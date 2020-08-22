Naomh Columba secure a home quarter-final in Pairc na nGael with win in Burt 

Naomh Columba proved far too strong for struggling Burt in this fourth round tie, in Hibernian Park, Burt, this evening.



Burt 1-9

Naomh Columba 2-14



The winners went into the tie as the raging hot favourites against a young and inexperienced Burt side who were bidding for their first win of the campaign.

The Inishowen men lost their three games in the championship so far and under manager Sean Murphy, relegation and survival in the Intermediate grade was the hope long before the unbeaten men from the South West arrived at Hibernian Park.

Kevin McNern scored the two goals that had the visitors in the driving seat at half-time. They led by 1-5 to 0-1 at the first water break and were 2-7 to 0-2 in front at the interval.

Calvin Gallagher and Sean McHugh scored the first half points for the locals who turned in a much improved performance in the second half.

Ryan Gillespie, Aaron Doherty and Lanty Molloy along with McNern scored the first half point for the winners who were really humming in the opening half.

With McHugh taking the fight to Naomh Columba and Calvin Gallagher in fine form up front Burt, and thanks to a super McHugh goal and points from McHugh, Gallagher and Sean O’Donnell, Burt outscored the winners 1-7 to 0-7 in the second period. McHugh ended the game with a personal tally of 1-5.

Philip Doherty, Ryan Gillespie, Padraig Ward, Lanty Molloy and Aaron Doherty scored the second half point for Naomh Columba.

They now face Malin, in the quarter-final in Pairc Na nGael, in two weeks’ time.



BURT: Mark McElhinney; Oisin Kelly, Tom Doherty, Callum Porter; Darren Gallagher, Stephen O’Donnell, Seamie O’Donnell; Ronan McDermott, Sean McHugh (1-5,4F); Dara Grant, Denver Kelly, Jack O’Brien; Martin Donaghey, Michael Doherty, Calvin Gallagher (0-3). Subs: Darren Bradley for M Doherty 25; Shea Bowen for D Kelly; Ciaran Bradley for M McElhinney 43; Sean O’Donnell (0-1) for Seamie O’Donnell 57, Michael McHugh for D Grant 59.

NAOMH COLUMBA: Gerard McGill; Philip McNern, Philip Doherty (0-1), Barry Carr; Kieran McBrearty, Michael Maguire, Pádraig Ward (0-1); Fionn Gallagher, Declan McGuire; Paddy Byrne, Aaron Doherty (0-5,3f), Ryan McNern; Ryan Gillespie (0-4), Kevin McNern (2-1), Lanty Molloy (0-2). Subs: Paul O’Hare for K McNern, 9 inj; Ronan Gillespie for M Maguire h/t; Eric Carr for B Carr 38; Christopher Byrne.