Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Naomh Columba secure a home quarter-final in Pairc na nGael with win in Burt 

Naomh Columba secure a home quarter-final in Pairc na nGael with win in Burt 

Ryan Gillespie . . . again on target for Naomh Columba

Reporter:

Tom Comack

Naomh Columba proved far too strong for struggling Burt in this fourth round tie, in Hibernian Park, Burt, this evening.


Burt   1-9 

Naomh Columba  2-14 


The winners went into the tie as the raging hot favourites against a young and inexperienced Burt side who were bidding for their first win of the campaign.

The Inishowen men lost their three games in the championship so far and under manager Sean Murphy, relegation and survival in the Intermediate grade was the hope long before the unbeaten men from the South West arrived at Hibernian Park.

Kevin McNern scored the two goals that had the visitors in the driving seat at half-time. They led by 1-5 to 0-1 at the first water break and were 2-7 to 0-2 in front at the  interval.

Calvin Gallagher and Sean McHugh scored the first half points for the locals who turned in a much improved performance in the second half. 

Ryan Gillespie, Aaron Doherty and Lanty Molloy along with McNern scored the first half point for the winners who were really humming in the opening half.  

With McHugh taking the fight to Naomh Columba and Calvin Gallagher  in fine form  up front Burt, and thanks to a super McHugh goal and points from McHugh, Gallagher and Sean O’Donnell, Burt outscored the winners 1-7 to 0-7 in the second period. McHugh ended the game with a personal tally of 1-5.

Philip Doherty, Ryan Gillespie, Padraig Ward, Lanty Molloy and Aaron Doherty scored the second half point for Naomh Columba.

They now face Malin, in the quarter-final in Pairc Na nGael, in two weeks’ time. 


BURT: Mark McElhinney; Oisin Kelly, Tom Doherty, Callum Porter; Darren Gallagher, Stephen O’Donnell, Seamie O’Donnell; Ronan McDermott, Sean McHugh (1-5,4F); Dara Grant, Denver Kelly, Jack O’Brien; Martin Donaghey, Michael Doherty, Calvin Gallagher (0-3). Subs: Darren Bradley for M Doherty 25; Shea Bowen for D  Kelly; Ciaran Bradley for M McElhinney 43; Sean O’Donnell (0-1) for Seamie O’Donnell  57, Michael McHugh for D Grant 59. 

 

NAOMH COLUMBA:  Gerard McGill; Philip McNern, Philip Doherty (0-1), Barry Carr; Kieran McBrearty, Michael Maguire, Pádraig Ward (0-1); Fionn Gallagher, Declan McGuire;  Paddy Byrne, Aaron Doherty (0-5,3f), Ryan McNern; Ryan Gillespie (0-4), Kevin McNern (2-1), Lanty Molloy (0-2). Subs: Paul O’Hare for K McNern, 9 inj; Ronan Gillespie for M Maguire h/t; Eric Carr for B Carr 38; Christopher Byrne.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

A new stage is now set

Manager Conor Malone applies the new social distancing measures at the Balor Arts Centre in Ballybofey

News

A new stage is now set

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie