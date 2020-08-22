Paul Sweeney nets again as Cloughaneely secure home quarter-final with win over Naomh Brid

Goalscorer supreme Paul Sweeney netted again as Cloughaneely secured home advantage for their quarter-final slot after a five point win over Naomh Bríd on Saturday evening

Cloich Cheann Fhaola 1-14

Naomh Bríd 1-9

Naomh Bríd were first out of the starting blocks with points from Darragh Brogan and Ryan Brogan but these were quickly cancelled out by two converted frees from Shaun Maguire.

Cloughaneely scored five unanswered points in the middle of the first half with Ciaran McGeady, Shaun Curran, Kevin Mulhern and Maguire all contributing points.

Brogan and Eoin Rush narrowed the gap for Naomh Bríd to two points before the half time whistle.

Naomh Bríd did not make things easy for the home side and came within a point of Cloughaneely at the start of the second half with a point from Callum Gallagher.

Eoin McGarrigle was unfortunate not to net a goal early in the second half when the ball went narrowly over the cross bar rather than under.

Cloughaneely got another boost midway through the second half after Paul Sweeney netted another goal to push the home side into a five point advantage after points were also contributed by Shaun Curran and Maguire.

Naomh Bríd were thrown a life line after they were awarded a penalty in the 49th minute which Callum Gallagher fired past Shaun McClafferty. The penalty was to be Naomh Bríd’s final score of the day as Shaun Curran and substitute Stephen Rodden added to Cloughaneely’s tally before the final whistle.

CLOUGHANEELY: Shaun McClafferty, Cian McFadden, Noel Sweeney, Ciaran McGeady (0-1), Míchael McHugh, Mark Harley, Kevin Mulhern (0-1), Ciaran McFadden, Martin Maguire, Darren McGeever, Michael McHugh, Conor Coyle, Shaun Curran (0-4, 2F), Shaun Maguire (0-5, 3F), Paul Sweeney (1-1). Subs: Cian Doogan (0-1) for Ciaran McFadden (21 Mins), Séan Geaney for Conor Coyle ( 57 mins), Stephen Rodden (0-1) for Míchael McHugh (59 mins),



NAOMH BRID: Pauric McDaid, Liam Duffy, Sam Burgess, Jamie Timoney , Gary McCafferty, Shaun Gormley, Eoin McGarrigle (0-1), Thomas Gallagher, Callum Gallagher (1-2, 1F), Eoin Quinn, Declan McCafferty, Darragh Brogan (0-3, 1F), Eoin Rush (0-2, 1F), Ryan Brogan (0-1), Ross Gallagher