half-time: Gaeil Fhánada 0-3, Aodh Ruadh 0-7.

Johnny Gethins added to the lead early in the second half with another fisted point. Mark McAteer responded from a free. Philip Patton and McAteer traded frees before Michael McKenna came forward to hit the point of the game from distance and a 0-10 to 0-5 lead.

Oisin Shiels and Mark McAtter cut the lead in the final quarter but Nathan Boyle responded for Aodh Ruadh.

Fanad were denied a goal on 53 minutes when Mark McAteer cut through but his effort was denied by a great stop from Peter Boyle and the Aodh Ruadh 'keeper also stopped the follow up from Conor McGonigle.

That was Fanad's last real chance as Aodh Ruadh closed out the game with another Nathan Boyle (this time with his left), Philip Patton (also with the left) and Shane McGrath while substitute Fergal Friel had Fanad's final score and also picked up a black card in the final action of the game.

Scorers: Gaeil Fhánada: Mark McAteer 0-3,2f; Oisin Shiels, Bernard McGettigan, Eoghan Carr, Alan McAteer, Fergal Friel 0-1 each.

Aodh Ruadh: Philip Patton 0-65f; Shane McGrath, Nathan Boyle 0-2 each; Johnny Gallagher, Michael McKenna, Diarmuid McInerney, Johnny Gethins 0-1 each.



GAEIL FHÁNADA: Eoin McGonigle; Joe Blaney, Ryan McGonagle, Odhran Shiels; Conor McGonigle, Oisin Shiels, Jimmy Coyle; Paddy Carr, Bernard McGettigan; Eoghan Carr, Mark McAteer, Oisin McFadden; Alan McAteer, Michael Sweeney, Paddy Heraghty. Subs: Darren McElwaine for O McFadden 35; Niall Carr for A McAteer 55; Fergal Friel for B McGettigan 60

AODH RUADH: Peter Boyle; Colm Kelly, Eamonn McGrath, Conor Patton; Michael McKenna, Eddie Lynch, Johnny Gallagher; Cian Dolan, Oisin Rooney; Diarmaid McInerney, David McGurrin, Philip Patton; Johnny Gethins, Nathan Boyle, Shane McGrath. Subs: Niall Murray for O Rooney 50; Donagh McIntyre for McGurrin 51.

REFEREE: Sean McDaid (Urris)