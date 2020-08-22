Buncrana top of table as quarter-final line-up in Intermediate Championship revealed

Contact
The eight teams standing after the four rounds of games in the Michael Murphy Intermediate Championship have been determined.
Buncrana are the only team with full points after the four games and are in top position.
Naomh Columba and Cloughaneely come next after they drew their game with each other but remained undefeated, winning the other three.
Aodh Ruadh leapfrogged Naomh Muire after the final round of games courtesy of their win in Portsalon over Gaeil Fhánada and Naomh Muire's heavy defeat in Malin. The Ballyshannon side finish fourth on score difference.
Red Hugh's finish sixth (thanks to their head to head win over Malin) while Gaeil Fhánada make it in in eighth place.
The quarter-final pairings are as follows:
Buncranncha v Gaeil Fhánadá
Naomh Columba v Maláinn
Cloich Cheann Fhaola v Red Hugh's
Aodh Ruadh v Naomh Muire Lower Rosses
